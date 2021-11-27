IBPS SO Admit Card 2021 to release soon @ibps.in, Check Details Here

IBPS SO Admit Card 2021 is going to release the admit card for the prelims exam soon. Check Exam Date, Admit Card Release Date, and other details here.

IBPS SO Admit Card 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is going to release the admit card soon for recruitment to the post of Specialist Officer (SO). The candidates who applied for IBPS SO Recruitment 2021 Exam will be able to download their admit card through the official website of IBPS, once released.i.e.ibps.in.

The prelims exam is tentatively scheduled to be held in 26 December 2021 across the country. The candidates will be able to download IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card through the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in. The mains exam will be held in January 2022.

How to Download IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in. Click on the link that reads ‘IBPS SO Admit Card 2021’ flashing on the homepage. Enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha code, and click on the submit button. The admit card will be displayed. Download IBPS SOPrelims Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2021 - to active soon

Preliminary Examination

For the post of Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari

Name of Tests No. Of Questions Maximum Marks Medium of Exam Duration English Language 50 25 English 40 minutes Reasoning 50 50 English and Hindi 40 minutes General Awareness with Special Reference to Banking Industry 50 50 English and Hindi 40 minutes

For the Post of IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer

Name of Tests No. Of Questions Maximum Marks Medium of Exam Duration English Language 50 25 English 40 minutes Reasoning 50 50 English and Hindi 40 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 English and Hindi 40 minutes

Those who will qualify in the prelims exam will be called for the mains exam. The main exam will be held on 30 January 2022. The candidates are advised to bookmark this article for future reference.