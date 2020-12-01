IBPS RRB Score Card & Cut off 2020 released @ibps.in: Check Officer Scale II & III Cut-Off Marks here; Get Direct link

IBPS RRB Score Card 2020 released @ibps.in for Officer Scale II & III posts along with the official Cut Off Marks. Candidates can view their scores of IBPS RRB 2020 Exam for Officers Scale-II (GBO), Officers Scale-II (Specialist) and Officers Scale-III posts now by visiting the official website. Also, check the official IBPS RRB Cut Off 2020 for these posts as released by the IBPS. Earlier, IBPS has released the IBPS RRB Officer Scale II & III Results 2020. Here, we have shared the direct link on which candidates can check their score card as well as cut off marks. The IBPS RRB Cut Off is listed below subject-wise as well as post-wise.

The IBPS RRB 2020 Exam for Officer Scale II & III was held online on 18th October 2020. Candidates who had applied for these posts appeared for the exam to get shortlisted for the recruitment process. The IBPS has calculated the scores for the exam by following the given process:

-Number of questions answered correctly in each objective test is considered for arriving at the corrected score after applying penalty of negative marking for wrong answers

-The Final scores were rounded off to up to two digits after decimal point.

Here are the direct links on which you can check the score cards:

Check Your Score Card for Officers Scale-II (GBO)

Check Your Score Card for Officers Scale-II (Specialist)

Check Your Score Card for Officers Scale-III

How to check the IBPS RRB Score Card 2020?

Step 1: Click on the link mentioned above

Step 2: Enter your Registration Number, password & code

Step 3: Download your score card

IBPS RRB Cut Off 2020: Officer Scale II & III

The IBPS shortlisted candidates for the Interview round on the basis of Cut Off marks. The Cut Off was applied at two stages:

-On scores in individual tests

-On Total Weighted Score (Wherever necessary)

Have a look at the cut off marks below:

IBPS RRB Cut Off 2020 for Officers Scale-II (GBO)

IBPS RRB Cut Off 2020 for Officers Scale-II (IT, CA, Law, Treasury, Marketing & Agricultural Officer)

IBPS RRB Cut Off 2020 for Officers Scale-III

To download the total weighted cut off marks, click on the link mentioned below:

Click Here to download IBPS RRB Cut Off 2020 - Subject-wise & Post-wise