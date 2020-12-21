ICMR Assistant Admit Card 2020 to Release Today @icmr.gov.in, PGIMER Assistant Group B Exam on 3 Jan

ICMR Assistant Admit Card 2020: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), New Delhi and Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh are going to release the admit card of Direct Recruitment Examination/Test or Computer Based Test (CBT) for the posts of Assistant (Group-B Level-6) today i.e. on 21 December 2020 on ICMR and PGIMER websites i.e. icmr.gov.in and pgimer.edu.in.

ICMR Assistant Exam is scheduled to be held on 03 January 2021 (Sunday). Candidates with valid application can download the ICMR Assistant Admit Card by entering their Registration Number/application Number, Date of Birth. Admit Cards will not be sent by post.

The candidate should bring their ICMR Admit Card along with two passport size recent color photographs (without cap and spectacle), Original valid Photo-ID proof having the Date of Birth such as: o Aadhaar Card/ Printout of E-Aadhaar, o Voter’s ID Card, o Driving License, o PAN Card, o Passport, o Card issued by School/ College, o Employer ID Card (Govt./ PSU/ Private), etc o Any other photo ID card issued by the Central/State Govt.

If Photo Identity Card does not have the Date of Birth then the candidate must carry an additional original certificate in proof of their Date of Birth. In case of mismatch in the Date of Birth mentioned in the Admission Card and photo ID / Certificate brought in support of Date of Birth, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the Test

ICMR Assistant Exam Pattern:

The exam will be conducted through online mode. There will be 80 multiple choice objective type questions of 80 marks on:

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time General Intelligence 20 20 80 minutes General Awareness 20 20 Quantitative Aptitude

(Basic Arithmetic Skills) 20 20 English Language

(Basic Knowledge) 20 20

Each question shall be of one mark and 0.25 marks per question will be deducted for a wrong answer.

ICMR Assistant Qualifying Marks

UR/OBC/EWS - 50%

SC/ST/PwBD - 40%

ICMR Assistant Syllabus

General Intelligence: It would include questions of both verbal and non-verbal type. This component may include questions on analogies, similarities and differences, space visualization, spatial orientation, problem solving, analysis, judgment, decision making, visual memory, discrimination, observation, relationship concepts, arithmetical reasoning and figural classification, arithmetic number series, non-verbal series, coding and decoding, statement conclusion, syllogistic reasoning etc. The topics are, Semantic Analogy, Symbolic/Number Analogy, Figural Analogy, Semantic Classification, Symbolic/ Number Classification, Figural Classification, Semantic Series, Number Series, Figural Series, Problem Solving, Word Building, Coding & de-coding, Numerical Operations, symbolic Operations, Trends, Space Orientation, Space Visualization, Venn Diagrams, Drawing inferences, Punched hole/ pattern – folding & un-folding, Figural Pattern – folding and completion, Indexing, Address matching, Date & city matching, Classification of centre codes/ roll numbers, Small & Capital letters/ numbers coding, decoding and classification, Embedded Figures, Critical thinking, Emotional Intelligence, Social Intelligence, Other sub-topics, if any.

General Awareness - Questions will be designed to test the general awareness of the environment and its application to the society. Questions will also be designed to test knowledge of current events and of such matters of every day observations and experience in their scientific aspect as may be expected of any educated person. The test will also include questions relating to India and its neighbouring countries especially pertaining to History, Culture, Geography, Economic Scene, General Polity& Scientific Research.

Quantitative Aptitude- The questions will be designed to test the ability of appropriate use of numbers and number sense of the candidate. The scope of the test will be computation of whole numbers, decimals, fractions and relationships between numbers, Percentage, Ratio & Proportion, Square roots, Averages, Interest, Profit and Loss, Discount, Partnership Business, Mixture and Alligation, Time and distance, Time & Work, Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra & Elementary surds, Graphs of Linear Equations, Triangle and its various kinds of centres, Congruence and similarity of triangles, Circle and its chords, tangents, angles subtended by chords of a circle, common tangents to two or more circles, Triangle, Quadrilaterals, Regular Polygons, Circle, Right Prism, Right Circular Cone, Right Circular Cylinder, Sphere, Hemispheres, Rectangular Parallelepiped, Regular Right Pyramid with triangular or square base, Trigonometric ratio, Degree and Radian Measures, Standard Identities, Complementary angles, Heights and Distances, Histogram, Frequency polygon, Bar diagram & Pie chart.

English Language: Candidates’ ability to understand correct English, his basic comprehension and writing ability, etc. would be tested.

Shortlisted candidates in the written exam will be called for Skill Test if applicable. Final selection will be basis of merit in the written examination and skill test only.

A total of 80 vacancies are available for Indian Council of Medical Research Headquarters, New Delhi and its Institutes/Centers across India under ICMR Assistant Recruitment 2020