IBPS RRB Current Affairs 2023: Download Daily, Weekly and Monthly GA Capsule PDF and Quiz

IBPS RRB Current Affairs 2023: For the IBPS RRB main exam, Jagran Josh's exam prep team has released daily, weekly, and monthly general awareness GA capsules. The IBPS RRB Mains Current Affairs PDF, One Liner, and Quiz are available here.

Get the daily, weekly and monthly current affairs for IBPS RRB main general awareness section here.

IBPS RRB Current Affairs 2023: The IBPS RRB selection process includes a General Awareness portion in the main examination that is crucial to the process. Two sections, Current Affairs and Banking Awareness, are included in the General Awareness Section and are based on the dynamic information.

 

One of the most unexpected and challenging sections of the IBPS RRB Exam is the General Awareness section, which evaluates the applicant's familiarity with all relevant local, national, and international events. A candidate therefore has to be up to date on current affairs and the most recent changes to the international environment.  A power capsule containing links to PDFs of the daily, weekly and monthly current affairs is included in this post, along with a practice test.

IBPS RRB Current Affairs 2023: Banking, Financial GA

Major topics covered in the Banking and Financial GA may appear in the IBPS RRB Exam. For better preparation, candidates must read the PDFs in the article below. It is advised that students read current affairs for at least six months prior to the IBPS RRB exam. 

IBPS RRB Daily Current Affairs 2023

Below we have provided the PDF Links of Daily Current Affairs with the quiz link to practice. Candidates can check and download the PDFs at their convenience

 

Date

Daily CA Link

Daily Quiz Link

September 8 2023

Current Affairs One Liners: September 8 2023 

Current Affairs Quiz: 08 September 2023

September 7 2023

Current Affairs One Liners: September 7 2023

Current Affairs Quiz: 07 September 2023

September 6 2023

Current Affairs One Liners: September 6 2023

Current Affairs Quiz: 06 September 2023

September 5 2023 

Current Affairs One Liners: September 5 2023

Current Affairs Quiz: 05 September 2023

September 4 2023

Current Affairs One Liners: September 04 2023

Current Affairs Quiz: 04 September 2023

September 1 2023

Current Affairs One Liners: September 01 2023

Current Affairs Quiz: 01 September 2023

IBPS RRB Weekly CA, General Awareness Capsule

Here, we have compiled the weekly current affairs capsule of August Month so that candidates can revisit all the important events that happened in August 2023

 

Week

Weekly CA Link

August 7, 2023 to August 13, 2023

CA Link

August 14, 2023 to August 20, 2023

CA Link

August 21, 2023 to August 27, 2023

CA Link

August 28, 2023 to September 3, 2023

CA Link

September 4, 2023 to September 10, 2023

CA Link

IBPS RRB Monthly CA, General Awareness Capsule

Below we have compiled all the important current affairs in the monthly PDF capsule so that candidates can revisit all the important events of the month in one go

Month

Monthly PDF Link

July 2023

Download PDF

June 2023

Download PDF

Benefits of Current Affairs in IBPS RRB General Awareness

One of the subjects that gets the highest scores in the IBPS RRB exam is the General Awareness portion. It has a benefit over other sections in that it contains questions that may be answered simply, allowing candidates to attempt a significant number of them to enhance their overall attempt count within the sectional time restriction. It is also regarded as being simpler than other sections because all applicants need to do is remember the questions and check the relevant box. All of this may be accomplished by continuously preparing for and researching the issues.

 

FAQ

How to prepare current affairs for IBPS RRB 2023?

The current affairs for IBPS RRB can be improved by daily reading the current affairs and revising it on a monthly and yearly basis

How can I get a capsule PDF for IBPS RRB general awareness?

A direct link is provided in this article for a capsule PDF for IBPS RRB general awareness

How to complete general awareness for IBPS RRB in 15 days?

General Awareness is the very vast section of the IBPS RRB examination, For the ease of candidates we have provided the monthly and yearly PDFs of current affairs

How many months of current affairs are enough for the IBPS RRB exam?

As per the latest pattern questions asked in the examination, it is recommended that students to practice at least 6 - 9 months of current affairs.

Where can I get Daily current affairs for the IBPS RRB exam?

In the above article, you can get the daily current affairs link of the IBPS RRB examination.

How can I memorize IBPS RRB's current affairs?

Daily reading the current and then revising it on a weekly and monthly basis will help in memorizing current affairs

