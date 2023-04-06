ICSE, ISC Board Result 2023 Date and Time Soon at ciscse.org, Check Previous Year Toppers List and Other Stats

ICSE, ISC Board Result 2023 Date and Time: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination will declare the classes 10th, 12th result in May 2023 at cisce.org. Check ICSE 10th, ISC 12th toppers list and latest news here.

ICSE, ISC Board Result 2023 Date and Time: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the classes 10th and 12th result by May. Students can check their CISCE result online at cisce.org. To check the ICSE and ISC result, they must use their Index number, UID and captcha code in the login window. Last year, due to COVID-19, the exam was held in two semesters, therefore, the result was announced on July 17 and 24 for ICSE and ISC respectively.

However, this year, the board exams were held on time so it can be expected that result can be announced on time. Last year, in class 10th, a total of 2,31,063 students appeared, and the overall pass percentage was recorded at 99.97%. Talking about ISC, 96,940 students appeared and the overall pass percentage was 99.38%.

ICSE, ISC Board Result 2023 Date and Time

As per past trends, the CISCE Board result 2023 is mostly announced in May/June. Students can go through the table to know the expected date and time for the release of result:

Events ICSE 10th Dates ISC 12th Dates CISCE Exam Dates February 27 to March 29, 2023 February 13 to March 31, 2023 Result May 2023 May 2023 Compartment Exam Dates June 2023 June 2023 CISCE 10th, 12th Compartment Result July 2023 July 2023

Official Links To Check ICSE, ISC Board Result 2023 Online

After the declaration of the CISCE result, students and parents can check it on the mentioned official website. Not only from these but they can also check the official Twitter account for all updates:

cisce.org

results.cisce.org

How To Check ICSE, ISC Board Result 2023 Online?

To know the marks, students have to visit the official website to check result. Further, they can go through the steps to know how to check ICSE, ISC board result online:

Step 1: Go to the official website: cisce.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result tab

Step 3: The result window will open in a new tab

Step 4: Enter board course, uid, and index number in the space provided

Step 5: Click on submit button

Step 6: The result will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download the result and take a printout for future reference

ICSE, ISC Board Result 2023 - Rechecking/ Revaluation

After the release of result, if any student is not satisfied with their marks, then they can apply for rechecking and revaluation. The ICSE and ISC rechecking and revaluation process will be conducted based on the applications filled by the students. Also, the updated marks after the rechecking and revaluation process will be available for download on the official website.

ICSE, ISC Board Result 2023 - Compartment Exam

The compartment exams are conducted for the students who failed in one or two subjects in board exam. The applications for the compartment examinations will be available on the official website. They have to submit the application form and pay the specified fee to appear for the compartment exams.

ICSE, ISC Board Result 2023 - Previous Years’ Statistics

Here, we have provided the statistics of last few years. Students can check the 10th and 12th overall pass percentage, girl’s pass percentage, boy’s percentage and total number of students who appeared in the exam:

ICSE Class 10 Result Statistics

Students can check the previous year's statistics of ICSE 10th result and know the performance of their seniors. Check statistics here:

Years Total Students appeared Girls’ Pass % Boys’ Pass % Overall Pass % 2022 2,31,063 99.98% 99.97% 99.97% 2021 2,07,902 99.98% 99.98% 99.98% 2020 2,13,036 - - 99.33% 2019 1,96,271 99.05% 98.12% 98.54% 2018 1,83,387 98.95% 98.14% 98.55% 2017 1,68,591 99.03% 98.13% 98.53% 2016 1,49,087 97.78% 97.3% 98.02% 2015 1,10,026 95.09% 94.34% 95.51% 2014 99,981 91% 89.45% 91.64% 2013 95,425 86% 84.23% 87.91%

ISC Class 12 Result Statistics

Students can check the senior secondary ISC 12th result statistics of past years. In the table below they can know number of students who appeared, overall pass percentage, girl’s pass percentage and boy’s pass percentage. Check details here:

Years No. of Students Appeared Overall Pass % Girls Pass % Boys Pass % 2022 96,940 99.38% 99.26% 99.52% 2021 94011 99.76% 99.86% 99.66% 2020 88,409 96.84 (85,611 passed) - - 2019 86,713 97% 98% 95% 2018 80,880 96% 98% 95% 2017 72,096 96.47% 98% 95% 2016 72,069 96.28% 97% 94% 2015 71,141 95% 96.58% 94%

ICSE, ISC Board Result 2023 Toppers List

Students can check below last year’s toppers list for class 10th and 12th below. In 2022, Hargun Kaur Matharu secured 99.80% in ICSE whereas, Anandita Misra obtained 399 marks and became the top scorer in ISC.

ICSE Toppers List 2022

Here we have provided the topper’s list of previous year. They can check the table below to know the highest percentage and the name of the students:

Name of toppers Pass percentage Hargun Kaur Matharu 99.80% Anika Gupta 99.80% Pushkar Tripathi 99.80% Kanishka Mittal 99.80%

ISC Toppers List 2022

Check below the rank, name and marks of toppers of last year. Students can check the table to know complete details: