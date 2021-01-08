IBPS SO Score Card 2020 Released @ibps.in, Download Specialist Officer (ASO) Scores

IBPS SO Score Card 2020-21: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scores of preliminary online exam for the post of Specialist Officer (SO). Candidates can download IBPS SO Score Card 2020, from 08 January to 24 January 2021, from the official IBPS website - ibps.in.

IBPS SO Score Card Download Link is given below. The candidates can download IBPS Specialist Officer Score Card, directly, through the link below:

IBPS SO Score Card Download Link

How to Download IBPS SO Score Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of IBPS - ibps.in Click on the link - ‘Click here to View Your Scores of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP Specialist Officers -X’ A new window will open where you need to enter your login details - ‘Registration Number’ and ‘Password/DOB’ Check your IBPS Scores 2021

IBPS SO Prelims Result was released on 06 January 2021. The shortlisted candidates are called for online mains exam which is scheduled to be held on 24 January 2021 (Sunday). Today, the bank has also released IBPS SO Admit Card 2021 on official website - ibps.in. Candidates who are qualified in the prelims exam can download IBPS SO Mains Admit Card through the link below:

The recruitment is being done to fill 645 for Specialist Officer Posts in various fields such as I.T. Officer, Agricultural Field Officer (AFO), Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer 02 November to 23 November 2020 for Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank of India, UCO Bank, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Bank of Maharashtra.