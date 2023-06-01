IGI Airport Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 1086 Customer Service Agent Posts at igiaviationdelhi.com

IGI Airport Recruitment 2023: IGI Aviation Services Private Limited is hiring for 1086 Customer Service Agent Posts. Candidates can check the online application link, notification date, vacancies and other details here.

IGI Airport CSA Recruitment 2023: IGI Aviation Services Private Limited, a semi-government organization, published a notification for recruitment to the post of Customer Service Agent. A total of 1086 vacancies will be filled for the different ground departments of IGI Airport such as Airline, Ground Handling Companies, Hospitality, Retail Outlets, Food Courts and Cargo for CSA profile.

12th-passed candidates are eligible to apply for IGI CSA Recruitment 2023 through the official website on or before June 21, 2023. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written exam. Selected candidates will get a salary of Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 35,000.

More details on IGI Airport Recruitment 2023 are given below such as eligibility, exam pattern, application procedure and other details below:

IGI Airport CSA Recruitment 2023 Overview

Organization IGI Aviation Services Pvt. Ltd. Exam Name IGI Aviation CSA Exam 2023 Post Name Customer Service Agents (CSA) Vacancies 1086 Organization Semi-Government Application Mode Online Online Registration Date 12th April to 21st June 2023 Selection Process Written Test, Interview, Medical Test Official Website igiaviationdelhi.com

IGI CSA Important Dates 2023

Activity Date Start date of online registration 12 April 2023 Last date of online registration 21 June 2023 Dates of Examination To be announced Results 20 days after the examination (Tentatively)

IGI CSA Airport Eligibility Criteria

10+2 Above from recognized Board

Both Males & females may apply. Freshers can also apply.

Aviation/Airline Certificate or Diploma not required.

12th Class result awaited candidates may also apply.

IGI CSA Age Limit:

18 – 30 Years

IGI CSA Salary

Rs. 25,000 – Rs. 35,000

Selection Process for IGI Airport CSA 2023

A Candidate has to first appear for a written test.

Candidates who qualify in the written test will further appear for the personal round of interview in the company’s registered office at Delhi. Date & timing for the interview will be mentioned in the call letter which will be uploaded on the website.

Based on the combined performance of the written test and personal round of interview, a candidate would be shortlisted for final selection subject to successful completion of their character antecedent verification followed by medical test

IGI CSA Exam Pattern

The written examination contains 100 objective-type multiple-choice questions.

Each question carries 1 mark. No marks would be awarded for un-attempted questions.

The level of exam will be up to 12th standard/grade.

The examination will be conducted in bilingual ( English & Hindi ) § There will be no negative marking.

While filling the online application form, the applicant should carefully decide about his/her choice of examination center.

How to Apply for IGI Airport CSA Recruitment 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGI Airport - www.igiaviationdelhi.com

Step 2: Click on the application link 'Apply Online. Last Date-21 June '

Step 3:Read all the instructions and proceed due

Step 4: Fill in your personal details, contact details, eduational qualification, and other details

Step 5: Submit your details