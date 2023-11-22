ICG Admit Card 2023: Check Indian Coast Guard GD DB Sailor Exam Date Here

ICG Admit Card 2023: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has released the exam date and city intimation slip for sailor (GD), sailor (DB), and sailor (mechanical) posts While the admit card for the exam will be released 72 hours before the exam date. Candidates can download their city intimation slip using their login credentials.
Indian Coast Guard City Intimation Slip for the CGEPT 1/2024 batch
Candidates who have applied for the Indian Coast Guard CGEPT 1/2024 batch can download their City Intimation Slip through the direct link provided below.
Indian Coast Guard City Intimation Slip
Indian Coast Guard Admit Card Date 2023
The Indian Coast Guard Admit Card 2023 for sailor and mechanical posts will be available for download on the official website Join Indiancoastguard.cdac.in after release. Candidates can download their admit cards 72 hours before the exam date. Candidates should note - Candidates will not be given entry in the examination center without the admit card. After the release of the admit card, candidates can download their admit card by clicking on the admit card download link given below.
How to Download Indian Coast Guard Admit Card?
Below are the steps to download the Indian Coast Guard Admit Card 2023.
Step 1: Visit the official website of Indian Coast Guard www.join Indiancoastguard.gov.in.
Step 2: Check the e-admit card download link displayed on the homepage and click on it.
Step 3: Enter your email ID and password.
Step 4: Fill the captcha code for verification purposes, then click on the 'Get details' button.
Step 5: The Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Admit Card page will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download the admit card and make sure to take a printout for future reference.
Details given on Indian Coast Guard Admit Card 2023
After downloading the Indian Coast Guard 2023, the details mentioned on it are given below:
- Name of candidate
- Date of birth
Gender
- Roll Number
- Category of candidate
- Exam Date & Shift
- Candidate's reporting time
- Location of examination centre
- Candidate's photo and signature
- Exam Guidelines
Indian Coast Guard Admit Card 2023 Important Details:
Organization
Indian Coast Guard (ICG)
Ad Number
CGEPT- 01/2024
Name of the Post
Navigator (GD, DB), Mechanical
Number of Vacancies
350
Official website
joinindiancoastguard.gov.in