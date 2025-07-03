ICSE Class 9 Physical Education Syllabus 2025-26: Download Syllabus PDF For FREE!

ICSE Class 9 Physical Education Syllabus 2025-26: This article is written to inform the students about the revised syllabus for class 9 that has been made available by the ICSE board. Students can check the full syllabus for Physical Education here. The important topics, practicals, and the marking scheme are available in this article. Check the full article to know the details.
ICSE Physical Education Syllabus 2025-26: Aims Of The Syllabus
According to CISCE, the syllabus aims
1. To create an awareness of the necessity for vigour and efficiency through physical fitness.
2. To develop knowledge and understanding of the requirements for healthy living, nutrition, exercise and relaxation.
3. To create awareness of the necessity to develop good posture and physical poise.
4. To develop knowledge and understanding of skills relating to leisure time activities and of a recreational nature.
5. To create opportunities to develop 'esprit de corps', courtesy, sportsmanship, social skills, democratic conduct and ideals.
6. To develop an appreciation of the aesthetic and cultural aspects of the movement.
ICSE Class 9 Physical Education General Guidelines
According to CISCE
1. There will be one written paper of two hours duration carrying 100 marks and an Internal Assessment of 100 marks.
2. The written paper will be divided into two Sections, A and B.
3. Section A: will consist of compulsory short answer questions on Section A of the syllabus.
4. Section B: Candidates will be required to answer questions on the rules, skills required and the methods of training of any two of the given team games.
ICSE Class 9 Physical Education Syllabus 2025-26
Students can check the complete course structure below:
SECTION A: Human Anatomy and Physiology
|Topic
|Subtopic
|Details
|Skeletal System
|Identification of Bones
|Cranium, Vertebrae, Scapula, Clavicle, Ribs, Sternum, Humerus, Radius, Ulna, Carpals, Metacarpals, Phalanges, Pelvis, Femur, Patella, Tibia, etc.
|Skeletal System
|Functions of Skeletal System
|Framework, Support, Movement, Protection, Mineral storage, Blood cell production
|Skeletal System
|Classification of Joints
|Fixed/Fibrous (Skull), Slightly movable/Cartilaginous (Knee, Elbow), Synovial/Freely Movable (Wrist, Ankle, Neck)
|Skeletal System
|Types of Joint Movements
|Hinge (Flexion/Extension), Pivot (Rotation), Ball & Socket (Flexion, Extension, Rotation), Saddle (Circumduction) with activity examples
|Skeletal System
|Benefits of Exercise
|Bone strength, Flexibility, Stronger joints, Posture improvement, Healthy lifestyle
|Muscular System
|Types of Muscles
|Voluntary, Involuntary, Cardiac, Isometric vs Isotonic (with differences)
|Muscular System
|Identification of Muscles
|Biceps, Triceps, Deltoid, Pectorals, Abdominals, Hamstrings, Quadriceps, etc.
|Muscular System
|Benefits of Exercise
|Strength, Endurance, Neuromuscular coordination, Flexibility, Injury prevention
|Respiratory System
|Pathway of Air
|Nose/Mouth → Pharynx → Larynx → Trachea → Bronchi → Bronchioles → Alveoli
|Respiratory System
|Mechanics of Breathing
|External Respiration, Internal Respiration, Gas Diffusion in Alveoli
|Respiratory System
|Key Terms
|Oxygen Debt, Lactic Acid Accumulation, Second Wind (meanings only)
|Respiratory System
|Vital Capacity vs Tidal Volume
|VC = Max air after max inhale; TV = Air per normal breath
|Respiratory System
|Benefits of Exercise
|Stronger respiratory muscles, Better endurance, Increased tidal volume, Faster recovery
|Circulatory System
|Structure of the Heart
|Atria, Ventricles, Arteries, Veins, Capillaries – Functions and understanding
|Circulatory System
|Heart Metrics
|Heart Rate, Stroke Volume, Cardiac Output – Definitions and differences
|Circulatory System
|Blood Circulation
|Process of blood flow through heart, lungs, and body
|Circulatory System
|Blood Components
|Plasma, RBCs, WBCs, Platelets, Blood groups, Rh Factor, Hemoglobin, BP (Systolic/Diastolic)
|Circulatory System
|Benefits of Exercise
|Bigger heart, Improved pulse recovery, Increased hemoglobin, Better cardiovascular health
|Games and Sports
|Meaning and Benefits
|Difference between games and sports; Builds confidence, emotional control, sportsmanship, leadership, cooperation, resilience, etc.
SECTION B: Games (Cricket, Football, Hockey, Basketball, Volleyball, Badminton)
|Game
|Aspect
|Details
|Cricket
|Knowledge of the game
|Basic understanding of cricket, gameplay, and objectives
|Cricket
|Rules of the game
|Field, bat, ball specs, officials, players, types of matches, outs
|Cricket
|Fundamental Skills & Techniques
|Batting (drives, cuts), Bowling (swing, yorker), Fielding, Wicketkeeping
|Cricket
|Terminology
|Dot ball, Beamer, Yorker, Powerplay, Follow-on, Hat trick, Century, etc.
|Cricket
|Governing Bodies
|BCCI (India), ICC (International)
|Cricket
|Tournaments
|Ranji Trophy, IPL, ICC World Cup, T20 World Cup
|Football
|Knowledge of the game
|Game objective, scoring, team roles
|Football
|Laws of the game
|Field dimensions, ball specs, officials, offside rule, restarts, misconduct
|Football
|Fundamental Skills & Techniques
|Passing, Trapping, Shooting, Heading, Dribbling, Tackling, Goalkeeping
|Football
|Terminology
|Offside, Nutmeg, Volley, Through pass, Zonal marking, Chip, Bicycle kick
|Football
|Governing Bodies
|AIFF, FIFA, IFAB
|Football
|Tournaments
|Santosh Trophy, Subroto Cup, FIFA World Cup, UEFA Euro
|Hockey
|Knowledge of the game
|Basics of hockey gameplay and scoring
|Hockey
|Rules of the game
|Field specs, player equipment, penalties, umpire duties
|Hockey
|Equipment Specifications
|Stick, Ball, Goalposts – dimensions
|Hockey
|Fundamental Skills & Techniques
|Passing, Trapping, Dribbling (Indian), Shooting, Goalkeeping
|Hockey
|Terminology
|Back stick, Obstruction, Raised ball, Push, Flick, Long corner, Rebound
|Hockey
|Governing Bodies
|IHF (India), FIH (International)
|Hockey
|Tournaments
|Indira Gold Cup, Gurmeet Memorial, Sultan Azlan Shah, World Cup
|Basketball
|Knowledge of the game
|Game rules, team play, scoring
|Basketball
|Rules and Regulations
|Court layout, fouls (personal, technical), scoring rules, official duties
|Basketball
|Fundamental Skills & Techniques
|Passing, Shooting, Dribbling, Rebounding, Defense, Offense
|Basketball
|Terminology
|Alley-oop, Travel, Shot clock, Triple threat, Fast break, Blocking
|Basketball
|Governing Bodies
|BFI (India), FIBA (International)
|Basketball
|Tournaments
|Federation Cup, FIBA World Cup, FIBA Asia
|Volleyball
|Knowledge of the game
|Basics of volleyball, team scoring
|Volleyball
|Rules of the game
|Court layout, faults, rotation, libero role, referee duties
|Volleyball
|Fundamental Skills & Techniques
|Serve, Pass, Set, Spike, Block, Dig
|Volleyball
|Terminology
|Side out, Net violation, Floater, Quick set, Trap set
|Volleyball
|Governing Bodies
|VFI (India), FIVB (International)
|Volleyball
|Tournaments
|Indian Volleyball League, World Cup, Super Challenge
|Badminton
|Knowledge of the game
|Game objectives, rallies, scoring
|Badminton
|Rules of the game
|Court specs, Service rules, Scoring, Officials
|Badminton
|Fundamental Skills & Techniques
|Grip, Footwork, Serve (High/Low), Shots (Smash, Drop, Clear), Strokes (Forehand/Backhand)
|Badminton
|Terminology
|Deuce, Love, Drive, Smash, Hairpin, Rally, Follow-through
|Badminton
|Governing Bodies
|BAI (India), BWF (International)
|Badminton
|Tournaments
|Indian Open, Thomas Cup, World Championship
To check the complete syllabus and suggested assignment topics refer to the link provided below:
|
Download ICSE Class 9 Physical Education Syllabus 2025-26 PDF
