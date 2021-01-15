ICMR JRF Result 2020-21 Released @icmr.nic.in, Download PGIMER Junior Research Fellow Result Here

ICMR JRF Result 2020-21: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has released the result of the National Level Online Entrance Exam for Junior Research Fellow (JRF) 2020. A list of successful candidates has been prepared by ICMR. Candidates, participated in ICMR JRF Exam 2020, can download ICMR Result from the official website i.e. icmr.nic.in.

ICMR JRF Result Link is given below. The candidates can download ICMR JRF Entrance Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

ICMR JRF Result Download Link



A total of 126 candidates are qualified in ICMR JRF Life Science Exam and 12 candidates in ICMR JR Social Science (SS) Exam held on 04 December 2020 at various cities/centres across the country. All the shortlisted candidates are required to submit soft copies of the certificate/degree of passing qualification/examination i.e. (Post Graduate/Equivalent) and Other Documents (caste certificate/EWS/PwBD) by email to Mr . Mohd. Iliyas, Technical Officer - C (HRD) on hrdscheme@gmail.com latest by 26 February 2021. The subject line should be - ‘Attention:ICMR JRF 2020 and candidate Roll No’. No hard copy to be sent.

The joining of all final appearing/result awaited candidates will also be subject to qualifying the percentage of 55 for General, OBC and EWS or 50% in case of SC/ST/PWD in their respective final M.Sc/MA/equivalent qualifying exams for ICMR JRF 2020.

How to Download ICMR JRF Result 2020 ?