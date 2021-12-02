ICSE 10th History & Civics Semester 1 Exam 2021-22: Download Today's Question Paper and Answer Key PDF Here

ICSE Class 10th History & Civics Semester 1 Exam 2021 was conducted today. Get here the Class 10 History Civics Question Paper (Semester 1) in the form of PDF. They can also download the ICSE 10th HCG answer key here.

ICSE 10th History & Civics Semester 1 Exam 2021: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is conducting the ICSE 10th-semester 1 exam 2021. The exam started on 29th November and will conclude on 16th December. Today, the authorities conducted the ICSE 10th History & Civics Semester 1 paper in offline mode. The question paper of ICSE HCG paper 1 was distributed at 10.50 am so that students could go through the questions within 10 minutes.



The ICSE 10th History & Civics question paper covered all the important topics and had MCQs type of questions. The paper was conducted for 40 marks and divided into sections. For the students who want to go through the question paper of ICSE 10th History & Civics along with solutions can go through this article. Here, we have provided the PDF of all the questions that were asked in the ICSE HCG Semester 1 exam.

ICSE 10th History & Civics Semester 1 Exam 2021-22 Question Paper

Select the correct option for each of the following questions

Question 1.

The Lok Sabha session which is conducted in the months of November and December is the _______. [1]

Summer Session Monsoon Session Winter Session Budget Session

Answer: Winter Session

Question 2

The _______ motion allows the house to take up a definite matter of urgent importance. [1]

No Confidence Adjournment Censure Prorogation

Answer: Adjournment

Question 3

Which of these denotes the correct composition of the Rajya Sabha? [1]

232 elected + 2 nominated 238 elected + 12 nominated 238 elected + 2 nominated 250 elected + 12 nominated

Answer: 238 Elected + 12 Nominated

Question 4

What is the quorum of the Indian Parliament?

(a) 1/3

(b) 1/2

(c) 1/10

(d) 1/4

Answer: 1/10

Question 5

Which of these statements regarding the Speaker is false?

(a) He / She is the presiding officer of the Lok Sabha.

(b) Elected from among the members of the Lok Sabha.

(c) Elected when the newly elected house meets for the first time.

(d) The members of both the houses vote to choose the Speaker.

Answer: Members of Both Houses Vote to Choose the Speaker

Question 6

The Rajya Sabha is called a Permanent house because 1/3 members retire every

(a) two years

(b) one year

(c) three years

(d) six years

Answer: Two Years

Question 7

Which of these is considered to be an exclusive power of the Rajya Sabha? [1]

(a) It can approve an Ordinary Bill.

(b) It can make amendments to the Constitution.

(c) It can empower the Parliament to make laws on the State list.

(d) It can make laws on subjects in the Union List.

Answer: It can empower the Parliament to make laws on the State List

Question 8

In case of a conflict between the Centre and the State with reference to a subject in the Concurrent list _________. [1]

(a) Each follow their own law.

(b) The State law will prevail.

(c) The President is empowered to decide.

(d) The Union law will prevail.

Answer: The Union Law will prevail

Question 9

The right of the members to _________ is Known as interpellation.

(a) Ask Questions.

(b) Introduce motions.

(c) Adjourn the house.

(d) Interrupt the proceedings. is known as interpellation.

Answer: Ask Questions

Question 10

Which of the following statements about Ordinances is false? [1]

(a) Promulgated by the President.

(b) Issued when the Parliament is not in session.

(c) Has to be approved within six months from the re-assembly of the Parliament.

(d) Has to be approved by both the houses of the Parliament.

Answer: Has to be approved within 6 months from the re-assembly of the Parilament

Question 11

Which of these is NOT a qualification required to be a member of the Rajya Sabha? [1]

(a) Should be a citizen of India.

(b) Should not be an insolvent.

(c) Should be at least 30 years of age.

(d) Should be a graduate from any university in India.

Answer: Should be a Graduate from any University in India

Question 12

Complete the given analogy.

Election of Lok Sabha member: Citizens of India

Election of Rajya Sabha member : _________.

(a) Members of the Legislative Assembly.

(b) Members of the Legislative Council.

(c) Members of the Lok Sabha.

(d) Members of the Cabinet.

Answer: Members of the Legislative Assembly

Question 13

Lok Sabha members from States 530 Lok Sabha members from Union territories ?

(a) 25

(b) 22

(c) 20

(d) 30

Answer: 20

Question 14

Under what circumstances may the term of the Lok Sabha be extended by one year at a time?

(a) When the government resigns.

(b) Proclamation of a National Emergency.

(c) Economic instability.

(d) Rajya Sabha declares by 1/4 majority.

Answer: Proclamation of a National Emergency

Question 15

Which of these does NOT refer to the control of the Parliament over the Executive? [1]

(a) No Confidence Motion

(b) Amendment of Constitution

(c) Monetary cuts

(d) Rejection of a Government Bill

Answer: Amendment of Constitution

Question 16

Who was the founder of the Indian National Congress? [1]

(a) A. O. Hume

(b) W.C. Banerjee

(c) Dadabhai Naoroji

(d) Gopal Krishna Gokhale

Answer: A.O.Hume

Question 17

Complete the analogy.

Non Cooperation Movement : 1920 : : Civil Disobedience Movement : _____________ [1]

(a) 1919

(b) 1932

(c) 1931

(d) 1930

Answer: 1930

Question 18

Which of these statements is NOT associated with Jyotiba Phule? [I]

(a) He established schools for girls

(b) He established the Brahmo Samaj

(c) He established the Satya Shodak Samaj

(d) He was against the caste system

Answer: He founded the Brahmo Samaj

Question 19

Which of the following statements about Early Nationalists is false? [1]

(a) Their leaders were Dadabhai Naoroji and Gopal Krishna Gokhale

(b) They believed in constitutional means of protest

(c) They wanted self-government under British rule

(d) They wanted to launch violent agitations against the British

Answer: They wanted to launch violent agitations against the Britishers

Question 20

When was Bengal partitioned? [1]

(a) 1905

(b) 1907

(c) 1906

(d) 1911

Answer: 1905

Question 21

Which of the following was a nationalist perspective of the Partition of Bengal? [1]

(a) There were only Hindus in West Bengal.

(b) To divide the Hindus and Muslims.

(c) There were many riots in Bengal.

(d) It was an administrative necessity as Bengal was a large territory.

Answer: To Divide the Hindus and Muslims

Question 22

From the given list, identify the objective of the Muslim League.

(a) To train and organise public opinion in the country.

(b) To promote friendly relations between nationalists political workers.

(c) To promote among Muslims of India support for the British Government.

(d) To agitate through constitutional means.

Answer: To promote among Muslims of India Support for the British Government

Question 23

Replace the underlined word and correct the statement.

Surendranath Banerjee presided over the Second Session of the Indian National Congress.

(a) Dadabhai Naoroji

(b) W. C. Bonnerjee

(c) Rashbehari Ghosh

(d) Badruddin Tyabji

Answer: Dadabhai Navroji

Question 24

Which of these statements is NOT associated with the Jallianwala Bagh massacre?

(a) It happened in the year 1919.

(b) General Dyer was responsible for this massacre.

(c) It became a cause for the Non-Cooperation Movement.

(d) It became a cause for the Civil Disobedience Movement.

Answer: It became a cause for the Civil Disobedience Movement

Question 25

The Khilafat Movement was started under the leadership of _________.

(a) Ali Brothers

(b) Dr. Saifuddin Kitchulu

(c) Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan

(d) Sir Sayyid Ahmed Khan

Answer: Ali Brothers

Question 26

What was the cause for the sudden suspension of the Non-Cooperation Movement?

(a) Repressive measures of the British

(b) The Chauri-Chaura Incident

(c) The Gandhi-Irwin Pact

(d) The Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

Answer: The Chauri-Chaura Incident

Question 27

How did the Lahore session of 1929 lead to the Civil Disobedience Movement? [1]

(a) The Declaration of Poorna Swaraj was passed

(b) Subash Chandra Bose was made the President of the Congress

(c) Simon Commission recommendations were accepted

(d) Congress passed a resolution to begin the Civil Disobedience Movement

Answer: The Declaration of Poorna Swaraj was Passed

Question 28

What were the causes of the Quit India Movement? [1]

(a) Failure of Simon Commission and Rowlatt Act.

(b) Failure of the Cripps Mission and Declaration of Poorna Swaraj.

(c) Growing Unemployment and Jallianwala Bagh Massacre.

(d) Failure of Cripps Mission and Japanese threat.

Answer: Failure of Cripps Mission and Japanese threat

Question 29

Which of the following is NOT a clause of the Indian Independence Act of 1947? [1]

(a) All treaties made with the British would lapse.

(b) The army and assets would belong only to India.

(c) The Constituent Assemblies would serve as Central Legislatures.

(d) The Princely States were free to associate themselves with either dominion.

Answer: The army and assets would belong only to India

Question 30

Identify the famous slogan of Subash Chandra Bose. [1]

(a) Give me blood and I shall give you freedom

(b) Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it

(c) Do or die

(d) Vande Mataram

Answer: Give me blood and I shall give your freedom

Question 31

Which of the following was a reason for the acceptance of the Mountbatten Plan? [1]

(a) The British forced the Congress to accept the plan.

(b) The Muslim League would cooperate in the governance.

(c) The only alternative to partition was a Federation with a weak Centre.

(d) The Princely States wanted to accept the plan.

Answer: The only alternative to partition was a Federation with a Weak Centre

Question 32

Which of the following was an objective of the Indian National Army? [1]

(a) To formulate and present the demands to the government.

(b) To make the world aware of the true nature of British rule in India.

(c) Total mobilization of Indian manpower and money fora total war.

(d) To establish Home Rule in India.

Answer: Total mobilization of Indian manpower and money for a total war

Question 33

Read the passage given and answer the Questions that follow:

India's first war of independence, better known as the Indian Rebellion of 1857, began on, May 10 in the year 1857. The first martyr of the revolt was Mangal Pandey and the war was the result of accumulation of many factors over time. The rebellion of 1857 is considered the first blow that came to shatter the British rule in India. Some epicenters of the revolt were- Kanpur, Lucknow, Aligarh, Agra, Delhi, and Jhansi. Due to all the epicenters being far from each other, there was a communication gap between the leaders of different parts of India. Due to the rebellion having no central leadership, it got limited to some parts of India only. Rebels did not have enough weapons and finance whereas British people had advanced weapons and enough finance.

— India Today

(i) Identify the immediate cause of the above revolt. [1]

(a) The General Service Enlistment Act.

(b) The inhuman treatment of indigo cultivators.

(c) The Subsidiary Alliance.

(d) The incident of greased cartridges.

Answer: The incident of greased cartridges

(ii) Which policy of expansion led to the annexation of Awadh? [l]

(a) Subsidiary Alliance

(b) Doctrine of Lapse

(c) Pretext of alleged misrule

(d) Outright wars

Answer: Pretext of alleged misrule

(iii) Which of these is a socio-rcligious cause of the revolt?

(a) Taxing religious places.

(b) Decay of cottage industries.

(c) Drain of wealth.

(d) Exploitation of economic resources.

Answer: Taxing religious places

(iv) The British showed total disregard towards the soldiers. In this context, which of the following statements is NOT true?

(a) They were deprived of allowances.

(b) They were forced to go overseas on duty.

(c) They were given the same salaries as that of the British soldiers.

(d) The chances of promotion were very bleak.

Answer: They were given the same salaries as that of the British soldiers

Question 34

Look at the picture given below and answer the Questions that follow:

(i) Identify the leaders in the picture.

(a) Surendranath Banerjee, Dadabhai Naoroji, Gopal Krishna Gokhale

(b) Dadabhai Naoroji, Lala Lajpat Rai, Bipin Chandra Pal

(c) Gopal Krishna Gokhale, Bat Gangadhar Tilak, Dadabhai Naoroji

(d) Lala Lajpat Rai, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Bipin Chandra Pal

Answer: Lala Lajpat Rai, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Bipin Chandra Pal

(ii) Which group of Congress did they belong to? [1]

(a) Early Nationalists

(b) Assertive Nationalists

(c) Revolutionaries

(d) Swarajists

Answer: Assertive Nationalists

(iii) What was their main objective? [1]

(a) Attainment of Poorna Swaraj

(b) Self-Government under British Rule

(c) Abolition of India Council

(d) Demand for Provincial Government for Indians.

Answer: Attainment of Poorna Swaraj

(iv) What are the methods associated with them? [1]

(a) Prayers and Protests

(b) Swadeshi and Boycott

(c) Sending deputations of Indian leaders to Britain

(d) Sending petitions to the British government

Answer: Swadeshi and Boycott

Students can go through the ICSE 10th HCG question paper and the solution provided above. As the exam will be conducted for different papers, the question paper and answer key will be provided here.

