ICSE, ISC Board Result 2023 Date and Time Soon at ciscse.org, Check Previous Year Toppers List and Other Stats

ICSE, ISC Board Result 2023 Date and Time: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the classes 10th and 12th result by May. Students can check their CISCE result online at cisce.org. To check the ICSE and ISC result, they must use their Index number, UID and captcha code in the login window. Last year, due to COVID-19, the exam was held in two semesters, therefore, the result was announced on July 17 and 24 for ICSE and ISC respectively.
However, this year, the board exams were held on time so it can be expected that result can be announced on time. Last year, in class 10th, a total of 2,31,063 students appeared, and the overall pass percentage was recorded at 99.97%. Talking about ISC, 96,940 students appeared and the overall pass percentage was 99.38%.
ICSE, ISC Board Result 2023 Date and Time
As per past trends, the CISCE Board result 2023 is mostly announced in May/June. Students can go through the table to know the expected date and time for the release of result:
|
Events
|
ICSE 10th Dates
|
ISC 12th Dates
|
CISCE Exam Dates
|
February 27 to March 29, 2023
|
February 13 to March 31, 2023
|
Result
|
May 2023
|
May 2023
|
Compartment Exam Dates
|
June 2023
|
June 2023
|
CISCE 10th, 12th Compartment Result
|
July 2023
|
July 2023
Official Links To Check ICSE, ISC Board Result 2023 Online
After the declaration of the CISCE result, students and parents can check it on the mentioned official website. Not only from these but they can also check the official Twitter account for all updates:
- cisce.org
- results.cisce.org
How To Check ICSE, ISC Board Result 2023 Online?
To know the marks, students have to visit the official website to check result. Further, they can go through the steps to know how to check ICSE, ISC board result online:
- Step 1: Go to the official website: cisce.org
- Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result tab
- Step 3: The result window will open in a new tab
- Step 4: Enter board course, uid, and index number in the space provided
- Step 5: Click on submit button
- Step 6: The result will appear on the screen
- Step 7: Download the result and take a printout for future reference
ICSE, ISC Board Result 2023 - Rechecking/ Revaluation
After the release of result, if any student is not satisfied with their marks, then they can apply for rechecking and revaluation. The ICSE and ISC rechecking and revaluation process will be conducted based on the applications filled by the students. Also, the updated marks after the rechecking and revaluation process will be available for download on the official website.
ICSE, ISC Board Result 2023 - Compartment Exam
The compartment exams are conducted for the students who failed in one or two subjects in board exam. The applications for the compartment examinations will be available on the official website. They have to submit the application form and pay the specified fee to appear for the compartment exams.
ICSE, ISC Board Result 2023 - Previous Years’ Statistics
Here, we have provided the statistics of last few years. Students can check the 10th and 12th overall pass percentage, girl’s pass percentage, boy’s percentage and total number of students who appeared in the exam:
ICSE Class 10 Result Statistics
Students can check the previous year's statistics of ICSE 10th result and know the performance of their seniors. Check statistics here:
|
Years
|
Total Students appeared
|
Girls’ Pass %
|
Boys’ Pass %
|
Overall Pass %
|
2022
|
2,31,063
|
99.98%
|
99.97%
|
99.97%
|
2021
|
2,07,902
|
99.98%
|
99.98%
|
99.98%
|
2020
|
2,13,036
|
-
|
-
|
99.33%
|
2019
|
1,96,271
|
99.05%
|
98.12%
|
98.54%
|
2018
|
1,83,387
|
98.95%
|
98.14%
|
98.55%
|
2017
|
1,68,591
|
99.03%
|
98.13%
|
98.53%
|
2016
|
1,49,087
|
97.78%
|
97.3%
|
98.02%
|
2015
|
1,10,026
|
95.09%
|
94.34%
|
95.51%
|
2014
|
99,981
|
91%
|
89.45%
|
91.64%
|
2013
|
95,425
|
86%
|
84.23%
|
87.91%
ISC Class 12 Result Statistics
Students can check the senior secondary ISC 12th result statistics of past years. In the table below they can know number of students who appeared, overall pass percentage, girl’s pass percentage and boy’s pass percentage. Check details here:
|
Years
|
No. of Students Appeared
|
Overall Pass %
|
Girls Pass %
|
Boys Pass %
|
2022
|
96,940
|
99.38%
|
99.26%
|
99.52%
|
2021
|
94011
|
99.76%
|
99.86%
|
99.66%
|
2020
|
88,409
|
96.84 (85,611 passed)
|
-
|
-
|
2019
|
86,713
|
97%
|
98%
|
95%
|
2018
|
80,880
|
96%
|
98%
|
95%
|
2017
|
72,096
|
96.47%
|
98%
|
95%
|
2016
|
72,069
|
96.28%
|
97%
|
94%
|
2015
|
71,141
|
95%
|
96.58%
|
94%
ICSE, ISC Board Result 2023 Toppers List
Students can check below last year’s toppers list for class 10th and 12th below. In 2022, Hargun Kaur Matharu secured 99.80% in ICSE whereas, Anandita Misra obtained 399 marks and became the top scorer in ISC.
ICSE Toppers List 2022
Here we have provided the topper’s list of previous year. They can check the table below to know the highest percentage and the name of the students:
|
Name of toppers
|
Pass percentage
|
Hargun Kaur Matharu
|
99.80%
|
Anika Gupta
|
99.80%
|
Pushkar Tripathi
|
99.80%
|
Kanishka Mittal
|
99.80%
ISC Toppers List 2022
Check below the rank, name and marks of toppers of last year. Students can check the table to know complete details:
|
Rank
|
Topper’s name
|
Marks
|
1
|
Anandita Misra
|
399
|
1
|
Upasana Nandi
|
399
|
1
|
Harini Rammohan
|
399
|
1
|
Namya Ashok Nichani
|
399
|
1
|
Karthik Prakash
|
399
|
1
|
Ananya Agarwal
|
399