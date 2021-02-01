ICMR PGIMER Assistant Result 2021 Out: Download Group B Score Card @pgimer.edu.in

ICMR PGIMER Assistant Result/Score Card 2021: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has released the result or score card of Recruitment Examination/Test or Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of Assistant (Group-B Level-6) for Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), New Delhi. Candidates can download ICMR Assistant Result 2020 from the official website - of PGIMER - pgimer.edu.in.

PGIMER Assistant Result Link is given below. The candidates can download PGIMER Assistant Result through the link below:

How to Download ICMR PGIMER Assistant Result 2021 ?

Go to official website of PGIMER - pgimer.edu.in Click on the link ‘Score Card of ICMR Assistant Exam held on..’ given under ‘Information for Candidates’ It wil redirect you to a new page where you need to click on ‘ CLICK HERE TO VIEW SCORE CARD’ A new page will open where you need to enter your ‘User/Login ID' and ‘Password’ Download ICMR Assistant Result 2020

ICMR Assistant Exam was held on 03 January 2021 (Sunday). A total of 36205 candidates appeared in the exam out of which 2219 Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Category Candidates,69 Ex- Servicemen Category Candidates. 14361 General (UR) Category Candidates, 10673 Other Backward Class (OBC)Category Candidates, 1196 Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) Category Candidates, 5971 Scheduled Caste (SC) Category Candidates and 1716 Scheduled Tribe ( ST) Category Candidates.

Shortlisted candidates in the exam will now appear for Skill Test if applicable. ICMR Final selection will be made on the basis of merit in the written examination and skill test only.

