ICG Phase 2 Admit Card 2021 Updates: Important Notice Released for GD DB @joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in

ICG Phase 2 Admit Card 2021: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has released an important notice regarding uploading of additional documents to facilitate downloading of E admit card for stage 2 for the post of Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch) and Yantrik (Electrical/Electronics/Mechanical) on its official website - joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. The candidates who have cleared ICG Phase 1 Exam can check the details below:

As per official notice, “The competent authority has approved uploading of old expired certificate { EWS, ST, SC & OBC (non-creamy) as applicable to the candidate} as one time measure for additional documents( to facilitate downloading stage II E admit card ) in case the candidate is unable to renew the certificate view COVID -19 subject to following:

The candidates are to mandatorily produce renewed certificates (EWS, ST, SC & OBC (non-creamy)) with validity at least up to 31 Oct 21 if shortlisted for stage III. The candidate will have to produce both original “expired and renewed” certificate at stage III (INS Chilka) failing which their candidature will be cancelled. The issue date of the old expired certificate (EWS, ST, SC & OBC (non-creamy)) has to be on or prior to the closing date of the online application.

Indian Coast Guard Phase 1 Exam was conducted on 04 March 2021 and the result was declared on 07 May 2021.

Indian Coast Guard will release the details of Phase 2 in due course. ICG Phase 2 will be consists of:

Physical Fitness Test Document verification (Pass/fail) Re-assessment of Inconsistent Performers Initial Medicals Examination. (Pass/Fail)

Those who qualify in Phase 2 will be called for Stage-III (final medicals at INS Chilka).

