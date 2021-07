IIMJ Recruitment 2021 for JE, AAO, Administrative Officer and Other Posts, Apply Online @iimj.ac.in

Indian Institute of Management Jammu (IIMJ) is looking for Non Faculty Post. Candidates can check qualification, vacancy break up and other updates here.

IIMJ Recruitment 2021: Indian Institute of Management Jammu (IIMJ) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Non Faculty. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 31 August 2021.

Advertisement No. IIMJ/Advt/Non-Faculty-Rect/2021/03

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 31 August 2021

IIM Jammu Vacancy Details

Systems Manager: One Post (UR) (Regular/Contract)

Placement Officer : One Post (UR) (Regular/Contract)

Administrative Officer (Administration): One Post (SC) (Regular/Contract)

Finance and Accounts Officer: One Post (UR) (Regular/Contract)

Administrative Officer (Academics/Program): One Post (OBC) (Regular/Contract)

Administrative Officer (Purchase): One Posts (UR) (Regular/Contract)

Administrative Officer (Admissions) : One Posts (OBC) (Regular/Contract)

Chief Innovation Officer (CIO):Two Posts (Contract) ( Jammu/Srinagar)

Assistant Administrative Officer (Academics): Four Posts (UR-1, SC-1, OBC-1, EWS-1) (Regular/Contract)

Assistant Administrative Officer (International Relations): One Post (OBC) (Regular/Contract)

Assistant Administrative Officer (Placements): One Post (UR) (Regular/Contract)

Assistant Administrative Officer (Student Affairs): One Post (OBC) (Regular/Contract)

Assistant Administrative Officer(Establishment): One Post (UR) (Regular / Contract)

Assistant Administrative Officer (Estate & Admin): One Post (ST) (Regular/Contract)

Assistant Librarian: One Post (SC) (Regular/Contract)

Assistant System Manager: One Post (UR) (Regular/Contract)

Graphic Designer: One Post (UR) (Regular/Contract)

IT & Systems Assistant: One Post (OBC) (Regular/Contract)

Library & Information Assistant - One Post (OBC) (Regular/Contract)

Junior Engineer (Electrical) - One Post (UR) (Regular/Contract)

Eligibility Criteria for IIM Jammu Recruitment 2021 ?



Educational Qualification:

Systems Manager: B.E/B.Tech B.E/B.Tech in Computer Science or Electronics / Electrical / Communication Engineering with specialization in Computers or MCA / M. Sc. in Computer Science with at least 60% marks or its equivalent grade and consistently good academic record.

Placement Officer : Post-Graduate degree in any discipline (10+2+3+2) with minimum 55% marks from a reputed University / Institute or its equivalent grade and consistently good academic record.

IT & Systems Assistant: One Post (OBC) (Regular/Contract) - B.E/BTech in Computer Science/Information Technology or MCA with at least 60% marks or its equivalent grade and consistently good academic record.

Experience: Minimum of 5 years of experience of post-qualification in maintaining and supporting networks, hardware, software, Internet, e-mail systems, website and related services.

Library & Information Assistant - One Post (OBC) (Regular/Contract) - Master’s Degree (10+2+3+2) in Library Science with 5 years of post-qualification experience in the library department of a reputed Institute/University. Experience in institutes of repute like IIMs, IIT, IISER etc. will be preferred. Experience in working on library software system is essential.

Junior Engineer (Electrical) - One Post (UR) (Regular/Contract) - Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical engineering.

For other posts, check detailed notification

How to Apply for IIM Jammu Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through official website 31 August 2021.

IIM Jammu Recruitment Notification and Online Application Link