ICSE Class 10 Maths Previous Year Question Papers (2017 to 2020) Download PDF

ICSE Maths Previous Year Question Papers for Class 10: The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has made the previous year papers available to students enrolled in the 2023 Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) exam session. One of the core and most important examinations is Mathematics (Code: 51). The paper is an essential part of the ICSE Class 10 curriculum and lays the foundation for many crucial topics that come in handy in daily life as well as in higher studies. However, the ICSE class 10 Maths is famous for being tough and rigorous. It consists of several concepts that other school boards don’t introduce until senior secondary classes. But there is a tried and tested way of acing the ICSE class 10 maths paper: solving previous year's question papers. You can figure out the type of questions and the difficulty level of the ICSE board exams by going through the class 10 maths previous year papers. Questions are often repeated from past exams, and solving ICSE Class 10 maths papers can increase your chances of scoring good marks. Check here the ICSE Class 10 Maths question paper from 2017 to 2020 in PDF format for practice and last-minute revision.

ICSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2023

The ICSE Board class 10 Maths paper consists of 80 marks and a duration of two and a half hours.

The questions will be both objective and descriptive in nature.

There will be two sections in the exam: A & B, carrying 40 marks each.

Section A is mandatory for all students while choice to attempt any four questions from Section B will be given.

15 minutes of reading time will be given before the exam and writing answers won’t be allowed during this period.

Mathematical tables will be provided to students for calculation but no extra sheet will be given for rough work.

Check out the ICSE Class 10 Maths Exam from 2017 to 2020 below.

ICSE Class 10 Maths Papers Download from 2017 to 2020

