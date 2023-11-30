IGM Hyderabad Admit Card 2023 Released at igmhyderabad.spmcil.com: Download Jr Technician Call Letter

IGM Hyderabad Admit Card 2023 has been released at igmhyderabad.spmcil.com. Candidates can check direct link to download Jr Technician Call Letter and other updates here.

IGM Hyderabad Admit Card 2023: India Government Mint, Hyderabad, a unit of Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL), has released the admit card of the online exam for the post of Junior Technician. The exam will be held on 13 December. Candidates who have applied for IGM Hyderabad Recruitment 2023 can download IGM Admit Card from the official website - igmhyderabad.spmcil.com

IGM Hyderabad Admit Card Link

The direct link to download the admit card is also available in this article. The candidates are required to use Registration No / Roll No and Date of Birth. Candidate needs to affix a recent recognizable photograph on the call letter preferably the same as provided during registration and appear at the examination centre with a Photo Identity Proof.

IGM Hyderabad Admit Card Check Download Link

The examination will be bilingual, i.e., Hindi and English. In case of any discrepancy, English will prevail over other languages. There will be 30 MCQs on the General Ability Test (General Awareness, Basic English Language skills, Basic Computer Knowledge, Basic Arithmetic Ability) and 150 on Technical Subjects (Subjects pertaining to Specific Stream).

There will be no negative marking in the exam

How to Download IGM Hyderabad Admit Card 2023 ?

Visit the official website of IGM Hyderabad - igmhyderabad.spmcil.com Click on ‘ Careers’ Tab, given on the homepage A new window will open where you need click on ‘Link for Downloading Admit Card for the Online Exam to be held on 13.12.2023’ Enter your details Download IGM Hyderabad Call Letter

The candidates belonging to General/EWS categories must score 55% marks, while OBC candidates need to score 50% marks and 45% marks must be scored by SC/ST candidates.