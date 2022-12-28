ICSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2022-23: Download Class 10th Maths Syllabus PDF

ICSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2023: Maths is one of the most important and difficult subjects in ICSE Class 10. So, it's necessary to know the correct syllabus before beginning preparation. Check here the ICSE Class 10 th Maths syllabus for the 2022-23 exam session along with the exam pattern and internal assessment details.

ICSE Class 10th Maths Syllabus 2023: Mathematics is a core subject in ICSE class 10 and also one of the most difficult ones. The ICSE Board Class 10th exam date sheet is out and students’ preparation is in full gear. Only a few months are left before the board exams start. It’s time to take one last look at the ICSE class 10 Maths syllabus before beginning the final stages of your preparation. The ISCE Class 10 Maths exam will be held on March 10, 2023 and it’s essential to know the subject topics beforehand. On that note, we bring you the latest and updated syllabus for ICSE Board Class 10 Maths Exam 2023 in PDF format.

ICSE Board Class 10 Maths Syllabus

ICSE Class 10 Maths board exam will carry 80 marks and the duration will be two and a half hours. There will also be a separate internal assessment of 20 marks to test students’ ability to put the theoretical topics to practical use.

The questions may require the use of logarithmic and trigonometric tables.

Commercial Mathematics

(i) Goods and Services Tax (GST)

Computation of tax including problems involving discounts, list-price, profit, loss, basic/cost price including inverse cases. Candidates are also expected to find price paid by the consumer after paying State Goods and Service Tax (SGST) and Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST) - the different rates as in vogue on different types of items will be provided. Problems based on corresponding inverse cases are also included.

(ii) Banking

Recurring Deposit Accounts: computation of interest and maturity value using the formula:

I=P[n(n+1)\2x12]xr/100

MV=Pxn+I

Algebra

(i) Linear Inequations

Linear Inequations in one unknown for x ∈ N, W, Z, R. Solving:

Algebraically and writing the solution in set notation form.

Representation of solution on the number line.

(ii) Quadratic Equations in one variable

(a) Nature of roots

Two distinct real roots if b2 – 4ac > 0

Two equal real roots if b2 – 4ac = 0

No real roots if b2 – 4ac < 0

(b) Solving Quadratic equations by:

Factorisation

Using Formula.

(c) Solving simple quadratic equation problems.

(iii) Ratio and Proportion

(a) Proportion, Continued proportion, mean proportion

(b) Componendo, dividendo, alternendo, invertendo properties and their combinations.

(iv) Factorisation of polynomials:

(a) Factor Theorem.

(b) Remainder Theorem.

(c) Factorising a polynomial completely after obtaining one factor by factor theorem.

Note: f (x) not to exceed degree 3.

(v) Matrices

(a) Order of a matrix. Row and column matrices.

(b) Compatibility for addition and multiplication.

(c) Null and Identity matrices.

(d) Addition and subtraction of 2×2 matrices.

(e) Multiplication of a 2×2 matrix by

a non-zero rational number

a matrix.

(vi) Arithmetic Progression

Finding the General term of an A.P.

Finding Sum of first ‘n’ terms of an A.P.

(vii) Co-ordinate Geometry

(a) Reflection

(i) Reflection of a point in a line:

x=0, y =0, x= a, y=a, the origin.

(ii) Reflection of a point in the origin.

(iii) Invariant points.

(b) Co-ordinates expressed as (x, y), Section formula, Midpoint formula, Concept of slope, equation of a line, Various forms of straight lines.

(i) Section and Mid-point formula (Internal section only, co-ordinates of the centroid of a triangle included).

(ii) Equation of a line:

Slope –intercept form y = mx + c

Two- point form (y-y1) = m(x-x1)

Geometric understanding of ‘m’ as slope/ gradient/ tanθwhere θis the angle the line makes with the positive direction of the x axis.

Geometric understanding of ‘c’ as the y-intercept/the ordinate of the point where the line intercepts the y axis/ the point on the line where x=0.

Conditions for two lines to be parallel or perpendicular.

Geometry

(a) Similarity

Similarity, conditions of similar triangles.

(i) Comparison with congruency, keyword being proportionality.

(ii) Three conditions: SSS, SAS, AA. Simple applications (proof not included).

(iii) Applications of Basic Proportionality Theorem.

(b) Circles

(i) Angle Properties

The angle that an arc of a circle subtends at the centre is double that which it subtends at any point on the remaining part of the circle.

Angles in the same segment of a circle are equal.

Angle in a semi-circle is a right angle.

(ii) Cyclic Properties:

Opposite angles of a cyclic quadrilateral are supplementary.

The exterior angle of a cyclic quadrilateral is equal to the opposite interior angle.

(iii) Tangent and Secant Properties:

The tangent at any point of a circle and the radius through the point are perpendicular to each other.

If two circles touch, the point of contact lies on the straight line joining their centres.

From any point outside a circle, two tangents can be drawn, and they are equal in length.

If two chords intersect internally or externally then the product of the lengths of the segments are equal.

If a chord and a tangent intersect externally, then the product of the lengths of segments of the chord is equal to the square of the length of the tangent from the point of contact to the point of intersection.

If a line touches a circle and from the point of contact, a chord is drawn, the angles between the tangent and the chord are respectively equal to the angles in the corresponding alternate segments.

Note: Proofs of the theorems are not required.

Applications of all Circle Theorems in solving numerical and theoretical problems are included.

(iv) Constructions

(a) Construction of tangents to a circle from an external point.

(b) Circumscribing and inscribing a circle on a triangle and a regular hexagon.

Mensuration

Area and volume of solids – Cylinder, Cone and Sphere.

Three-dimensional solids - right circular cylinder, right circular cone and sphere: Area (total surface and curved surface) and Volume. Direct application problems including cost, Inner and Outer volume and melting and recasting method to find the volume or surface area of a new solid. Combination of solids included.

Note: Problems on Frustum are not included.

Trigonometry

(a) Using Identities to prove simple algebraic trigonometric expressions

sin2 A + cos2 A = 1

1 + tan2 A = sec2A

1+cot2A = cosec2A; 0 ≤A ≤90°

(b) Heights and distances: Solving 2-D problems involving angles of elevation and depression using trigonometric tables.

Note: Cases involving more than two right angled triangles excluded.

Statistics

Statistics – basic concepts, Mean, Median, Mode. Histograms and Ogive.

(a) Computation of:

Measures of Central Tendency:

Mean*, median class and modal class for grouped data (only continuous data).

* Mean by all 3 methods included:

Direct : ΣΣfx

Short-cut : Axd whereΣΣd A −+

Step-deviation: iAx t where ΣΣft A −×+i

(b) Graphical Representation. Histograms and Less than Ogive.

Finding the mode from the histogram, the upper quartile, lower Quartile and median etc. from the ogive.

Calculation of inter Quartile range.

Probability

Random experiments, Sample space, Events, definition of probability, Simple problems on single events

