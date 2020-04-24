ILBS Delhi Recruitment 2020 for 110 Nurse, Jr Nurse, Staff Assistant and Other Posts, Apply @ilbs.in

ILBS Delhi Recruitment 2020: Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), Delhi has invited applications for Nurse, Jr Nurse, Staff Assistant, Executive Nurse, Junior Executive Nurse and Other Post. The eligible candidates can apply online to the post on the official portal of ILBS latest by 30 May 2020.

Important Dates for ILBS Delhi Recruitment 2020

Last Date of Submission of Online Application: 30 May 2020

ILBS Delhi Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details



Name of the Post: No. of Posts

Total Vacancies– 110 Posts

Senior Professor - 01

Senior Consultant - 01

Professor - 05

Additional Professor - 03

Associate Professor - 12

Assistant Professor - 12

Consultant - 08

Senior Resident - 18

Junior Resident - 12

Casualty Medical Officer - 03

Resident Medical Officer - 05

Reader - 01

Head Operations - 01

Deputy Head Operations - 01

Head Nursing Care Services - 01

Deputy Manager - 01

Manager - 02

Deputy Manager - 01

Assistant Manager - 03

Technical Executive - 01

Junior Nutritionist - 02

Resident Hospital Administrator - 04

Assistant Manager Nurse - 01

Nurse - 01

Junior Nurse - 02

Staff Assistant - 03

Executive Nurse - 02

Junior Executive Nurse - 03

Please check official notification for full list of vacancies in ILBS Recruitment 2020.

Eligibility Criteria for ILBS Delhi Recruitment 2020

Educational Qualification & Age Limits:

DM/ MD/ DNB/ M.Ch/ MBBS/ 10+2/ GNM/ B.Sc. Nursing/ M.Sc. Nursing/ Master Degree/ Degree in concerned discipline from recognized university. Candidates are advised to check official notification PDF on this page or visit the official website to get details of required educational qualification for each post and required age limits.

Salary:

The pay packages for each post are based as per 7th CPC at pay level applicable for the Institute except for the post of Resident Hospital Administrator and Junior Executive Nurse

How to Apply for ILBS Delhi Recruitment 2020

The eligible candidates can apply online to the post through the official application form (https://www.ilbs.in) of the organization. The last date for online application is 30 May 2020.

ILBS Delhi Recruitment Notification and Online Application Link