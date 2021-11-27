IBPS SO Admit Card 2021 to release soon @ibps.in, Check Details Here

IBPS SO Admit Card 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is going to release the admit card soon for recruitment to the post of Specialist Officer (SO). The candidates who applied for IBPS SO Recruitment 2021 Exam will be able to download their admit card through the official website of IBPS, once released.i.e.ibps.in.
The prelims exam is tentatively scheduled to be held in 26 December 2021 across the country. The candidates will be able to download IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card through the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in. The mains exam will be held in January 2022.
How to Download IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2021?
- Visit the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in.
- Click on the link that reads ‘IBPS SO Admit Card 2021’ flashing on the homepage.
- Enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha code, and click on the submit button.
- The admit card will be displayed.
- Download IBPS SOPrelims Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.
Direct Link to Download IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2021 - to active soon
Preliminary Examination
For the post of Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari
|
Name of Tests
|
No. Of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Medium of Exam
|
Duration
|
English Language
|
50
|
25
|
English
|
40 minutes
|
Reasoning
|
50
|
50
|
English and Hindi
|
40 minutes
|
General Awareness with Special Reference to Banking Industry
|
50
|
50
|
English and Hindi
|
40 minutes
For the Post of IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer
|
Name of Tests
|
No. Of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Medium of Exam
|
Duration
|
English Language
|
50
|
25
|
English
|
40 minutes
|
Reasoning
|
50
|
50
|
English and Hindi
|
40 minutes
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
50
|
50
|
English and Hindi
|
40 minutes
Those who will qualify in the prelims exam will be called for the mains exam. The main exam will be held on 30 January 2022. The candidates are advised to bookmark this article for future reference.