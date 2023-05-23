IIT Jodhpur Recruitment 2022 For Various Non-Teaching Posts: Check Eligibility, Salary & Application Procedure 

IIT Jodhpur has invited online applications for the 28 Non-Teaching Posts on its official website. Check IIT Jodhpur Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

IIT Jodhpur Recruitment 2022 Notification: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur has published notification for various Non-Teaching positions posts in the Employment News (20 -26 May) 2023. Candidates with requisite educational qualifications can apply for these Non-Teaching positions including Scientific Officer, Senior Technical Assistant, Technical Superintendent, Superintending Engineer, Assistant Sports Officer, Web Programmer, Security Officer and others.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 30 May, 2023.

To apply for various Non-Teaching positions, candidates should have requisite educational qualification including Master’s Degree/ Ph.D. degree/B. Tech./B.E. or B.Sc/M.E./ MTech. degree/M.D. or M.S/M.B.B.S. with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

IIT Jodhpur Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Last date for submission of online applications for these Non-Teaching posts is May 30, 2023.

IIT Jodhpur Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Scientific Officer-01

Senior Technical Assistant-01

Technical Superintendent-02

Junior Technical Superintendent-01

Senior Technical Assistant-01

Junior Technical Superintendent-01

Senior Technical Assistant-01

Junior Technical Assistant-01

Technical Superintendent-02

Junior Technical Superintendent-01

Junior Technical Assistant-01

Superintending Engineer-01

Medical Officer-01

Manager (ICT) – System Administration-01

Assistant Sports Officer-02

Database Administrator-01

Web Programmer-01

Junior Engineer (Electrical)-01

Assistant Registrar-01

Security Officer-01

Superintendent-01

Junior Superintendent-03

Senior Assistant -01

IIT Jodhpur Recruitment 2022: Overview

Organization IIT Jodhpur Category Employment News Name of Posts Non-Teaching Last Date to Apply 30 May 2023 Application mode Online Jobs Type Govt Jobs

IIT Jodhpur Recruitment 2023:

Educational Qualification

Scientific Officer-Ph.D. degree in Education Technology and/or subjects pertaining to Technical Education and Pedagogy or equivalent

Senior Technical Assistant-B. Tech./B.E. or B.Sc. or equivalent in Biological/Life Sciences/Biotechnology/Biology/Biomedical Engineering

with 55% marks from a recognized University/ Institute with 03 years’ relevant experience in handling basic biological equipment’s OR

Three years Diploma in Engineering / Applied Science or equivalent in Biological/Life Sciences/Biotechnology/Biology/Biomedical Engineering (after 10+2) with a minimum of 55% marks from a recognized University/ Institute with at least 05 Years’ relevant experience in handling basic biological equipments.

Should have computer literacy and experience of working with computer office applications.

Technical Superintendent-Master’s Degree or its equivalent in Computer Science and Engineering/ Information Technology/Computer Application or its equivalent with 55% marks from a recognized University/Institute with 05 years’ experience in

Managing IT Equipment’s, Official and Technical Documentation, Technical RFP preparation, Purchase in the Pay Level 6 or its equivalent

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the age limit/relaxation for the posts.



IIT Jodhpur Recruitment 2022 PDF



IIT Jodhpur Recruitment 2023:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through an online process up to May 30, 2023 with attachment of all required documents as mentioned in the notification.