ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Paper Pattern 2024: 2024 ICSE board exam candidates can check here the ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications marking scheme and question paper pattern to prepare their best in the examination.

Get here detailed ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Exam Pattern with marking scheme
ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024: Computer Applications is a group 3 subject for 10th-class students under the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). The subject code for ICSE Class 10 Computer Application paper is 86. The course aims to to empower students by enabling them to build their own applications, to introduce students to some effective tools to enable them to enhance their knowledge, broaden their horizons, foster creativity, improve the quality of work and increase efficiency, to develop logical and analytical thinking so that they can easily solve interactive programs, to help students learn fundamental concepts of computing using object-oriented approach in one computer language, to provide students with a clear idea of ethical issues involved in the field of computing.

ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Exam 2024 Overview

Important: ICSE Class 10 Board Exam Dates, Time Table

Specifics

Details

Board

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) 

Official Website

www.cisce.org

Exam

Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (ICSE)

Class 

10

Exam Mode

Offline, Pen-Paper Mode

Subject

Computer Applications 

Medium

English

Time Duration

2 Hours

Theory Paper

100 Marks

Internal Assessment

100 Marks

Total Marks

100

 

ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Paper Name

Computer Applications 

Theory paper

100 

Internal Assessment

100

Weightage

Theory paper 50% + Internal Assessment 50%

Time allowed

2 Hours (Extra 15 minutes to read the question paper during which students cannot write)

Number of parts

2 (Section A and Section B)

Section A

Compulsory (40 marks)

Section B

Internal Choices (60 Marks)

 

ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Board Exam 2024 Internal Assessment

Internal Assessment for Computer Applications ICSE 10th class carries 100 marks with 50 percent weightage.

Evaluation Criteria for ICSE Class 10 Board Exam 2024 Computer Applications

Examiner

Marks

Internal Examiner (Subject Teacher)

50

External Examiner

50

Criteria  (50 marks)

Class Design (10 marks)

Variable Description (10 marks)

Coding and Documentation (10 marks)

Execution OR Output (20 marks)

Excellent

10

10

10

20

Good

8

8

8

16

Fair

6

6

6

12

Poor

4

4

4

8

ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Question Paper 2024 Pattern 

Section A 

(Compulsory)

Question 1 - 20 Marks

MCQs

Question 2 - 20 Marks

Short-answer type questions

Section B

(Attempt any 4)

Question 3 - 15 Marks

Descriptive answers (Programming)

Question 4 - 15 Marks

Descriptive answers (Programming)

Question 5 - 15 Marks

Descriptive answers (Programming)

Question 6 - 15 Marks

Descriptive answers (Programming)

Question 7 - 15 Marks

Descriptive answers (Programming)

Question 8 - 15 Marks

Descriptive answers (Programming)

Important ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Study Material

