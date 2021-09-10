IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2021 Released @ibps.in, Download Now!

IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2021 has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Board (IBPS) on ibps.in. Download Link Available Here.

IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Board (IBPS) has uploaded the IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card 2021 on its website for RRBs (RRBs-CRP-X) for Recruitment of Group "A" - Officers (Scale-I). The candidates who have successfully qualified in the IBPS RRB Prelims Exam 2021 are now eligible to appear in the mains exam. The IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card 2021 for officers can be downloaded from the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in.

The facility of downloading IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2021 was started on 9 September 2021 late evening and it will remain available till 25 September 2021. All candidates are advised to download IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2021 as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush on the official website. The link to the mains admit cards can be accessed directly by clicking on the below link.

How and Where to Download IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in. Click on the link that reads ‘click here to download your online main exam call letter for CRP-RRBs X Officer Scale -1’ flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a login page. Enter your roll number, registration number, date of birth, captcha code and click on the submit button. Download IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2021

The mains exam is scheduled to be held on 25 September 2021. The IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam will be objective type covering the subjects of reasoning, computer knowledge, general awareness, English language or Hindi Language and Quantitative Aptitude. This test would be of 200 marks for 2 hours. The candidates can directly download IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2021 by clicking on the above link.

IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam 2021 Pattern

The candidates appearing for the mains exam can check the exam scheme below in the table.