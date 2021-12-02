ICSE 10th History & Civics Semester 1 Exam 2021-22: Download Today's Question Paper and Answer Key PDF Here

ICSE 10th History & Civics Semester 1 Exam 2021: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is conducting the ICSE 10th-semester 1 exam 2021. The exam started on 29th November and will conclude on 16th December. Today, the authorities conducted the ICSE 10th History & Civics Semester 1 paper in offline mode. The question paper of ICSE HCG paper 1 was distributed at 10.50 am so that students could go through the questions within 10 minutes.
The ICSE 10th History & Civics question paper covered all the important topics and had MCQs type of questions. The paper was conducted for 40 marks and divided into sections. For the students who want to go through the question paper of ICSE 10th History & Civics along with solutions can go through this article. Here, we have provided the PDF of all the questions that were asked in the ICSE HCG Semester 1 exam.
Also, Check ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Answer Key of Semester 1 Paper from the link provided at the end of this article.
ICSE 10th History & Civics Semester 1 Exam 2021-22 Question Paper
Select the correct option for each of the following questions
Question 1.
The Lok Sabha session which is conducted in the months of November and December is the _______. [1]
- Summer Session
- Monsoon Session
- Winter Session
- Budget Session
Answer: Winter Session
Question 2
The _______ motion allows the house to take up a definite matter of urgent importance. [1]
- No Confidence
- Adjournment
- Censure
- Prorogation
Answer: Adjournment
Question 3
Which of these denotes the correct composition of the Rajya Sabha? [1]
- 232 elected + 2 nominated
- 238 elected + 12 nominated
- 238 elected + 2 nominated
- 250 elected + 12 nominated
Answer: 238 Elected + 12 Nominated
Question 4
What is the quorum of the Indian Parliament?
(a) 1/3
(b) 1/2
(c) 1/10
(d) 1/4
Answer: 1/10
Question 5
Which of these statements regarding the Speaker is false?
(a) He / She is the presiding officer of the Lok Sabha.
(b) Elected from among the members of the Lok Sabha.
(c) Elected when the newly elected house meets for the first time.
(d) The members of both the houses vote to choose the Speaker.
Answer: Members of Both Houses Vote to Choose the Speaker
Question 6
The Rajya Sabha is called a Permanent house because 1/3 members retire every
(a) two years
(b) one year
(c) three years
(d) six years
Answer: Two Years
Question 7
Which of these is considered to be an exclusive power of the Rajya Sabha? [1]
(a) It can approve an Ordinary Bill.
(b) It can make amendments to the Constitution.
(c) It can empower the Parliament to make laws on the State list.
(d) It can make laws on subjects in the Union List.
Answer: It can empower the Parliament to make laws on the State List
Question 8
In case of a conflict between the Centre and the State with reference to a subject in the Concurrent list _________. [1]
(a) Each follow their own law.
(b) The State law will prevail.
(c) The President is empowered to decide.
(d) The Union law will prevail.
Answer: The Union Law will prevail
Question 9
The right of the members to _________ is Known as interpellation.
(a) Ask Questions.
(b) Introduce motions.
(c) Adjourn the house.
(d) Interrupt the proceedings. is known as interpellation.
Answer: Ask Questions
Question 10
Which of the following statements about Ordinances is false? [1]
(a) Promulgated by the President.
(b) Issued when the Parliament is not in session.
(c) Has to be approved within six months from the re-assembly of the Parliament.
(d) Has to be approved by both the houses of the Parliament.
Answer: Has to be approved within 6 months from the re-assembly of the Parilament
Question 11
Which of these is NOT a qualification required to be a member of the Rajya Sabha? [1]
(a) Should be a citizen of India.
(b) Should not be an insolvent.
(c) Should be at least 30 years of age.
(d) Should be a graduate from any university in India.
Answer: Should be a Graduate from any University in India
Question 12
Complete the given analogy.
Election of Lok Sabha member: Citizens of India
Election of Rajya Sabha member : _________.
(a) Members of the Legislative Assembly.
(b) Members of the Legislative Council.
(c) Members of the Lok Sabha.
(d) Members of the Cabinet.
Answer: Members of the Legislative Assembly
Question 13
|
Lok Sabha members from States
|
530
|
Lok Sabha members from Union territories
|
?
(a) 25
(b) 22
(c) 20
(d) 30
Answer: 20
Question 14
Under what circumstances may the term of the Lok Sabha be extended by one year at a time?
(a) When the government resigns.
(b) Proclamation of a National Emergency.
(c) Economic instability.
(d) Rajya Sabha declares by 1/4 majority.
Answer: Proclamation of a National Emergency
Question 15
Which of these does NOT refer to the control of the Parliament over the Executive? [1]
(a) No Confidence Motion
(b) Amendment of Constitution
(c) Monetary cuts
(d) Rejection of a Government Bill
Answer: Amendment of Constitution
Question 16
Who was the founder of the Indian National Congress? [1]
(a) A. O. Hume
(b) W.C. Banerjee
(c) Dadabhai Naoroji
(d) Gopal Krishna Gokhale
Answer: A.O.Hume
Question 17
Complete the analogy.
Non Cooperation Movement : 1920 : : Civil Disobedience Movement : _____________ [1]
(a) 1919
(b) 1932
(c) 1931
(d) 1930
Answer: 1930
Question 18
Which of these statements is NOT associated with Jyotiba Phule? [I]
(a) He established schools for girls
(b) He established the Brahmo Samaj
(c) He established the Satya Shodak Samaj
(d) He was against the caste system
Answer: He founded the Brahmo Samaj
Question 19
Which of the following statements about Early Nationalists is false? [1]
(a) Their leaders were Dadabhai Naoroji and Gopal Krishna Gokhale
(b) They believed in constitutional means of protest
(c) They wanted self-government under British rule
(d) They wanted to launch violent agitations against the British
Answer: They wanted to launch violent agitations against the Britishers
Question 20
When was Bengal partitioned? [1]
(a) 1905
(b) 1907
(c) 1906
(d) 1911
Answer: 1905
Question 21
Which of the following was a nationalist perspective of the Partition of Bengal? [1]
(a) There were only Hindus in West Bengal.
(b) To divide the Hindus and Muslims.
(c) There were many riots in Bengal.
(d) It was an administrative necessity as Bengal was a large territory.
Answer: To Divide the Hindus and Muslims
Question 22
From the given list, identify the objective of the Muslim League.
(a) To train and organise public opinion in the country.
(b) To promote friendly relations between nationalists political workers.
(c) To promote among Muslims of India support for the British Government.
(d) To agitate through constitutional means.
Answer: To promote among Muslims of India Support for the British Government
Question 23
Replace the underlined word and correct the statement.
Surendranath Banerjee presided over the Second Session of the Indian National Congress.
(a) Dadabhai Naoroji
(b) W. C. Bonnerjee
(c) Rashbehari Ghosh
(d) Badruddin Tyabji
Answer: Dadabhai Navroji
Question 24
Which of these statements is NOT associated with the Jallianwala Bagh massacre?
(a) It happened in the year 1919.
(b) General Dyer was responsible for this massacre.
(c) It became a cause for the Non-Cooperation Movement.
(d) It became a cause for the Civil Disobedience Movement.
Answer: It became a cause for the Civil Disobedience Movement
Question 25
The Khilafat Movement was started under the leadership of _________.
(a) Ali Brothers
(b) Dr. Saifuddin Kitchulu
(c) Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan
(d) Sir Sayyid Ahmed Khan
Answer: Ali Brothers
Question 26
What was the cause for the sudden suspension of the Non-Cooperation Movement?
(a) Repressive measures of the British
(b) The Chauri-Chaura Incident
(c) The Gandhi-Irwin Pact
(d) The Jallianwala Bagh Massacre
Answer: The Chauri-Chaura Incident
Question 27
How did the Lahore session of 1929 lead to the Civil Disobedience Movement? [1]
(a) The Declaration of Poorna Swaraj was passed
(b) Subash Chandra Bose was made the President of the Congress
(c) Simon Commission recommendations were accepted
(d) Congress passed a resolution to begin the Civil Disobedience Movement
Answer: The Declaration of Poorna Swaraj was Passed
Question 28
What were the causes of the Quit India Movement? [1]
(a) Failure of Simon Commission and Rowlatt Act.
(b) Failure of the Cripps Mission and Declaration of Poorna Swaraj.
(c) Growing Unemployment and Jallianwala Bagh Massacre.
(d) Failure of Cripps Mission and Japanese threat.
Answer: Failure of Cripps Mission and Japanese threat
Question 29
Which of the following is NOT a clause of the Indian Independence Act of 1947? [1]
(a) All treaties made with the British would lapse.
(b) The army and assets would belong only to India.
(c) The Constituent Assemblies would serve as Central Legislatures.
(d) The Princely States were free to associate themselves with either dominion.
Answer: The army and assets would belong only to India
Question 30
Identify the famous slogan of Subash Chandra Bose. [1]
(a) Give me blood and I shall give you freedom
(b) Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it
(c) Do or die
(d) Vande Mataram
Answer: Give me blood and I shall give your freedom
Question 31
Which of the following was a reason for the acceptance of the Mountbatten Plan? [1]
(a) The British forced the Congress to accept the plan.
(b) The Muslim League would cooperate in the governance.
(c) The only alternative to partition was a Federation with a weak Centre.
(d) The Princely States wanted to accept the plan.
Answer: The only alternative to partition was a Federation with a Weak Centre
Question 32
Which of the following was an objective of the Indian National Army? [1]
(a) To formulate and present the demands to the government.
(b) To make the world aware of the true nature of British rule in India.
(c) Total mobilization of Indian manpower and money fora total war.
(d) To establish Home Rule in India.
Answer: Total mobilization of Indian manpower and money for a total war
Question 33
Read the passage given and answer the Questions that follow:
India's first war of independence, better known as the Indian Rebellion of 1857, began on, May 10 in the year 1857. The first martyr of the revolt was Mangal Pandey and the war was the result of accumulation of many factors over time. The rebellion of 1857 is considered the first blow that came to shatter the British rule in India. Some epicenters of the revolt were- Kanpur, Lucknow, Aligarh, Agra, Delhi, and Jhansi. Due to all the epicenters being far from each other, there was a communication gap between the leaders of different parts of India. Due to the rebellion having no central leadership, it got limited to some parts of India only. Rebels did not have enough weapons and finance whereas British people had advanced weapons and enough finance.
— India Today
(i) Identify the immediate cause of the above revolt. [1]
(a) The General Service Enlistment Act.
(b) The inhuman treatment of indigo cultivators.
(c) The Subsidiary Alliance.
(d) The incident of greased cartridges.
Answer: The incident of greased cartridges
(ii) Which policy of expansion led to the annexation of Awadh? [l]
(a) Subsidiary Alliance
(b) Doctrine of Lapse
(c) Pretext of alleged misrule
(d) Outright wars
Answer: Pretext of alleged misrule
(iii) Which of these is a socio-rcligious cause of the revolt?
(a) Taxing religious places.
(b) Decay of cottage industries.
(c) Drain of wealth.
(d) Exploitation of economic resources.
Answer: Taxing religious places
(iv) The British showed total disregard towards the soldiers. In this context, which of the following statements is NOT true?
(a) They were deprived of allowances.
(b) They were forced to go overseas on duty.
(c) They were given the same salaries as that of the British soldiers.
(d) The chances of promotion were very bleak.
Answer: They were given the same salaries as that of the British soldiers
Question 34
Look at the picture given below and answer the Questions that follow:
(i) Identify the leaders in the picture.
(a) Surendranath Banerjee, Dadabhai Naoroji, Gopal Krishna Gokhale
(b) Dadabhai Naoroji, Lala Lajpat Rai, Bipin Chandra Pal
(c) Gopal Krishna Gokhale, Bat Gangadhar Tilak, Dadabhai Naoroji
(d) Lala Lajpat Rai, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Bipin Chandra Pal
Answer: Lala Lajpat Rai, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Bipin Chandra Pal
(ii) Which group of Congress did they belong to? [1]
(a) Early Nationalists
(b) Assertive Nationalists
(c) Revolutionaries
(d) Swarajists
Answer: Assertive Nationalists
(iii) What was their main objective? [1]
(a) Attainment of Poorna Swaraj
(b) Self-Government under British Rule
(c) Abolition of India Council
(d) Demand for Provincial Government for Indians.
Answer: Attainment of Poorna Swaraj
(iv) What are the methods associated with them? [1]
(a) Prayers and Protests
(b) Swadeshi and Boycott
(c) Sending deputations of Indian leaders to Britain
(d) Sending petitions to the British government
Answer: Swadeshi and Boycott
Students can go through the ICSE 10th HCG question paper and the solution provided above. As the exam will be conducted for different papers, the question paper and answer key will be provided here.
