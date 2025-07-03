ICSE Class 9 Physical Education Syllabus 2025-26: Download Syllabus PDF For FREE!

ICSE Class 9 Physical Education Syllabus 2025-26: This article is written to inform the students about the revised syllabus for class 9 that has been made available by the ICSE board. Students can check the full syllabus for Physical Education here. The important topics, practicals, and the marking scheme are available in this article. Check the full article to know the details.

ICSE Physical Education Syllabus 2025-26: Aims Of The Syllabus

According to CISCE, the syllabus aims

1. To create an awareness of the necessity for vigour and efficiency through physical fitness.

2. To develop knowledge and understanding of the requirements for healthy living, nutrition, exercise and relaxation.

3. To create awareness of the necessity to develop good posture and physical poise.

4. To develop knowledge and understanding of skills relating to leisure time activities and of a recreational nature.