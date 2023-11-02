IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Result 2023: Allotment Result Out for Reserved lists, Check Direct Link

IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Result 2023 Out: -Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the provisional allotment results for Office Assistant and Officers Scale 1 positions on its official website-ibps.in. Check the download link.

IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Result 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the provisional allotment results for Office Assistant and Officers Scale 1 positions on its official website. The link for the provisional allotment result is available on the official website of IBPS- ibps.in.

All those candidates appeared in the written exam for the Officers Scale-II & Scale-III and PO posts can download the pdf of the provisional allotment results from the official website.

You can download the provisional allotment results for Office Assistant and Officers Scale 1 positions directly after clicking the link given below.

Direct Link To Download IBPS RRB Clerk Provisional Allotment Result



Direct Link To Download IBPS RRB PO Provisional Allotment Result

You can download the for RRBs (CRP RRBs XI) for Recruitment of Group “B”-Office Assistants (Multipurpose)/Group “A” - Officers (Scale-I) and other posts available on the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Result 2023?

Step 1. Visit the official website of the IBPS-ibps.in

Step 2. Click on the link displaying as, "Result for CRP-RRBs-XI- Office Assistant & Officer Scale- I Provisional Allotment Reserve-List)" displaying on the home page.

Step 3. After clicking the link, you will be redirected to a new page where you will get the result.

Step 4. You will have to provide your login credentials including your registration number and password to the link on the page.

Step 5. You will get the allotment result on the screen.

Step 6. Download and save it for future reference.

IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Result 2023: What's Next

Candidates should note that the provisional allotment under reserve list is being made for the posts of Officer Scale I and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) based on the actual reported vacancies by the respective RRBs in each category and posts within a particular State, subject to availability of candidates.

Candidates should note that the provisional allotment has been done on merit-cum-preference and keeping in view the guidelines made by the government. According to the notification released, in the event of two or more candidates having obtained the same score, merit order will be decided as per date of birth, the candidate senior in age is placed before the candidate junior in age. You can check the notification link for details in this regard.