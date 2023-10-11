ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Paper Pattern 2024: 2024 ICSE board exam candidates can check here the ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications marking scheme and question paper pattern to prepare their best in the examination.

ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024: Computer Applications is a group 3 subject for 10th-class students under the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). The subject code for ICSE Class 10 Computer Application paper is 86. The course aims to to empower students by enabling them to build their own applications, to introduce students to some effective tools to enable them to enhance their knowledge, broaden their horizons, foster creativity, improve the quality of work and increase efficiency, to develop logical and analytical thinking so that they can easily solve interactive programs, to help students learn fundamental concepts of computing using object-oriented approach in one computer language, to provide students with a clear idea of ethical issues involved in the field of computing.

ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Exam 2024 Overview

Important: ICSE Class 10 Board Exam Dates, Time Table

Specifics Details Board Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Official Website www.cisce.org Exam Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (ICSE) Class 10 Exam Mode Offline, Pen-Paper Mode Subject Computer Applications Medium English Time Duration 2 Hours Theory Paper 100 Marks Internal Assessment 100 Marks Total Marks 100

ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Paper Name Computer Applications Theory paper 100 Internal Assessment 100 Weightage Theory paper 50% + Internal Assessment 50% Time allowed 2 Hours (Extra 15 minutes to read the question paper during which students cannot write) Number of parts 2 (Section A and Section B) Section A Compulsory (40 marks) Section B Internal Choices (60 Marks)

ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Board Exam 2024 Internal Assessment

Internal Assessment for Computer Applications ICSE 10th class carries 100 marks with 50 percent weightage.

Evaluation Criteria for ICSE Class 10 Board Exam 2024 Computer Applications

Examiner Marks Internal Examiner (Subject Teacher) 50 External Examiner 50 Criteria (50 marks) Class Design (10 marks) Variable Description (10 marks) Coding and Documentation (10 marks) Execution OR Output (20 marks) Excellent 10 10 10 20 Good 8 8 8 16 Fair 6 6 6 12 Poor 4 4 4 8

ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Question Paper 2024 Pattern

Section A (Compulsory) Question 1 - 20 Marks MCQs Question 2 - 20 Marks Short-answer type questions Section B (Attempt any 4) Question 3 - 15 Marks Descriptive answers (Programming)

Question 4 - 15 Marks Descriptive answers (Programming)

Question 5 - 15 Marks Descriptive answers (Programming)

Question 6 - 15 Marks Descriptive answers (Programming)

Question 7 - 15 Marks Descriptive answers (Programming)

Question 8 - 15 Marks Descriptive answers (Programming)

