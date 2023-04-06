ICSE, ISC Board Result 2023 Date and Time Soon at ciscse.org, Check Previous Year Toppers List and Other Stats

JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

ICSE, ISC Board Result 2023 Date and Time: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination will declare the classes 10th, 12th result in May 2023 at cisce.org. Check ICSE 10th, ISC 12th toppers list and latest news here.

ICSE, ISC Board Result 2023 Date and Time: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the classes 10th and 12th result by May. Students can check their CISCE result online at cisce.org. To check the ICSE and ISC result, they must use their Index number, UID and captcha code in the login window. Last year, due to COVID-19, the exam was held in two semesters, therefore, the result was announced on July 17 and 24 for ICSE and ISC respectively. 

However, this year, the board exams were held on time so it can be expected that result can be announced on time. Last year, in class 10th, a total of 2,31,063 students appeared, and the overall pass percentage was recorded at 99.97%. Talking about ISC, 96,940 students appeared and the overall pass percentage was 99.38%. 

As per past trends, the CISCE Board result 2023 is mostly announced in May/June. Students can go through the table to know the expected date and time for the release of result: 

Events

ICSE 10th Dates

ISC 12th Dates

CISCE Exam Dates

February 27 to March 29, 2023

February 13 to March 31, 2023

Result

May 2023

May 2023

Compartment Exam Dates

June 2023

June 2023

CISCE 10th, 12th Compartment Result

July 2023

July 2023

Official Links To Check ICSE, ISC Board Result 2023 Online

After the declaration of the CISCE result, students and parents can check it on the mentioned official website. Not only from these but they can also check the official Twitter account for all updates:

  • cisce.org
  • results.cisce.org

How To Check ICSE, ISC Board Result 2023 Online? 

To know the marks, students have to visit the official website to check result. Further, they can go through the steps to know how to check ICSE, ISC board result online: 

  • Step 1: Go to the official website: cisce.org
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result tab
  • Step 3: The result window will open in a new tab
  • Step 4: Enter board course, uid, and index number in the space provided
  • Step 5: Click on submit button
  • Step 6: The result will appear on the screen
  • Step 7: Download the result and take a printout for future reference 

ICSE, ISC Board Result 2023 - Rechecking/ Revaluation

 After the release of result, if any student is not satisfied with their marks, then they can apply for rechecking and revaluation. The ICSE and ISC rechecking and revaluation process will be conducted based on the applications filled by the students. Also, the updated marks after the rechecking and revaluation process will be available for download on the official website.  

ICSE, ISC Board Result 2023 - Compartment Exam

The compartment exams are conducted for the students who failed in one or two subjects in board exam. The applications for the compartment examinations will be available on the official website. They have to submit the application form and pay the specified fee to appear for the compartment exams.   

ICSE, ISC Board Result 2023 - Previous Years’ Statistics

Here, we have provided the statistics of last few years. Students can check the 10th and 12th overall pass percentage, girl’s pass percentage, boy’s percentage and total number of students who appeared in the exam: 

ICSE Class 10 Result Statistics  

Students can check the previous year's statistics of ICSE 10th result and know the performance of their seniors. Check statistics here: 

Years

Total Students appeared

Girls’ Pass %

Boys’ Pass %

Overall Pass %

2022

2,31,063

99.98%

99.97%

99.97%

2021

2,07,902

99.98%

99.98%

99.98%

2020

2,13,036

-

-

99.33%

2019

1,96,271

99.05%

98.12%

98.54%

2018

1,83,387

98.95%

98.14%

98.55%

2017

1,68,591

99.03%

98.13%

98.53%

2016

1,49,087

97.78%

97.3%

98.02%

2015

1,10,026

95.09%

94.34%

95.51%

2014

99,981

91%

89.45%

91.64%

2013

95,425

86%

84.23%

87.91%

ISC Class 12 Result Statistics 

Students can check the senior secondary ISC 12th result statistics of past years. In the table below they can know number of students who appeared, overall pass percentage, girl’s pass percentage and boy’s pass percentage. Check details here: 

Years

No. of Students Appeared

Overall Pass %

Girls Pass %

Boys Pass %

2022

96,940

99.38%

99.26%

99.52%

2021

94011

99.76%

99.86%

99.66%

2020

88,409

96.84 (85,611 passed)

-

-

2019

86,713

97%

98%

95%

2018

80,880

96%

98%

95%

2017

72,096

96.47%

98%

95%

2016

72,069

96.28%

97%

94%

2015

71,141

95%

96.58%

94%

ICSE, ISC Board Result 2023 Toppers List 

Students can check below last year’s toppers list for class 10th and 12th below. In 2022, Hargun Kaur Matharu secured 99.80% in ICSE whereas, Anandita Misra obtained 399 marks and became the top scorer in ISC. 

ICSE Toppers List 2022 

Here we have provided the topper’s list of previous year. They can check the table below to know the highest percentage and the name of the students: 

Name of toppers 

Pass percentage

Hargun Kaur Matharu

99.80%

Anika Gupta

99.80%

Pushkar Tripathi

99.80%

Kanishka Mittal

99.80%

ISC Toppers List 2022

Check below the rank, name and marks of toppers of last year. Students can check the table to know complete details: 

Rank

Topper’s name

Marks

1

Anandita Misra

399

1

Upasana Nandi

399

1

Harini Rammohan

399

1

Namya Ashok Nichani

399

1

Karthik Prakash

399

1

Ananya Agarwal

399

FAQ

When will ICSE, ISC Board Result 2023 be declared?

ICSE, ISC result 2023 will be announced in May in online mode.

What is the expected ICSE, ISC Board Result 2023 Date and Time?

As of now, the ICSE, ISC result date and time is still awaited. However, it is expected that CISCE board classes 10th and 12th results will be released by May 2023.

How to check ICSE, ISC board result 2023?

To check CISCE board results for classes 10th, 12th, students have to visit the official website: cisce.org.

What if I am unable to pass in one subject in ICSE, ISC board result 2023?

Such students can appear for compartment exams expected to be conducted in June.

Can we check our exam copies or verify our marks after CISCE announces the result for classes 10th, 12th?

Yes, students can apply for ICSE, ISC board revaluation for verification of their marks.

