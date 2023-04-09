Indbank Recruitment 2023 for Dealer posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details

Indbank Recruitment 2023: Indbank Merchant Banking Services Limited is seeking applications for the position of Dealer at their organisation. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply by submitting their application online through the official website of IndBank at indbankonline.com. The deadline for submitting applications is April 22, 2023.
This recruitment drive is aimed at hiring 12 Dealers to work at Stock Broking Terminals within the company. Candidates who wish to apply should carefully review the eligibility criteria, selection process, and other relevant details before submitting their application.
Indbank Recruitment 2023
The selection process for the Dealer positions involves an interview. A screening committee will review all applications received to identify eligible candidates, and the company committee will conduct the interviews and make the final selection.
To apply for these positions, candidates must download the application form from the official website and send the completed form along with the required documents via courier or registered post to the Head Administration.
Indbank Recruitment 2023: Overview
The Indbank has invited applications for the Indbank Recruitment 2023. The overview of the same is provided below for the candidates.
|
Indbank Recruitment 2023
|
Recruitment Authority
|
Indbank Merchant Banking Services
|
Posts Name
|
Dealer posts
|
Mode of Application
|
Offline
|
Application Starts
|
Already Commenced
|
Last Date to Apply
|
April 22, 2023
|
Exam Date
|
To be Announced Soon
|
Selection process
|
Examination & Document Verification
Indbank Dealer Recruitment 2023: Exam Date
There is no official announcement regarding the Indbank Recruitment 2023 Exam Date on the official website. However, the exam dates will be announced soon for the Indbank Recruitment 2023.
Indbank Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
Candidates can download the Indbank Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for examination. Download the official notification through the link given below.
Download PDF: Indbank Recruitment 2023 Notification
Indbank Dealer Recruitment 2023 Qualification
The Indbank Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria has been released by the on its official website. Candidates can check the eligibility below
Indbank Recruitment 2023 Age Limit
Candidates aged between 21 to 30 years can apply for the recruitment announced by Indbank. It is to be noted that the age relaxation will be applicable as per the government guidelines.
Indbank Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification
To be eligible for the Dealer posts, candidates must possess a graduation degree and a NISM or NCFM qualification. Additionally, candidates must have at least one year of experience in dealing.
Indbank Recruitment 2023 Vacancy
Indbank Recruitment 2023 has announced a total of 12 job openings for positions of Dealer posts. Here's an overview of the Indbank Recruitment 2023 vacancy details. However, for more detailed information about the job vacancies available, candidates must refer to the official notification.
|
Post
|
Vacancy
|
Dealer- For Stock Broking Terminals
|
12
Indbank Dealer Recruitment 2023 Application Form
As per the notification, the online application process for these vacancies has already started and will end on April 22, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for these posts through the Commission's official website, Indbank.hp.gov.in.
How to apply for Indbank Recruitment 2023?
Candidates are required to follow the steps given below to apply online for the Indbank Recruitment 2023 for Dealer posts once the application process begins
- Candidates interested in applying for the Dealer posts should download the application form from the official Indbank website.
- After completing the form, candidates should enclose a copy of the required documents along with the application.
- The application and documents should be sent through courier or registered post to the Head Administration at the following address: 480, 1st Floor, Khivraj Complex 1, Anna Salai, Nandanam, Chennai- 600035.
- For more information about the application process, candidates can visit the official Indbank website.
Indbank Recruitment 2023 Direct Link to Download Application Form
Candidates can apply online from the direct link given below
|
Indbank Recruitment 2023
The application process has already commenced. The candidates must read the instructions given on the official notification carefully to avoid any errors in the application form and pay the applicable fee online as per the instructions provided on the website.