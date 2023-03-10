IIFCL Assistant Manager Grade A Salary 2023: Check Pay Scale, Monthly Salary, Allowances

India Infrastructure Finance Company (IIFCL) announced 26 vacancies for the post of Grade A Assistant Manager. Check detailed Pay Scale, Salary in Hand, and Allowances details here.

IIFCL Assistant Manager Grade A Salary 2023: India Infrastructure Finance Company (IIFCL) has announced 26 vacancies of Grade A Assistant Manager (Regular). Candidates interested in the role can apply online for the IIFCL AM Recruitment 2023 from 11th March 2023 onwards till 2nd April 2023. Candidates after clearing the selection process as laid down by IIFCL shall be recruited as Assistant Manager Grade A. In this article, we shall look at their Pay Scale, Monthly Salary, and Allowances.

IIFCL Assistant Manager Grade A 2023 Calendar

IIFCL Assistant Manager Grade A 2023 Events Important Dates Registration Start Date 11th March 2023 Registration End Date 2nd April 2023 Written Exam April 2023 (tentative)

IIFCL Assistant Manager Grade A Vacancy 2023

As per the IIFCL Assistant Manager Grade A 2023 Notification PDF, there are a total of 26 vacancies for the post. Check category-wise details below:

Post Name NUMBER OF VACANCIES Unreserved i.e., General (GEN/UR) Scheduled Castes (SC) Scheduled Tribes (ST) Other Backward Classes (OBC) EWSs TOTAL ASSISTANT MANAGER GRADE A(regular) 08 04 02 08 04 26

IIFCL Assistant Manager Grade A Salary 2023

As per the IIFCL Assistant Manager Grade A 2023 Notification PDF, The approximate cost to company (CTC) for an Assistant Manager Grade A is Rs. 18 lakhs. Check below the detailed pay scale, gross monthly salary, and allowances:

Post Name Pay Scale Gross Monthly Salary (approx.) Assistant Manager Grade A (Regular) Rs. 28150-1550(4) — 34350 -1750(7) —46600 —EB — 1750(4) — 53600 —2000(1) -55600 (17 years) Rs. 80,000

NOTE: Candidates possessing JAIIB/CAIIB/professional qualification may be given additional one/two increment in the pay scale stated above / as per company’s policy. The management may consider granting further maximum two increments in the scale of pay fixed for the Grade in which the appointment is proposed to be made, in the case of deserving candidates. Management reserves the right with reference to grant of additional increments on the above two counts.

IIFCL Assistant Manager Grade A Allowances 2023

Besides Gross Salary as per the pay scale given above, the post indicated above shall carry other facilities like

Leased accommodation facility (in lieu of HRA)

Gratuity

Leave fare concession

Leave encashment

Reimbursement of medical expenses

Conveyance facility

Mobile and mobile handset chargers

Residential telephone

newspaper

household expenses

Children education

Other loans

All of the perks stated and extended by the Company shall be as per IIFCL Staff Service Regulations & Rules of the Company amended from time to time.

