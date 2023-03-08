IIT Bombay Recruitment 2023 For Various Apprentice Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply 

IIT Bombay has invited online applications for the Apprentice Posts on its official website. Check IIT Bombay Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

IIT Bombay Recruitment 2023 Notification: National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) has published notification for recruitment of Apprentice in Indian Institute of Bombay (IITB). Candidates having graduation in the Arts,Co mmerce, Business Administration, Management Science, Business Studies with additional eligibility can apply for IIT Bombay Recruitment 2023 Notification.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 12 March 2023.

Applying candidates should note that they will have to keep the registered mobile number and email active till the time of selection process.

Notification Details IIT Bombay Recruitment 2023:

Advertisement No.: HR-I(HRM-II)/Apprenticeship/March/2023

Important Date IIT Bombay Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 12 March 2023

Vacancy Details IIT Bombay Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Apprentice-20 Posts (Total)

Category wise break up of vacancies

Category Post Unreserved 10 SC 2 ST 1 OBC (NCL)- 7





Eligibility Criteria IIT Bombay Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have a Degree in Arts, Commerce, Business Administration, Management Science, Business Studies from a recognized University.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility/age limit/selection process and other updates for the posts.

How To Download: IIT Bombay Recruitment 2023 Notification

Visit the official website of National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS)-http://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/ Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Engagement of Apprentices for the year 2022-23 at IIT Bombay' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the IIT Bombay Recruitment 2023 Notification

in a new window. Download IIT Bombay Recruitment 2023 Notification and save the same for your future reference.

IIT Bombay Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply IIT Bombay Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on link https://forms.gle/MRSk8LF9KPLQpwXD8 on or before 12 March 2023. Candidates called for document verification are required to bring print out of the application submitted online