ICG Admit Card 2023: Check Indian Coast Guard GD DB Sailor Exam Date Here

ICG Admit Card 2023: The Indian Coast Guard will release the admit card for Sailor Posts. Candidates who have applied for Indian Coast Guard GD DB Sailor Posts can check the exam date here.

ICG Admit Card 2023: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has released the exam date and city intimation slip for sailor (GD), sailor (DB), and sailor (mechanical) posts While the admit card for the exam will be released 72 hours before the exam date. Candidates can download their city intimation slip using their login credentials.

Indian Coast Guard City Intimation Slip for the CGEPT 1/2024 batch

Candidates who have applied for the Indian Coast Guard CGEPT 1/2024 batch can download their City Intimation Slip through the direct link provided below.

Indian Coast Guard City Intimation Slip Click here to download City Integration Slip

Indian Coast Guard Admit Card Date 2023

The Indian Coast Guard Admit Card 2023 for sailor and mechanical posts will be available for download on the official website Join Indiancoastguard.cdac.in after release. Candidates can download their admit cards 72 hours before the exam date. Candidates should note - Candidates will not be given entry in the examination center without the admit card. After the release of the admit card, candidates can download their admit card by clicking on the admit card download link given below.

How to Download Indian Coast Guard Admit Card?

Below are the steps to download the Indian Coast Guard Admit Card 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Indian Coast Guard www.join Indiancoastguard.gov.in.

Step 2: Check the e-admit card download link displayed on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: Enter your email ID and password.

Step 4: Fill the captcha code for verification purposes, then click on the 'Get details' button.

Step 5: The Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Admit Card page will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the admit card and make sure to take a printout for future reference.

Details given on Indian Coast Guard Admit Card 2023

After downloading the Indian Coast Guard 2023, the details mentioned on it are given below:

Name of candidate

Date of birth

Gender

Roll Number

Category of candidate

Exam Date & Shift

Candidate's reporting time

Location of examination centre

Candidate's photo and signature

Exam Guidelines

Indian Coast Guard Admit Card 2023 Important Details: