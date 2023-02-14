IFSCA Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023: Check Officer Grade A Online Application Link, Eligibility, and Other Details

IFSCA Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023: Get Officer Grade A Online Application Link, Notification, Salary Eligibility, Selection Process and Other Details

IFSCA Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023: International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) published a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager (Officer Grade A) i.e. at ifsca.gov.in. IFSCA Officer Application Link is available on the official website till 03 March 2023.

The selection will be done on the basis of Phase 1 On-Line Examination, Phase 2 On-Line Examination and Phase 3 Interview. The online exam for Phase 1 will be held in the month of March or April 2023.

IFSCA Assistant Manager Overview

Name of the Organization International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) Name of the Post Assistant Manager (Officer Grade A) Vacancy 20 Salary 44500-2500(4)-54500-2850(7)-74450-EB-2850(4)-85850-3300(1)- 89150 (17 years) Selection Process Mode of Application Online Website ifsca.gov.in

IFSCA Assistant Manager Salary 2023



The pay scale of officers in Grade A is Rs. 44500-2500(4)-54500-2850(7)-74450-EB-2850(4) 85850-3300(1)- 89150 (17 years).

IFSCA Assistant Manager Notification and Online Application Link

The candidates can check the notification and online application link in the table below":

IFSCA Assistant Manager Notification Link Click Here IFSCA Assistant Manager Online Application Link Click Here

IFSCA Assistant Manager Important Dates 2023

Starting Date of Application 11 February 2023 Last Date of Application 03 March 2023 IFSCA Officer Grade A Exam Date Phase 1 March/ April 2023 IFSCA Officer Grade A Exam Date Phase 2 April/ May 2023 IFSCA Officer Interview Date to be announced

IFSCA Assistant Manager Eligibility Criteria



Educational Qualification:

IFSCA Assistant Manager Eligibility 2023 Master’s Degree with specialization in Statistics/ Economics/ Commerce/ Business Administration (Finance) /Econometrics. Or Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology/ Computer Science/Master’s in Computer Application/Information Technology. Or Bachelor’s degree in commerce with CA, CFA, CS, ICWA Or Bachelor’s degree in Law or in any other discipline from a recognized University.

IFSCA Assistant Manager Age Limit:

30 years

Selection Process for IFSCA Assistant Manager 2023

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of:

Phase I - Online screening examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each)

Phase II - Online examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each)

Phase III - Interview

How to Apply for IFSCA Officer 3 Recruitment 2023

Go to the IFSCA website www.ifsca.gov.in click on the option "APPLY ONLINE" which will open a new screen. Choose the tab "Click here for New Registration" and enter Name, Contact details and Email-id. Fill and verify the details filled in the online application themselves as no change will be possible/ entertained after clicking the COMPLETE REGISTRATION BUTTON. Validate your details and save your application by clicking the 'Validate your details' and 'Save & Next' button. Upload Photo & Signature Proceed to fill other details of the Application Form. Click on the Preview Tab to preview and verify the entire application form before'COMPLETEREGISTRATION’. Modify details, if required, and click on 'COMPLETE REGISTRATION' ONLY after verifying and ensuring that the photograph, signature uploaded, and other details filled by you are correct. Click on 'Payment' Tab and proceed for payment. Click on 'Submit' button

Application Fee:

Unreserved/OBC/EWSs - Rs. 1000/- as application fee cum intimation charges

SC/ ST - Rs. 100/- as intimation charges