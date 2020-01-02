IBPS RRB Result 2019 Declared @ibps.in, Check Online Main Exam Result of CRP RRBs - VIII - Office Assistants & Officer Scale 1, 2 & 3 in RRBs

IBPS RRB Result 2019 for Mains: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS RRB Final Result 2019-2020 for the posts of Officer Scale I, II and III for Regional Rural Banks. IBPS has also released the Provisional Allotment List with the IBPS RRB Result 2019. Now all such candidates who were waiting for IBPS RRB Result 2019 can check their result through IBPS official website -ibps.in.

IBPS RRB Mains Result 2019-2020 for Officer Scale I, II and III posts Result Link is also given below. Candidate can check their result and also the Provisional Allotment List by providing their registration number/ roll number and password/date of birth on the official website.

Link for Online Main Exam Result of CRP RRBs - VIII - Office Assistants

Link for Provisional Allotment under Reserve List for Office Assistant & Officer Scale 1, 2 & 3

It is to be noted that the mains exam for IBPS RRB 2019 Office Assistant was conducted on 20th October 2019. Now all candicates can check their CRP - RRBs - VIII - Recruitment of Office Assistants (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks with the providing the login credentials on the official website.

How to check IBPS RRB Final Result 2019 ?

Go to official IBPS website: www.ibps.in

Click on the RP - RRBs - VIII - Recruitment of Office Assistants (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks link.

A new indow will open , enter your registration number/ roll number and password/date of birth.

Check your Result

It is to be noted that IBPS RRB VIII Exam 2019 is being conducted to fill 8400 for posts of Officer Scale I and Office Assistants (Multipurpose) in various Rural Regions Banks of India.

