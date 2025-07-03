ICSE Class 9 Physical Education Syllabus 2025-26: Download Syllabus PDF For FREE!

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
ICSE Class 9 Physical Education Syllabus 2025-26: Are you an ICSE board student looking for the revised syllabus for the academic year 2025-26? Don’t worry, as we have got you covered. Check here the latest Physical Education syllabus for the academic year 2025-26 and also download the syllabus PDF for free.

ICSE Class 9 Physical Education Syllabus 2025-26: This article is written to inform the students about the revised syllabus for class 9 that has been made available by the ICSE board. Students can check the full syllabus for Physical Education here. The important topics, practicals, and the marking scheme are available in this article. Check the full article to know the details.

ICSE Physical Education Syllabus 2025-26: Aims Of The Syllabus

According to CISCE, the syllabus aims

1. To create an awareness of the necessity for vigour and efficiency through physical fitness. 

2. To develop knowledge and understanding of the requirements for healthy living, nutrition, exercise and relaxation. 

3. To create awareness of the necessity to develop good posture and physical poise. 

4. To develop knowledge and understanding of skills relating to leisure time activities and of a recreational nature. 

5. To create opportunities to develop 'esprit de corps', courtesy, sportsmanship, social skills, democratic conduct and ideals. 

6. To develop an appreciation of the aesthetic and cultural aspects of the movement.

ICSE Class 9 Physical Education General Guidelines

According to CISCE

1. There will be one written paper of two hours duration carrying 100 marks and an Internal Assessment of 100 marks. 

2. The written paper will be divided into two Sections, A and B. 

3. Section A: will consist of compulsory short answer questions on Section A of the syllabus. 

4. Section B: Candidates will be required to answer questions on the rules, skills required and the methods of training of any two of the given team games.

ICSE Class 9 Physical Education Syllabus 2025-26

Students can check the complete course structure below:

SECTION A: Human Anatomy and Physiology

TopicSubtopicDetails
Skeletal System Identification of Bones Cranium, Vertebrae, Scapula, Clavicle, Ribs, Sternum, Humerus, Radius, Ulna, Carpals, Metacarpals, Phalanges, Pelvis, Femur, Patella, Tibia, etc.
Skeletal System Functions of Skeletal System Framework, Support, Movement, Protection, Mineral storage, Blood cell production
Skeletal System Classification of Joints Fixed/Fibrous (Skull), Slightly movable/Cartilaginous (Knee, Elbow), Synovial/Freely Movable (Wrist, Ankle, Neck)
Skeletal System Types of Joint Movements Hinge (Flexion/Extension), Pivot (Rotation), Ball & Socket (Flexion, Extension, Rotation), Saddle (Circumduction) with activity examples
Skeletal System Benefits of Exercise Bone strength, Flexibility, Stronger joints, Posture improvement, Healthy lifestyle
Muscular System Types of Muscles Voluntary, Involuntary, Cardiac, Isometric vs Isotonic (with differences)
Muscular System Identification of Muscles Biceps, Triceps, Deltoid, Pectorals, Abdominals, Hamstrings, Quadriceps, etc.
Muscular System Benefits of Exercise Strength, Endurance, Neuromuscular coordination, Flexibility, Injury prevention
Respiratory System Pathway of Air Nose/Mouth → Pharynx → Larynx → Trachea → Bronchi → Bronchioles → Alveoli
Respiratory System Mechanics of Breathing External Respiration, Internal Respiration, Gas Diffusion in Alveoli
Respiratory System Key Terms Oxygen Debt, Lactic Acid Accumulation, Second Wind (meanings only)
Respiratory System Vital Capacity vs Tidal Volume VC = Max air after max inhale; TV = Air per normal breath
Respiratory System Benefits of Exercise Stronger respiratory muscles, Better endurance, Increased tidal volume, Faster recovery
Circulatory System Structure of the Heart Atria, Ventricles, Arteries, Veins, Capillaries – Functions and understanding
Circulatory System Heart Metrics Heart Rate, Stroke Volume, Cardiac Output – Definitions and differences
Circulatory System Blood Circulation Process of blood flow through heart, lungs, and body
Circulatory System Blood Components Plasma, RBCs, WBCs, Platelets, Blood groups, Rh Factor, Hemoglobin, BP (Systolic/Diastolic)
Circulatory System Benefits of Exercise Bigger heart, Improved pulse recovery, Increased hemoglobin, Better cardiovascular health
Games and Sports Meaning and Benefits Difference between games and sports; Builds confidence, emotional control, sportsmanship, leadership, cooperation, resilience, etc.

SECTION B: Games (Cricket, Football, Hockey, Basketball, Volleyball, Badminton)

GameAspectDetails
Cricket Knowledge of the game Basic understanding of cricket, gameplay, and objectives
Cricket Rules of the game Field, bat, ball specs, officials, players, types of matches, outs
Cricket Fundamental Skills & Techniques Batting (drives, cuts), Bowling (swing, yorker), Fielding, Wicketkeeping
Cricket Terminology Dot ball, Beamer, Yorker, Powerplay, Follow-on, Hat trick, Century, etc.
Cricket Governing Bodies BCCI (India), ICC (International)
Cricket Tournaments Ranji Trophy, IPL, ICC World Cup, T20 World Cup
Football Knowledge of the game Game objective, scoring, team roles
Football Laws of the game Field dimensions, ball specs, officials, offside rule, restarts, misconduct
Football Fundamental Skills & Techniques Passing, Trapping, Shooting, Heading, Dribbling, Tackling, Goalkeeping
Football Terminology Offside, Nutmeg, Volley, Through pass, Zonal marking, Chip, Bicycle kick
Football Governing Bodies AIFF, FIFA, IFAB
Football Tournaments Santosh Trophy, Subroto Cup, FIFA World Cup, UEFA Euro
Hockey Knowledge of the game Basics of hockey gameplay and scoring
Hockey Rules of the game Field specs, player equipment, penalties, umpire duties
Hockey Equipment Specifications Stick, Ball, Goalposts – dimensions
Hockey Fundamental Skills & Techniques Passing, Trapping, Dribbling (Indian), Shooting, Goalkeeping
Hockey Terminology Back stick, Obstruction, Raised ball, Push, Flick, Long corner, Rebound
Hockey Governing Bodies IHF (India), FIH (International)
Hockey Tournaments Indira Gold Cup, Gurmeet Memorial, Sultan Azlan Shah, World Cup
Basketball Knowledge of the game Game rules, team play, scoring
Basketball Rules and Regulations Court layout, fouls (personal, technical), scoring rules, official duties
Basketball Fundamental Skills & Techniques Passing, Shooting, Dribbling, Rebounding, Defense, Offense
Basketball Terminology Alley-oop, Travel, Shot clock, Triple threat, Fast break, Blocking
Basketball Governing Bodies BFI (India), FIBA (International)
Basketball Tournaments Federation Cup, FIBA World Cup, FIBA Asia
Volleyball Knowledge of the game Basics of volleyball, team scoring
Volleyball Rules of the game Court layout, faults, rotation, libero role, referee duties
Volleyball Fundamental Skills & Techniques Serve, Pass, Set, Spike, Block, Dig
Volleyball Terminology Side out, Net violation, Floater, Quick set, Trap set
Volleyball Governing Bodies VFI (India), FIVB (International)
Volleyball Tournaments Indian Volleyball League, World Cup, Super Challenge
Badminton Knowledge of the game Game objectives, rallies, scoring
Badminton Rules of the game Court specs, Service rules, Scoring, Officials
Badminton Fundamental Skills & Techniques Grip, Footwork, Serve (High/Low), Shots (Smash, Drop, Clear), Strokes (Forehand/Backhand)
Badminton Terminology Deuce, Love, Drive, Smash, Hairpin, Rally, Follow-through
Badminton Governing Bodies BAI (India), BWF (International)
Badminton Tournaments Indian Open, Thomas Cup, World Championship

To check the complete syllabus and suggested assignment topics refer to the link provided below:

Download ICSE Class 9 Physical Education Syllabus 2025-26 PDF

