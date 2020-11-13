IBPS RRB Provisional Allotment Clerk/PO Result 2019-20 Released @ibps.in, Download Here

IBPS RRB Clerk/PO Result 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), Regional Rural Banks (RRB), has uploaded the result for CRP RRB -VIII for Provisional Allotment (Reserve List) for the post of Office Assistant (Clerk) and Officer Scale I (PO). Candidates can download IBPS RRB Provisional Allotment Result and IBPS PO Provisional Allotment Resul through IBPS official website i.e. - ibps.in. However, IBPS RRB Provisional Allotment (Reserve List)Links are also given below. The candidates can check check the result through the links using their logins details such as i.e. Registration Number or Roll Number and Password or DOB.

IBPS RRB Provisional Allotment Links is available till 12 December 2020

Download Result for CRP RRB - VIII Office Assistant (Provisional Allotment - Reserve List)

Download Result for CRP RRB - VIII -Officer Scale-I (Provisional Allotment - Reserve List)

The recruitment is being done for a total 8000 vacancies out of which 3688 are for the post of Office Assistant Posts and 3315 vacancies are available for Officer Scale 1 Posts under IBPS RRB Recruitment 2019 (CRP-VIII).