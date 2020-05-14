Study at Home
IISER Recruitment 2020 for Research Associate and Project Associate Posts

IISER has invited applications for post of Research Associate (RA) and Project Associate (PA) Posts. Check Details Here

May 14, 2020 09:48 IST
IISER Pune Recruitment 2020
IISER Recruitment 2020: IISER Pune (Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Pune), an autonomous Institution established by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India, has invited applications for post of Research Associate (RA) and Project Associate (PA) Posts. Interested and eligible can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 27 May 2020.

Important Dates:

Last Date for Online submission of Application: 27 May 2020

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Vacancy Details

  • Research Associate (RA) - 1 Post
  • Project Associate - 1 Post
  • Research Associate-1 (RA-1) - 1 Post
  • Research Associate-2 (RA-2)- 1 Post
  • Project Associate-1 (PA-1) - 1 Post
  • Project Associate-2 (PA-2) - 1 Post

Consolidated emoluments

  • Research Associate (RA) - Rs. 50,000/- per month
  • Project Associate - Rs. 25,000/- per month
  • Research Associate-1 (RA-1) - Rs. 55,000/- + 24% HRA per month
  • Research Associate-2 (RA-2) - Rs. 55,000/- + 24% HRA per month
  • Project Associate 1 and 2 - Rs. 35,000/- per month

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Research Associate and Project Associate Post

Educational Qualification:

  • Research Associate (RA) - Ph.D. in Physics / Chemistry / Material Science / Nanoscience / Nanotechnology / Energy Science
  • Project Associate - M.Sc. in Chemistry OR M.Tech in Materials Science / Nanotechnology
  • Research Associate 1 and 2 - Ph.D. in Physics / Chemistry / Material Science / Materials Engineering / Energy Science
  • Project Associate1 and 2 - M.Sc. in Physics / Chemistry / Material Science or M.Tech in Materials Science / Energy Science / Nanotechnology

Age Limit (as on closing date of advertisement) :

  • Research Associate - 35 years
  • Project Associate - 32 years

How to Apply for Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Research Associate and Project Associate Posts

Eligible candidates should send the application by email in the prescribed format available below this advertisement by email (convert into PDF Format) addressed to phy_app@iiserpune.ac.in on or before 27 May 2020. Please mention “Post Code” in the subject line of the email

 

