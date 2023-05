IIM Jammu Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Non-Faculty Posts at iimj.ac.in: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

IIM Jammu has invited online applications for the 20 Non-Faculty Posts on its official website. Check IIM Jammu Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

IIM Jammu Non-Faculty Recruitment 2023 Notification: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu has invited online applications for various Non-Teaching posts in the Employment News (13 -19 May) 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before May 31, 2023.

Candidates having requisite educational qualification including Master's/Bachelor with additional eligibility can apply for these various Non-Teaching posts including Secretary to Dean, Assistant Administrative Officer, Assistant Administrative Officer (International Relations),Chief Innovation Officer, Senior Administrative Officer and others.

Notification Details IIM Jammu Non-Faculty Recruitment 2023:

Advertisement No. IIMJ/Advt/Non-Faculty-Rect/2023/02

Important Date IIM Jammu Non-Faculty Recruitment 2023:

Last Date for Submission of Application: May 31, 2023

Vacancy Details IIM Jammu Non-Faculty Recruitment 2023:

Project Engineer cum Estate Officer-01

Systems Manager-01

Senior Administrative Officer-01

Administrative Officer (Security)-01

Chief Innovation Officer (CIO)-01

Assistant Administrative Officer (Administration)-01

Assistant Administrative Officer (Academics)-03

Assistant Administrative Officer (International Relations)-01

Assistant Administrative Officer (Placements)-01

Assistant Administrative Officer (Student Affairs)-01

Secretary to Dean-01

Junior Engineer (Civil)-01

Junior Engineer (Electrical)-01

Office Assistant-03

Sr. Library & Information Assistant-01

Peon-01

Eligibility Criteria IIM Jammu Non-Faculty Recruitment 2023:

Educational Qualification

Project Engineer cum Estate Officer-B.E/B.Tech in Engineering (Civil) from a recognised University/Institute with 60% and consistently good academic record.

Systems Manager-B.E/B.Tech in Computer Science or Electronics / Electrical / Communication Engineering with specialization in Computers or MCA / M. Sc. in Computer Science with at least 60% marks or its equivalent grade and consistently good academic record.

Senior Administrative Officer-Post-Graduate degree in any discipline (10+2+3+2) with minimum 55% marks from a reputed University/ Institute or its equivalent grade and consistently good academic record.

Administrative Officer (Security)-Post-graduate degree in any discipline (10+2+3+2) with minimum 55% Marks.

Chief Innovation Officer (CIO)-Post-Graduate degree in any discipline (10+2+3+2) with at least second class (55% marks) from a recognized reputed University or Institute.

Assistant Administrative Officer (Administration)-Post-graduate degree in any discipline (10+2+3+2) with at least second class (55% marks) from a recognised reputed University or Institute.

Assistant Administrative Officer (Academics)-Post-Graduate degree in any discipline (10+2+3+2) with at least second class (55% marks) from a recognised reputed University or Institute.

Assistant Administrative Officer (International Relations)-Post-Graduate degree in any discipline (10+2+3+2) with at least second class (55% marks) from a recognised reputed University or Institute.

Assistant Administrative Officer (Placements)-Post-Graduate degree in any discipline (10+2+3+2) with at least second class (55% marks) from a recognised reputed University or Institute.

Assistant Administrative Officer (Student Affairs)-Post-Graduate degree in any discipline (10+2+3+2) with at least second class (55% marks) from a recognised reputed University or Institute.

Secretary to Dean-Post-graduate degree in any discipline (10+2+3+2) with minimum 55% Marks.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification, eligibility and others for the posts.

How To Apply IIM Jammu Non-Faculty Recruitment 2023:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online latest by May 31, 2023 with the official website after furnishing full particulars of qualifications, experience, salary drawn, and salary expected along with names of two referees and paying an application fee of Rs. 590/- through online payment system.