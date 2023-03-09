ICSE Class 10 Maths 2023 Exam Preparation: Check Important Topics and Tips for Last Minute Revision

ICSE Class 10 Maths Paper 2023: The ICSE board exams are here, and it’s time to take a look at the important topics and questions. Check here ICSE Class 10 Maths exam 2023 important topics and tips for last minute revision.

ICSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is one of the largest and most popular school boards in India and conducts the annual ICSE Exams for secondary classes. The 2023 ICSE Class 10 exams have begun and the next paper is of mathematics on March 10, 2023. Maths (Code:51) is a core subject in ICSE Class 10 and is essential for learning about concepts like probability, statistics and interest. These fundamentals play a big role later in life. Maths is required in higher studies for both commerce and science stream students. The subject also requires a significant amount of practice, especially important topics like Algebra and Geometry. The ICSE Class 10 Maths curriculum is more advanced than other boards and introduces several concepts that students of other school boards study in higher classes. So, it becomes paramount to practice and study smartly. Check here the important questions and topics for ICSE Class 10 Maths exam 2023 for some much-needed last-minute revision.

ICSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2023

ICSE Class 10 Maths has been revised and reduced for the 2023 session year. However, the topics remain the same.

Commercial Mathematics Algebra Geometry Mensuration Trigonometry Statistics Probability

All the topics are equally important for the ICSE Class 10 maths exam and will be asked in the paper. You can check the detailed syllabus and all the topics to study below.

ICSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2022 - 2023

ICSE Class 10 Maths Paper 2023

The ICSE Board class 10 Maths paper carries 80 marks will be two and a half hour long. The questions will vary between short answer, MCQ and long-answer type.

15 minutes of reading time will be allotted to students.

The ICSE Class 10th Maths exam will consist two sections: A & B.

Attempting all questions from Section A will be compulsory, while students will be allowed to attempt any four questions from Section B.

Both sections carry 40 marks each.

Mathematical tables will be provided to students for calculation

No extra sheet will be given for rough work. Students must do and clearly show the rough work on the main answer sheet itself.

Read and download the ICSE Class 10 Maths specimen paper below to get a better idea of the exam pattern and the difficulty level of questions to expect.

ICSE Maths Specimen Paper 2023

ICSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2023 Last Minute Revision Tips

Mathematics is one of the toughest subjects for students. It’s a thorn in the shoe for the majority of students due to its highly calculative and conceptual nature. One has to grasp the fundamentals, learn various formulas and adeptly apply them to tricky questions. It takes focused hard work and consistent practice to get better at maths. On top, the ICSE Class 10 Maths is already more advanced than other boards. Hence, it’s critical to know what and how to write in the exam. You cannot learn or memorise mathematics, but you can improve your chances of success at this last minute by focusing on presentation skills and solving previous year's papers.

ICSE Class 10 Maths Previous Year Question Paper s

Going through the ICSE Maths previous year papers is a great way to boost confidence and learn about the type of questions the board usually asks in the exam. There’s a good chance you’ll come across a repeat question. Other tips to ace the ICSE Class 10 Maths exam 2023 are:-

Memorise important formulas

Leave the topics you haven’t studied and focus on only those that you have

Revise topics you’re familiar with as thoroughly as possible. Most students make mistakes in questions they take lightly.

Attempt the easy questions first, especially the ones that you are completely capable of solving.

If you get stuck on a question, save it for later and move to the next question.

Spare 10-15 minutes for revising the paper. It’s better to score full marks in the questions that you know rather than risk making a mistake while trying to attempt other questions.

Take deep breaths if you feel stressed and overwhelmed during the exam. Remember, it’s just an exam, not a battlefield.

Good Luck!

