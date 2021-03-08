IIM Calcutta PGDM Placement Report 2021

IIM Calcutta’s flagship MBA program recorded 100% final placements this season and it concluded on 3rd March continuing its streak of placing the entire PDGM batch of 467 students. This year total of 172 recruiters participated in the virtual placement drive conducted by the premier MBA institute of India. In all, 520 lucrative offers were extended in three clusters comprising various cohorts in the final placement process. Talking about the salary statistics, the average and median salaries rose to INR 29 Lakh and INR 27 Lakh respectively this year.

IIM Calcutta Placement Highlights

Take a look at some important MBA placement highlights on the campus of IIM-Calcutta:-

Consulting Sector emerged as the top recruiter with 149 students (32%) opting for them.

Accenture Strategy and The Boston Consulting Group were the top recruiters.

Kepler-Cannon and Arthur D. Little were amongst the prominent first-time recruiters.

IIM-C Top Recruiters

IIM Calcutta is a host to one of the top recruiters in the country. Be it an MNC, domestic marketer, or international brand, IIM-C embraces every recruiters to hire the best minds in the country. Here is the list of recruiters that continued to show interest in the virtual placement drive this year despite the slowdown in the economic trend amid the pendamic:-

Sector Top Recruiters Consulting Accenture Strategy, Boston Consulting Group, Kepler-Cannon, and Arthur D. Little Investment Banking, Asset Management, Private Equity Venture Capital firms Goldman Sachs, Bank of America General Management and Marketing Hindustan Unilever, Procter & Gamble, ITC, Vedanta, Adani Group, Reliance India Limited, BoehringerIngelheim, and Xiaomi IT and E-commerce Microsoft, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm FinTech Navi Technologies

Sector-wise Recruitment Report

Apart from the recruiters that took keen interest in hiring the aspirants, several recruiters from manufacturing sector, power, services and government firms also trusted the credibility and capability of both, the faculty, and the learners in the process of hiring the future managers.

In this regard, VinayaPatil, a second year MBA student said, “We were really worried about final recruitment given the slowdown in the industrial activity throughout the last couple of years. Such placements for the whole batch feel surreal.”

The Director of IM Calcutta, Prof. Anju Seth mentions that achieving 100% placements in an unprecedented time such as this is a true testament to the value of the IIM Calcutta experience and she expressed her gratitude to the recruiters for trusting them during the tough times. She even thanked the dedicated efforts of our students, placement team, faculty, officers and staff who have worked diligently to maximize the learning benefits to our students in the continuing COVID circumstances. On this proud moment, she congratulated the Placement Chair and Committee for their dedicated efforts to create new processes and efficiently conduct all processes virtually.

