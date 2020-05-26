IIMs Declare Final CAP 2020 Result for PGP Batch 2020-22 | Direct link to check CAP Result available

Indian Institute of Management, Ranchi (IIM-Ranchi) organised Common Admission Process (CAP) for admission to PGP/PGDM program for the batch of 2020-22. The final result for the CAP round is out and there are total 9 IIMs that participated in the CAP round for shortlisting final aspirants for admission to the PGP Program. These IIMs include the list mentioned as under:-

IIM Bodh Gaya, IIM Udaipur IIM Sirmaur, IIM Jammu, IIM Sambalpur, IIM Kashipur, IIM Raipur, IIM Trichy and IIM Ranchi

CAP round was organised for the candidates by IIM Ranchi and new 9 IIMs or participating institutes. It should be noted that the final admission selection is not done on the basis of the WAT round, as many students couldn’t appear for the WAT round due to the spread of Coronavirus. The PI round for many IIMs was conducted online.

Take a look at the comprehensive list of IIMs that have announced the result of CAP round for PGP Batch 2020-22.

IIMs Announce Final CAP Result – Download Now

Highlights of IIM CAP 2020 Round

CAP is basically the final selection round for admission to the new IIMs. This round is generally conducted for selection via WAT and PI. However, this year the scenario was different, and therefore CAP round was conducted online for the candidates to analyse and assess their ability and skills. This year IIM Rohtak opted out of the CAP round and conducted separate WAT and PI round for selection of final candidates.

Take a look at the proposed seat intake of all the 9 IIMs that participated in the CAP round this year:-

CAP Participating IIMs Proposed Seat Intake IIM Bodhgaya 120 IIM Jammu 140 IIM Kashipur 240 IIM Raipur 260 IIM Ranchi 180 IIM Sambalpur 120 IIM Sirmaur 120 IIM Tiruchippalli/Trichy 240 IIM Udaipur 325

For more articles about MBA colleges, courses, results and latest updates, keep visiting MBA section of jagranjosh.com. Subscribe with us to receive latest updates directly in your inbox.