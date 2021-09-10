Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2021 Released @ibps.in, Download Now!

IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2021 has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Board (IBPS) on ibps.in. Download Link Available Here. 

Created On: Sep 10, 2021 11:52 IST
IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2021

IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Board (IBPS) has uploaded the IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card 2021 on its website for RRBs (RRBs-CRP-X) for Recruitment of Group "A" - Officers (Scale-I). The candidates who have successfully qualified in the IBPS RRB Prelims Exam 2021 are now eligible to appear in the mains exam. The IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card 2021 for officers can be downloaded from the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in.

The facility of downloading IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2021 was started on 9 September 2021 late evening and it will remain available till 25 September 2021. All candidates are advised to download IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2021 as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush on the official website. The link to the mains admit cards can be accessed directly by clicking on the below link.

How and Where to Download IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2021?

  1. Visit the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in.
  2. Click on the link that reads ‘click here to download your online main exam call letter for CRP-RRBs X Officer Scale -1’ flashing on the homepage.
  3. It will redirect you to a login page.
  4. Enter your roll number, registration number, date of birth, captcha code and click on the submit button.
  5. Download IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2021

The mains exam is scheduled to be held on 25 September 2021. The IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam will be objective type covering the subjects of reasoning, computer knowledge, general awareness, English language or Hindi Language and Quantitative Aptitude. This test would be of 200 marks for 2 hours. The candidates can directly download IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2021 by clicking on the above link.

IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam 2021 Pattern

The candidates appearing for the mains exam can check the exam scheme below in the table.

Subjects

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

Reasoning

40

50

2 hours

Quantitative Aptitude

40

50

General Awareness

40

40

English/Hindi Language*

40

40

Computer Knowledge

40

20

Total

200

200

  

 

FAQ

How can I download IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card?

The candidates can download IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2021 by visiting the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in. The direct link to the admit card is also given in the above article. The candidates are advised to refer to the above article for more details.

Is carrying admit card hard copy mandatory during the exam?

Yes, the candidates are required to carry a hard copy of the admit card along with a photo identity card on the day of exam.

What is the IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam 2021 type?

The IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam will be an objective type.

What are the dates for downloading IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam 2021?

The candidates who are eligible to appear in the mains exam can download their admit cards from 9 September to 25 September 2021.

When will be IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam 2021 conducted?

The IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam 2021 will be conducted on 25 September 2021 at various exam centres of the state.

