ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024: Computer Applications is a group 3 subject for 10th-class students under the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). The subject code for ICSE Class 10 Computer Application paper is 86. The course aims to to empower students by enabling them to build their own applications, to introduce students to some effective tools to enable them to enhance their knowledge, broaden their horizons, foster creativity, improve the quality of work and increase efficiency, to develop logical and analytical thinking so that they can easily solve interactive programs, to help students learn fundamental concepts of computing using object-oriented approach in one computer language, to provide students with a clear idea of ethical issues involved in the field of computing.
ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Exam 2024 Overview
Important: ICSE Class 10 Board Exam Dates, Time Table
|
Specifics
|
Details
|
Board
|
Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
|
Official Website
|
www.cisce.org
|
Exam
|
Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (ICSE)
|
Class
|
10
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline, Pen-Paper Mode
|
Subject
|
Computer Applications
|
Medium
|
English
|
Time Duration
|
2 Hours
|
Theory Paper
|
100 Marks
|
Internal Assessment
|
100 Marks
|
Total Marks
|
100
ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme
|
Paper Name
|
Computer Applications
|
Theory paper
|
100
|
Internal Assessment
|
100
|
Weightage
|
Theory paper 50% + Internal Assessment 50%
|
Time allowed
|
2 Hours (Extra 15 minutes to read the question paper during which students cannot write)
|
Number of parts
|
2 (Section A and Section B)
|
Section A
|
Compulsory (40 marks)
|
Section B
|
Internal Choices (60 Marks)
ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Board Exam 2024 Internal Assessment
Internal Assessment for Computer Applications ICSE 10th class carries 100 marks with 50 percent weightage.
Evaluation Criteria for ICSE Class 10 Board Exam 2024 Computer Applications
|
Examiner
|
Marks
|
Internal Examiner (Subject Teacher)
|
50
|
External Examiner
|
50
|
Criteria (50 marks)
|
Class Design (10 marks)
|
Variable Description (10 marks)
|
Coding and Documentation (10 marks)
|
Execution OR Output (20 marks)
|
Excellent
|
10
|
10
|
10
|
20
|
Good
|
8
|
8
|
8
|
16
|
Fair
|
6
|
6
|
6
|
12
|
Poor
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
8
ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Question Paper 2024 Pattern
|
Section A
(Compulsory)
|
Question 1 - 20 Marks
|
MCQs
|
Question 2 - 20 Marks
|
Short-answer type questions
|
Section B
(Attempt any 4)
|
Question 3 - 15 Marks
|
Descriptive answers (Programming)
|
Question 4 - 15 Marks
|
Descriptive answers (Programming)
|
Question 5 - 15 Marks
|
Descriptive answers (Programming)
|
Question 6 - 15 Marks
|
Descriptive answers (Programming)
|
Question 7 - 15 Marks
|
Descriptive answers (Programming)
|
Question 8 - 15 Marks
|
Descriptive answers (Programming)