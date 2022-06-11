ICAR IARI Technician Result 2022 Updates: Check Details Here

ICAR IARI Technician Result 2022: Candidates can check the result update and other details in this article below.

ICAR IARI Technician Result 2022: ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) has conducted the exam for the post of Technician Grade 1 in the month of February and March 2022. Now, the institute will release the result of the ICAR IARI Technician Exam 2022. The result is expected soon on the official website of the institute i.e. www.iari.res.in. Candidates can also check the ICAR IARI Result Latest Updates 2022 by login into the link given below:

The candidates who will qualify for the exam will be called for one-year on-the-job training, which will be provided by the respective Institutes. After successful completion of the one-year training, a certificate to this effect will be provided by the Director of the concerned Institute.

ICAR IARI Technician Events Important Dates ICAR IARI Technician Registration Dates 18 December 2021 to 10 January 2022 ICAR IARI Technician Exam Dates 28 February, 02 March, 04 March and 05 March 2022. ICAR IARI Technician Answer Key Date 09 March 2022 ICAR IARI Technician Result Date to be announced

How to Download ICAR IARI Technician Result 2022 ?

Step 1:Visit the official website of ICAR IARI - iari.res.in and go click on the ‘ICAR-IARI Post for Technician(T-1) ’

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Now, you need to provide 'User ID' and 'Password'

Step 4: Download ICAR T1 Result 2022

ICAR IARI Technician Notification was published for filling up 802 vacancies at ICAR Hqrs. and its Research Institutes across the country such as IARI, Regional Station, Indore, MP, ICAR -Indian Veterinary Research

Institute Izatnagar, IARI, Regional Station, Kalimpong, IARI, Regional Station, Katrain, IARI, Regional Station, Shimla, HP, IARI, Regional Station, Pune, MH, ICAR - Research complex for North-East Hill Region, Umiam, Meghalaya in the pay scale of Rs. 21700 (Basic) + allowances Level 3 Index 1 (7th CPC).

ICAR IARI Technician Vacancy Details