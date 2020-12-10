IBPS RRB Admit Card 2020 for Clerk/PO Released @ibps.in, Download Office Assistant and Officer Scale Prelims New Call Letter Here

IBPS RRB Clerk/PO Admit Card 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has, recently, uploaded the admit card of preliminary online exam for the post of Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) (Clerk) and Officer Scale 1 (PO) for Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) on its official website. All candidates who have applied IBPS RRB Recruitment between, 26 October and 09 November 2020, can download IBPS RRB Admit Card from the official website of IBPS - ibps.in. However, IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card Link and IBPS RRB PO Admit Card Links are given below in this article:

IBPS RRB PO Admit Card Download Link

IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card Download Link

IBPS RRB PO Exam is scheduled to be held on 31 December (Thursday) while IBPS Clerk is scheduled to be held on 02 January 2021 (Saturday).

IBPS RRB PO Pattern and IBPS RRB Clerk Exam Pattern:

The exam will have multiple-choice questions on:

Subject Number of Questions Marks Time Reasoning 40 40 45 minutes Numerical Ability 40 40 Total 80 80

There will be negative marking of One-fourth mark for each wrong answer. The candidates can check medium of the exam and same questions through the links below:

IBPS RRB PO Sample Paper Download

IBPS RRB Clerk Sample Paper Download

How to Download IBPS RRB PO/Clerk Admit Card 2020 ?

Go to official website of IBPS i.e. ibps.in Click on “Click here to Download Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP-RRBs-IX -Office Assistants & Officer Scale-I” A new window will open where you need to enter your details Click on ‘Login’ Button Download IBPS RRB Prelims Admit Card for Officer Scale 1 and Office Assistant Posts

IBPS RRB Clerk /PO Selection Process:

Candidates who would qualify in the prelims exam will be called for mains exam for both posts

Things to Carry at the Exam Centre: