ICSE 10th Time Table 2021
Check full details about ICSE 10th Time Table 2021 or ICSE Date Sheet 2021. Besides ICSE 10th Exam Time Table 2021, here you will also get important for the preparation of the exams.
ICSE 10th Time Table 2021 will be shortly released by Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) at cisce.org. Here we have also provided the previous year ICSE Time Table so that students of ICSE Class 10 will get an idea about the exam dates & timings.
ICSE 10th Time Table 2021: ICSE Time Table 2021
ICSE 10th Time Table 2021 or ICSE Time Table 2021 will be available here soon.
Unofficial ICSE Time Table 2020
ICSE Time Table 2020 or ICSE Date Sheet 2020:
Will be announced shortly by the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).
|
- Expected to start from 3rd Week of February 2020
- Expected to end before 31st March 2020
ICSE Time Table 2019 or ICSE Date Sheet 2019:
|
Date
|
Time
|
Subject
|
Duration
|
February 22
|
11.00 a.m.
|
English Language – ENGLISH Paper 1
|
2 hrs.
|
February 23
|
09.00 a.m.
|
Art Paper 1 (Still Life)
|
3 hrs.
|
February 25
|
11.00 a.m.
|
Literature in English – ENGLISH Paper 2
|
2 hrs.
|
February 26
|
11.00 a.m.
|
Hindi
|
3 hrs.
|
February 27
|
11.00 a.m.
|
Environmental Science [Group II Elective]
|
2 hrs.
|
March 1
|
11.00 a.m.
|
History and Civics - H.C.G. Paper O
|
2 hrs.
|
March 2
|
09.00 a.m.
|
Art Paper II [Nature Drawing/ Painting]
|
3 hrs.
|
March 5
|
11.00 a.m.
|
Physics: SCIENCE Paper I
|
2 hrs.
|
March 8
|
11.00 a.m.
|
Maths
|
2½ hrs.
|
March 9
|
09.00 a.m.
|
Art Paper 3 [Original Composition]
|
3 hrs.
|
March 11
|
11.00 a.m.
|
Geography:H.C.G. Paper II
|
2 hrs.
|
March 13
|
11.00 a.m.
|
2nd Languages:
Ao-Naga, Assamese, Bengali, Dzongkha, Garo, Gujarati, Kannada, Khasi, Lepcha, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Mizo, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Tangkhul, Telugu, Urdu
Modern Foreign Languages:
Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Modern Armenian, Persian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Thai, Tibetan
|
3 hrs.
|
March 14
|
11.00 a.m.
|
French / Sanskrit [Group II Elective]
|
2 hrs.
|
March 15
|
11.00 a.m.
|
Economics [Group II Elective]
|
2 hrs.
|
March 16
|
09.00 a.m.
|
Art Paper IV [Applied Art]
|
3 hrs.
|
March 18
|
11.00 a.m.
|
[Group III-Elective]
Hindustani Music, Home Science, Indian Dance, Physical Education, Western Music, Yoga, Carnatic Music, Commercial Applications, Computer Applications, Cookery, Drama, French, German, Economic Applications, Environmental Applications, Fashion Designing,
Technical Drawing Applications
|
2 hrs.
3 hrs.
|
March 19
|
11.00 a.m.
|
Commercial Studies [Group II Elective]
|
2 hrs.
|
March 22
|
11.00 a.m.
|
Chemistry: SCIENCE Paper 2
|
2 hrs.
|
March 25
|
11.00 a.m.
|
Biology:SCIENCE Paper 3
|
2 hrs.
|
|
Note:
|
1.
|
In addition to the time indicated on the Timetable for writing the paper, 15 minutes time is given for reading the question paper.
|
|
|
|
2.
|
The question paper may be distributed to candidates at 10:45 a.m. to enable them to start writing at 11:00 a.m.
|