IBPS Result 2020 Postponed for Clerk, PO/MT and SO Posts, Download Official Notice @ibps.in

IBPS Result 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has published a latest notice regarding the CRP IX Exam 2020. As per the notice, the provisional allotment result for CRP IX including CRP- PO/MT- IX, CRP – CLERKS - IX and CRP - SPL - IX has been postponed due to Cornavirus (COVID) - 19 Pandemic and nation-wide lockdown till 03 May 2020.

The results are expected when the situation gets normal. The candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of IBPS i.e. ibps.nic.in for IBPS Clerk 2019-20 Result, IBPS PO/MT 2019-20 Result and IBPS SO Result 2019-20 latest updates.

The official notice reads “Due to the unforeseen circumstances, i.e., COVID-19 pandemic, the declaration of results of Provisional Allotment for CRP- PO/MT- IX, CRP – CLERKS - IX and CRP - SPL - IX stands postponed until further orders. Visit our official website www.ibps.in for further updates in this regards”

IBPS Result 2020 Notice for Clerk, PO/MT and SO Posts

IBPS CRP Clerk IX Result - IBPS had conducted the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2019 on 07, 08, 14 and 21 December 2019 and the IBPS Prelims result was announced on 02 January 2020. Shortlisted candidates were called for IBPS Exam on 19 January 2020 and 08 February 2020. Now, IBPS will release the result of the mains exam. Candidates can check the IBPS Clerk Result Updates through the link below.

IBPS Clerk Mains Result Updates

IBPS Clerk Recruitment Notification 2019-20

IBPS CRP PO/MT IX Result - IBPS has done all the exams for the post of Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees IX – (CRP PO/MT-IX). IBPS Mains Exam was conducted on 30 November 2019 and the result was announced on 02 January 2020. Now, the selected candidates shall be called for interview and provisional allotment.

IBPS PO Recruitment Notification 2019-20

IBPS CRP SO IX Result - IBPS had released the admit card for interview round for Specialist Officer (CRP SPL- IX) Posts from 14 to 29 February 2020. IBPS SO Mains Online exam was conducted on 25 January 2020.1145 vacancies for Specialist Officer posts (CRP SPL-IX). The recruitment is being done to fill 1145 posts such as I.T. Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer.

IBPS SO Recruitment Notification 2019-20

IBPS has also postponed the result of Provisional Allotment under Reserve Lists for the post of Probationary Officer/Management Trainee, Clerk and Specialist Officer for CRP VIII

