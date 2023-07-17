ICSE Computer Applications Specimen Paper 2024 Class 10: CISCE Computer Applications Sample Paper, Download PDF

Class 10 ICSE Computer Applications Specimen Paper 2024: CISCE has released the subject-wise specimen paper 2023-24 for Class 10 ICSE Board exam 2024. Download CISCE's ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Sample Paper PDF 2024.

ICSE Computer Applications Specimen Paper 2024 for Class 10: CISCE has published the Specimen question papers of ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications 2023-24. The Computer Applications Specimen Paper by ICSE is divided into two sections. Students must attempt six questions from section A and any four from section B.

ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Specimen Paper 2024

ICSE 2024 EXAMINATION

SPECIMEN QUESTION PAPER

COMPUTER APPLICATIONS

Maximum Marks: 100

Time allowed: Two hours

Answers to this Paper must be written on the paper provided separately.

You will not be allowed to write during the first 15 minutes.

This time is to be spent in reading the question paper.

The time given at the head of this Paper is the time allowed for writing the answers.

This Paper is divided into two Sections.

Attempt all questions from Section A and any four questions from Section B.

The intended marks for questions or parts of questions are given in brackets[ ].

SECTION A

(Attempt all questions from this Section.)

Question 1

Choose the correct answers to the questions from the given options.

(Do not copy the question, write the correct answers only.)

[20]

(ii) The expression which uses > = operator is known as:

(a) relational

(b) logical

(c) arithmetic

(d) assignment

(iii) Ternary operator is a:

(a) logical operator

(b) arithmetic operator

(c) relational operator

(d) conditional operator

(iv) When primitive data type is converted to a corresponding object of its class, it is called:

(a) Boxing

(b) Unboxing

(c) explicit type conversion

(d) implicit type conversion

(v) The number of bytes occupied by a character array of 10 elements.

(a) 20 bytes

(b) 60 bytes

(c) 40 bytes

(d) 120 bytes

(vi) The method of Scanner class used to accept a double value is:

(a) nextInt()

(b) nextDouble()

(c) next()

(d) nextInteger()

(vii) Among the following which is a keyword:

(a) every

(b) all

(c) case

(d) each

(viii) The output of Math.round(6.6) + Math.ceil(3.4) is:

(a) 9.0

(b) 11.0

(c) 10.0

(d) 11

(ix) Name the type of error, if any in the following statement: System.out.print("HELLO")

(a) logical

(b) no error

(c) runtime

(d) syntax

(x) Java statement to access the 5th element of an array is:

(a) X[4]

(b) X[5]

(c) X[3]

(d) X[0]

(xi) The output of “Remarkable”.substring(6) is:

(a) mark

(b) emark

(c) marka

(d) able

(xii) Which of the following is the wrapper class for the data type char?

(a) String

(b) Char

(c) Character

(d) Float

(xiii) Name the package that contains wrapper classes:

(a) java.lang

(b) java.util

(c) java .io

(d) java.awt

(xiv) Constructor overloading follows which principle of Object Oriented programming?

(a) Inheritance

(b) Polymorphism

(c) Abstraction

(d) Encapsulation

(xv) Which of the following is a valid Integer constant:

4 4.0 4.3f “four”

(a) Only 1.

(b) 1. and 3.

(c) 2. and 4.

(d) 1. and 2.

To see the complete ICSE Computer Applications Specimen Paper 2024 Class 10 for 2023-24, click on the link below:

