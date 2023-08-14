ICMR NIRTH Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Technician And Other Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

ICMR NIRTH Recruitment 2023: ICMR NIRTH has invited notification for 52 Technician and others posts in the Employment News. Download pdf, application dates, eligibility, vacancy, selection process and more.

Get all the details of ICMR NIRTH Recruitment here, apply online link

ICMR NIRTH Recruitment 2023 Notification: The National Institute of Research in Tribal Health (NIRTH) Jabalpur under the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has released job notification for various posts in the Employment News (12-18 August) 2023.

A total of 52 posts are to be filled under the recruitment drive including Technical Assistant, Technician and Laboratory Attendant and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 21, 2023.

Candidates having certain educational qualifications including Graduate/10th/12th with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.

Corrigendum for Extension of Last Date





ICMR NIRTH Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date of online application: August 21, 2023

ICMR NIRTH Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Technical Assistant: 23 vacancies

Technician-I: 17 vacancies

Laboratory Attendant-I: 12 vacancies

ICMR NIRTH Educational Qualification 2023

Technical Assistant Group-B (Technical) (Biological Sciences): 1st class three years bachelor’s degree in biological science subjects, i.e., Life Sciences/ Zoology/ Bioinformatics/ Biochemistry/ Microbiology/ Biotechnology/Genetics from a recognized University OR

1st class bachelor’s in technology in Biotechnology/Bioinformatics/Genetic Engineering

from a recognised university/Institute.

Technician-1 Group-C (Technical) (Biological Science): 12th or Intermediate pass in Science

subject with 55% marks and at least one year diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT)

from Govt. recognised institution

Lab Attendant-1 Group-C (Technical): 10th pass with 50% marks in aggregate from recognized board plus one year working experience in a Govt. recognised/approved/registered Laboratory

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.





ICMR NIRTH Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

ICMR NIRTH Recruitment 2023 Apply Online

Interested and eligible candidates can apply only for these posts through the official website after following the steps given below.

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.