IMS and Sum Hospital Conferred With Best Medical College Award

New Delhi, Dec. 26: The Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital, faculty of medicine of SOA Deemed to be University in Bhubaneswar, was on Thursday conferred with the Six Sigma Healthcare Excellence Award for 2019 after being adjudged the best medical college of the year.

Union minister of state for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Mr. Anurag Thakur presented the awards at a special function held here.

SOA also won a separate award on the occasion as its Founder President Prof. (Dr.) Manojranjan Nayak, was chosen as the Dynamic Entrepreneur of the Year. SOA’s representatives Mr. Nigamananda Prusty and Mr. Pritam Nayak received the awards on behalf of the organization.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Thakur hailed the good work done by hospitals like IMS and SUM Hospital in the field of healthcare. He also said that a public awareness movement should be launched against non-communicable diseases like diabetes, hypertension, cardiac diseases, cancer and kidney failure so as to protect the younger generation against such ailments.

Six Sigma had chosen to confer the awards on institutions which had done goodwork, Mr. Thakur said.

Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) Deemed to be University’s achievements in a nutshell

The Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan Deemed to be University, counted among the leading higher education institutions of the country, has been ranked among the top 50 in India in the latest QS India University Rankings 2020. The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings is a UK-based annual publication of university rankings comprising the global overall and subject rankings which rank the world’s top universities.

Besides, SOA, Indian Institute of Technology-Bhubaneswar and National Institute of Technology-Rourkela are among the other institutions of higher education in Odisha which have been listed in the top 50 bracket.

SOA has also been ranked 15th among the top 50 Deemed to be Universities in the country in the latest Outlook-ICARE India University rankings for 2019, making it the highest ranked such university in Odisha. As per the Outlook-ICARE survey methodology, the evaluation of institutions was based on parameters such as Faculty Student Ratio (FSR), Faculty with Ph.D (FWP), Papers Per Faculty (PPF), Citations Per Paper (CPP) and Inclusiveness and Diversity (ID).

Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan Deemed to be University here retained the 24th position it had obtained in 2018 to occupy the top spot in the university category in Odisha as the rankings for institutions of higher education for 2019 were announced by the Ministry of Human Resource Development in New Delhi on Monday. In the rankings conducted through the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) and released by the President, Mr. Ramnath Kovind, SOA was placed 24th in the university category--- the place it held in 2018--- and 41st among overall institutions of higher education in the country.

With this, SOA, which was conferred with the status of a Deemed to be University by the UGC in 2007 (repeat 2007), has remained the top institution in the university category in Odisha for the fourth consecutive year. Against the score of 49.59 it had registered in 2018, SOA continued to shine by securing 50.31 this year.

The Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital, faculty of medical sciences of SOA, was ranked 21st in the country to be the top ranked medical college in the state.

SOA’s faculty of engineering and technology, Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER), which entered the ranking process for the first time this year was ranked 32nd in the country behind National Institute of Technology, Rourkela (16th) and IIT, Bhubaneswar (17th).

SOA is proud to be associated with 9 degree granting institutes, which has a whopping strength of 10,000 students. The institute leaves no stone unturned in providing quality education in the field of medicine, engineering & technology, dental sciences, management sciences, pharmaceutical sciences, law, nursing, hospitality, tourism management and agriculture. SOA keeps on updating its curriculum from time to time as per the latest industry trends and believes in providing education to students with a holistic approach.

The department of Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER), faculty of engineering and technology of SOA, has now become the 4th institute in the country to get 3 of its programs accredited by the reputed Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET), USA.

Adding yet another feather to its glowing cap, SOA has been ranked third in the country in the Swachh Campus Ranking for 2018 conducted by the HRD ministry. This shows the commitment and dedication of Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan’s vision to work towards the skill development of students and betterment of the society.

SALIENT FEATURES

127 Acres campus

4,47,395 sqm. Built-up Area

13 Research Centres

38 Research Labs

197 e-Enabled Classrooms

State-of-the-art 1400-seat auditorium alongside four other auditoria

10 Student Activity Centres

Multiple ISP Connectivity (more than 2 Gbps)

Fully Wi-Fi Campus

37 National Collaborations

127 International Collaborations

High-end Multi-disciplinary Research in Emerging Areas

Fully Automated Libraries with Ample Print Learning Resources

Adequate e-Resources with e-Databases

Fellowship for Doctoral & Post-Doctoral Programmes

Scholarship for Meritorious Students

This shows the capability and willingness of Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan to provide quality education to students and conduct ground-breaking research work in various fields. SOA has been expanding and new disciplines are on the anvil. But the principal objective remains to ensure that students, while training to be professionals, value their own lives as that of others.

