IFSCA Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023: Check Officer Grade A Online Application Link, Eligibility, and Other Details

IFSCA Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023: International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) published a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager (Officer Grade A) i.e. at ifsca.gov.in. IFSCA Officer Application Link is available on the official website till 03 March 2023.
The selection will be done on the basis of Phase 1 On-Line Examination, Phase 2 On-Line Examination and Phase 3 Interview. The online exam for Phase 1 will be held in the month of March or April 2023.
IFSCA Assistant Manager Overview
|Name of the Organization
|International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA)
|Name of the Post
|Assistant Manager (Officer Grade A)
|Vacancy
|20
|Salary
|
44500-2500(4)-54500-2850(7)-74450-EB-2850(4)-85850-3300(1)- 89150 (17 years)
|Selection Process
|Mode of Application
|Online
|Website
|ifsca.gov.in
IFSCA Assistant Manager Salary 2023
The pay scale of officers in Grade A is Rs. 44500-2500(4)-54500-2850(7)-74450-EB-2850(4) 85850-3300(1)- 89150 (17 years).
IFSCA Assistant Manager Notification and Online Application Link
The candidates can check the notification and online application link in the table below":
|IFSCA Assistant Manager Notification Link
|Click Here
|IFSCA Assistant Manager Online Application Link
|Click Here
IFSCA Assistant Manager Important Dates 2023
|Starting Date of Application
|11 February 2023
|Last Date of Application
|03 March 2023
|IFSCA Officer Grade A Exam Date Phase 1
|March/ April 2023
|IFSCA Officer Grade A Exam Date Phase 2
|April/ May 2023
|IFSCA Officer Interview Date
|to be announced
IFSCA Assistant Manager Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
IFSCA Assistant Manager Eligibility 2023 Master’s Degree with specialization in Statistics/ Economics/ Commerce/ Business Administration (Finance) /Econometrics. Or Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology/ Computer Science/Master’s in Computer Application/Information Technology. Or Bachelor’s degree in commerce with CA, CFA, CS, ICWA Or Bachelor’s degree in Law or in any other discipline from a recognized University.
IFSCA Assistant Manager Age Limit:
30 years
Selection Process for IFSCA Assistant Manager 2023
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of:
Phase I - Online screening examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each)
Phase II - Online examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each)
Phase III - Interview
How to Apply for IFSCA Officer 3 Recruitment 2023
- Go to the IFSCA website www.ifsca.gov.in click on the option "APPLY ONLINE" which will open a new screen.
- Choose the tab "Click here for New Registration" and enter Name, Contact details and Email-id.
- Fill and verify the details filled in the online application themselves as no change will be possible/ entertained after clicking the COMPLETE REGISTRATION BUTTON.
- Validate your details and save your application by clicking the 'Validate your details' and 'Save & Next' button.
- Upload Photo & Signature
- Proceed to fill other details of the Application Form.
- Click on the Preview Tab to preview and verify the entire application form before'COMPLETEREGISTRATION’.
- Modify details, if required, and click on 'COMPLETE REGISTRATION' ONLY after verifying and ensuring that the photograph, signature uploaded, and other details filled by you are correct.
- Click on 'Payment' Tab and proceed for payment.
- Click on 'Submit' button
Application Fee:
Unreserved/OBC/EWSs - Rs. 1000/- as application fee cum intimation charges
SC/ ST - Rs. 100/- as intimation charges