IBPS SO Mains Result 2023 OUT: Check IBPS SO 2023 Result here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS SO Mains Result 2023 on the official website. Check here how to download IBPS SO Mains Result 2023.

IBPS SO Mains Result 2023 Download: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the result of the Mains Examination for the Post of Specialist Officer under CRP SPL XII on 10 February 2023, which will be available till 17 February 2023. Candidates who appeared for the IBPS SO Mains Exam 2023 conducted on 29 January 2023 can download their IBPS Specialist Officer Mains Result by clicking on IBPS SO Mains Result Link available on the IBPS official website at https://www.ibps.in/ and entering their Registration no./Roll no. and Date of Birth. Result can also be downloaded by clicking on the link given below:

Direct Link to Download the IBPS SO Mains Result 2023

Alternatively candidates can also check the result by following the steps given below.

How to Download IBPS SO Mains Result 2023?

Step 1: Go to the official website of IBPS https://www.ibps.in/

Step 2: On the homepage Click on the flashing link 'Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Main Examination for CRP SPL-XII'

Step 3: Now a new result page will appear

Step 4: Enter your registration number/Roll no. and Date of birth

Step 5: Now click on the submit button.

Step 6: Download IBPS SO Mains Result.

Candidates who shall score the minimum qualifying marks in the main exam will be called for the interview round. The interview round dates will be notified via the official website anytime soon. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for further updates.

IBPS SO Recruitment 2022 is being conducted to fill 710 vacancies of Law Officers, IT Officers, Agriculture Field Officers, Rajbasha Adhikari, HR /Personnel Officers and Marketing Officers under Participating Banks across the country.