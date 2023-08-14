ICMR NIRTH Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Technician And Other Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

ICMR NIRTH Recruitment 2023 Notification: The National Institute of Research in Tribal Health (NIRTH) Jabalpur under the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has released job notification for various posts in the Employment News (12-18 August) 2023.
A total of 52 posts are to be filled under the recruitment drive including Technical Assistant, Technician and Laboratory Attendant and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 21, 2023.
Candidates having certain educational qualifications including Graduate/10th/12th with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.
Corrigendum for Extension of Last Date
ICMR NIRTH Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
- Closing date of online application: August 21, 2023
ICMR NIRTH Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Technical Assistant: 23 vacancies
- Technician-I: 17 vacancies
- Laboratory Attendant-I: 12 vacancies
ICMR NIRTH Educational Qualification 2023
Technical Assistant Group-B (Technical) (Biological Sciences): 1st class three years bachelor’s degree in biological science subjects, i.e., Life Sciences/ Zoology/ Bioinformatics/ Biochemistry/ Microbiology/ Biotechnology/Genetics from a recognized University OR
1st class bachelor’s in technology in Biotechnology/Bioinformatics/Genetic Engineering
from a recognised university/Institute.
Technician-1 Group-C (Technical) (Biological Science): 12th or Intermediate pass in Science
subject with 55% marks and at least one year diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT)
from Govt. recognised institution
Lab Attendant-1 Group-C (Technical): 10th pass with 50% marks in aggregate from recognized board plus one year working experience in a Govt. recognised/approved/registered Laboratory
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
ICMR NIRTH Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
ICMR NIRTH Recruitment 2023 Apply Online
Interested and eligible candidates can apply only for these posts through the official website after following the steps given below.
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website https://www.nirth.res.in.
- Step 2: Click on the link ICMR NIRTH Recruitment 2023 on the homepage.
- Step 3: Now you will have to provide the required details to the link.
- Step 4: After that, submit the application form.
- Step 5: Now provide all the essential documents.
- Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.