ICSE 10th History and Civics Answer Key 2021 (Out): Get ICSE HCG Paper 1 History Answer Key, Question Paper, Analysis Here

ICSE 10th History and Civics answer key 2021 has been released today in online mode. Candidates can check the ICSE answer key 2021 for History and Civics here on this page. Candidates can check out the direct link of ICSE History and Civics answer key 2021 to cross-check their answers. Know how to download here

ICSE 10th History and Civics Answer Key 2021: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) concluded the ICSE class 10 History & Civics exam today on 1st December 2021. This year due to COVID-19, the ICSE History & Civics semester 1 exam has been conducted with 50% of the reduced syllabus. After the conduction of exam, students wait for the ICSE 10th History and Civics Answer Key to check their responses. Therefore, here we have given the ICSE History & Civics Semester 1 2021 answer key pdf link with all the answers. With that, students can calculate their probable marks by comparing their answers. They can check the MCQs answers, questions and download the PDFs to practice for the History & Civics exam.



Updated ICSE 10th History and Civics Answer Key 2021 PDF Available - Download Here

Download ICSE 10th History, Civics Question Paper

To help students obtain the question paper of ICSE 10th History and Civics 2021 a direct link to the download it has been placed below. The question paper contains all the questions asked in the History and Civics Examination of Class 10 held by ICSE Board Today. Using the Question paper in conjunction with the answer key provided above, students will be able to check their calculate the number of correct answers provided by them and in line with it calculate the marks they can expect in the ICSE 10th Semester 1 Result 2021.

Download ICSE Class 10 HCG Paper 1 2021 - PDF Link

How To Download ICSE History & Civics Semester 1 Answer Key 2021?

Although, the board does not release the answer key for ICSE Semester 1 History and Civics 2021 exam. However, students can check out the unofficial answer key and paper solution provided here. They can go through the steps to know how to download ICSE History and Civics Answer Key 2021 for Term 1 -

Step 1 - Go to the link stating "ICSE History and Civics Answer Key 2021 PDF Released" provided above.

Step 2 - Click on that link.

Step 3 - ICSE History & Civics answer key will appear on screen in a PDF format.

Step 4 - Check and download the answer key.

ICSE History and Civics Paper Exam Analysis

As per media updates, ICSE History, Civics HCG paper 1 was conducted for 40 marks today. All the questions had 4 options, out of which students had to choose the correct answer. As per the ICSE History & Civics question review from experts, the History part was a bit tricky and students had to re-read statements in order to mark the answers.

In the Civics section, some questions took time to get solved as they needed someone to be very clear with the concepts. Some students have said that the Class 10 History & Civics question paper's difficulty level was somewhat similar to that of the Specimen Paper.



Disclaimer: The Question Paper and Answer Key provided has been prepared by experts and independent teachers based on the question paper shared. Times Now takes no responsibility for the veracity of the question paper and answer key. The same has been provided only for reference. The ICSE Answer Key would be shared by the board with the schools and cannot be accessed for security reasons.

Also Check ICSE Term 1 Exam 2021-22: Download Class 10 History & Civics Specimen Paper (MCQs) PDF for Semester 1