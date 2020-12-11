IISC Administrative Assistant Answer Key 2020 Released @iisc.ac.in, Submit Objection till 15 Dec

IISC Administrative Assistant Answer Key 2020: Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore has released the answer key/response sheet of Recruitment test for the post of Administrative Assistant. Candidates appeared in the exam can download IISC Answer Key from the official website of IISC i.e. iisc.ac.in.

Candidate having objection, if any, against the answer IISC Admin Assistant Answer Key can submit their representation through online mode on official website. IISC Answer Key Objection Link is available from 11 December to 15 December 2020.

IISC Administrative Assistant Answer Key Link is available below. The candidates can check Response sheet/Objection Form, directly, by login into the link:

IISC Administrative Assistant Answer Key Download Link

How to Download IISC Administrative Assistant Answer Key 2020 ?

Visit the official website of IISC i.e. iisc.ac.in Go to ‘News & Events’ Section and then click on ‘Positions Open’ A new window will open where you neClick on the link ‘Admin Assistants recruitment Candidate Response sheets and Objection will be live from 11th Dec 2020 to 15th Dec 2020’ Enter your Registration/Login ID and Password Click on ‘Login’ Button Download IISE Bangalore Administrative Assistant Answer Key

IISC Administrative Assistant Result shall be declared after considering all the objections. The selection will be done on the basis of written Aptitude Test (80% weightage) and Academic performance (20% weightage) in bachelor’s degree including language papers.A total of 85 vacancies will be filled under Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore.

IISc Administrative Assistant Recruitment test was conducted on 10 December 2020 between 02.30 PM to 04.00 PM.