Created On: Jan 21, 2021 15:45 IST
ICSE 10th Time Table 2021: ICSE Time Table 2021 will be shortly released by Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) at cisce.org. Jagran Josh will also provide complete ICSE Class 10 Board Exam Time Table 2021 when it will be released by the board. Here we have also provided the previous year ICSE Time Table so that students of ICSE Class 10 will get an idea about the exam dates & timings.

ICSE 10th Time Table 2021 or ICSE Time Table 2021 will be available here soon.

⇒ ICSE Board Exam 2021 for Class 10 might start from April

Unofficial ICSE Time Table 2020

ICSE Time Table 2020

 

ICSE Time Table 2020 or ICSE Date Sheet 2020:

Will be announced shortly by the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

- Expected to start from 3rd Week of February 2020

- Expected to end before 31st March 2020

ICSE Time Table 2019 or ICSE Date Sheet 2019: 

Date

Time

Subject

Duration

February 22

 

11.00 a.m.

 

English Language – ENGLISH Paper 1

 

2 hrs.

February 23

 

09.00 a.m.

 

Art Paper 1 (Still Life)

 

3 hrs.

February 25

 

11.00 a.m.

 

Literature in English – ENGLISH Paper 2

 

2 hrs.

February 26

 

11.00 a.m.

 

Hindi

 

3 hrs.

February 27

 

11.00 a.m.

 

Environmental Science [Group II Elective]

 

2 hrs.

March 1

 

11.00 a.m.

 

History and Civics - H.C.G. Paper O

 

2 hrs.

March 2

 

09.00 a.m.

 

Art Paper II [Nature Drawing/ Painting]

 

3 hrs.

March 5

 

11.00 a.m.

 

Physics: SCIENCE Paper I

 

2 hrs.

March 8

 

11.00 a.m.

 

Maths

 

2½ hrs.

March 9

 

09.00 a.m.

 

Art Paper 3 [Original Composition]

 

3 hrs.

March 11

 

11.00 a.m.

 

Geography:H.C.G. Paper II

 

2 hrs.

 

 

 

 

 

March 13

 

 

 

 

 

 

11.00 a.m.

 

2nd Languages:

Ao-Naga, Assamese, Bengali, Dzongkha, Garo, Gujarati, Kannada, Khasi, Lepcha, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Mizo, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Tangkhul, Telugu, Urdu

 

Modern Foreign Languages:

Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Modern Armenian, Persian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Thai, Tibetan

 

 

 

 

 

 

3 hrs.

March 14

 

11.00 a.m.

 

French / Sanskrit [Group II Elective]

 

2 hrs.

March 15

 

11.00 a.m.

 

Economics [Group II Elective]

 

2 hrs.

March 16

 

09.00 a.m.

 

Art Paper IV [Applied Art]

 

3 hrs.

 

 

 

 

March 18

 

 

 

 

11.00 a.m.

[Group III-Elective]

Hindustani Music,  Home  Science,  Indian  Dance, Physical Education, Western Music, Yoga, Carnatic Music, Commercial Applications, Computer Applications, Cookery, Drama,  French, German, Economic Applications, Environmental Applications, Fashion Designing,

 

Technical Drawing Applications

2 hrs.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3 hrs.

March 19

 

11.00 a.m.

 

Commercial Studies [Group II Elective]

 

2 hrs.

March 22

 

11.00 a.m.

 

Chemistry: SCIENCE Paper 2

 

2 hrs.

March 25

 

11.00 a.m.

 

Biology:SCIENCE Paper 3

 

2 hrs.

 

Note:

1.

In addition to the time indicated on the Timetable for writing the paper, 15 minutes time is given for reading the question paper.

 

 

 

2.

The question paper may be distributed to candidates at 10:45 a.m. to enable them to start writing at 11:00 a.m.

 

 

FAQ

From where can I download ICSE Time Table 2021?

You can download ICSE Time Table 2021 online from cisce.org

How can I download ICSE Time Table 2021?

You can download ICSE Time Table 2021 online from cisce.org.

When will ICSE 10th Board Exam 2021 start?

ICSE 10th Board Exam 2021 might start from March 2021.

Related Categories

