ICG Phase 2 Admit Card 2021 Updates: Important Notice Released for GD DB @joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in
ICG Phase 2 Admit Card 2021: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has released an important notice regarding uploading of additional documents to facilitate downloading of E admit card for stage 2 for the post of Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch) and Yantrik (Electrical/Electronics/Mechanical) on its official website - joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. The candidates who have cleared ICG Phase 1 Exam can check the details below:
As per official notice, “The competent authority has approved uploading of old expired certificate { EWS, ST, SC & OBC (non-creamy) as applicable to the candidate} as one time measure for additional documents( to facilitate downloading stage II E admit card ) in case the candidate is unable to renew the certificate view COVID -19 subject to following:
- The candidates are to mandatorily produce renewed certificates (EWS, ST, SC & OBC (non-creamy)) with validity at least up to 31 Oct 21 if shortlisted for stage III.
- The candidate will have to produce both original “expired and renewed” certificate at stage III (INS Chilka) failing which their candidature will be cancelled.
- The issue date of the old expired certificate (EWS, ST, SC & OBC (non-creamy)) has to be on or prior to the closing date of the online application.
Indian Coast Guard Phase 1 Exam was conducted on 04 March 2021 and the result was declared on 07 May 2021.
Indian Coast Guard will release the details of Phase 2 in due course. ICG Phase 2 will be consists of:
- Physical Fitness Test
- Document verification (Pass/fail)
- Re-assessment of Inconsistent Performers
- Initial Medicals Examination. (Pass/Fail)
Those who qualify in Phase 2 will be called for Stage-III (final medicals at INS Chilka).