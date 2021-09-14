IBPS RRB Admit Card 2021 Released for Scale 1 & Scale 2 Officer Posts, Download Now!

IBPS RRB Admit Card 2021 for Scale 1 and Scale 2 Officers has been released by Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on ibps.in. Check Direct Link Here.

IBPS RRB Admit Card 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released admit card for the recruitment of CRP RRB IX (Officer Scale I, II, III & Office Asst) vacancy. The candidates can download IBPS RRB Admit Card from the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in.

The facility of Downloading IBPS RRB Scale 1 & Scale 2 Officer Admit Card 2021 will remain available till 25 September 2021. The candidates can now download their admit cards by using their roll numbers/register number on the login page. For the ease of candidates, we have provided simple steps to download IBPS Scale 1 & Scale 2 Officer Admit Card below.

How and Where to Download IBPS RRB Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in.

Click on ‘IBPS RRB Admit Card 2021’ flashing on the homepage.

Enter your roll number/registration number, date of birth, captcha code and click on submit button.

The IBPS RRB Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Download IBPS RRB Admit Card 2021 for Scale 1 & 2 Officers and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download IBPS RRB Admit Card 2021

The date and time of the exam is given on the admit card. All candidates are advised to read the admit card carefully and check the venue one day before the commencement of the exam. The candidates are advised to take a copy of the admit card and attend the exam along with a identity proof. Otherwise, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the exam. The candidates can directly download IBPS RRB Admit Card 2021 by clicking on the above link.

This drive is being done to recruit 10368 vacancies of CRP RRB IX (Officer Scale I, II, III & Office Asst). The process of online application was started on 8 June 2021 and closed on 28 June 2021.