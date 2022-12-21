IISC Recruitment 2022-23 For 76 Administrative Assistant Post: Pay Matrix Rs. 21700- 69100, Check Eligibility

IISC has invited online application for the 76 Administrative Assistant Post on its official website. Check IISC Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

IISC Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification: Indian Institute of Science (IISC), Bangalore is looking for 76 Administrative Assistant post through Direct Recruitment. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through official website on or before 06 January 2023.

Candidates selected finally for the Administrative Assistant post will get Pay Matrix Level (as per 7th CPC) Level – 03 (Rs. 21700- 69100) for this post.

Applying candidates should note that the selection for the post will be solely based on the Job-oriented Aptitude Test (100% weightage). You can check the notification link for details in this regards.

Notification Details IISC Recruitment 2022-23 Job :

Advertisement No. R (HR)/Recruitment-5/2022 (Direct Recruitment)

Important Date IISC Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Closing Date for Submission of Application: 06 January 2023

Vacancy Details IISC Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Administrative Assistant: (Total Post)-76

UR-31

SC-12

ST-05

OBC-20

EWS-08

Eligibility Criteria IISC Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have Bachelor’s with a minimum of 50% of marks.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of Age Limit/Pay Matrix/Instructions/Submission of Application/Fee Payable and other update for the post.

Pay Matrix Level (as per 7th CPC) IISC Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Level – 03 (Rs. 21700 - 69100)

How To Download: IISC Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification

Visit the official website of Indian Institute of Science (IISC)-https://iisc.ac.in/ Go to the Careers Announcements on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Recruitment for the position of Administrative Assistant, 2022' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the IISC Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification in a new window. Download IISC Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.



IISC Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification PDF





How To Apply IISC Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates will have to apply online through the official website on or before 06 January 2023.