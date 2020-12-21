Assam GDS Result 2020 Out @appost.in: Download India Post Assam Circle Gramin Dak Sevak Result Here

Assam GDS Result 2020: India Post has declared the result for the Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) post for Assam Circle on its official website. A total of 915 candidates have been qualified for the Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) post for Assam Circle. All such candidates who have applied for Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS), Assam Circle post can check their result available on the website of India Post - appost.in.

India Post has uploaded the GDS result for the Assam Circle on its official website. The candidates who have applied for Assam GDS Recruitment 2020, against 919 Posts can check their result from the official website of India Post.

India posts has released the result in which a total of 915 candidates have been qualified for the Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) post for Assam Circle.

According to the notification released by the India Post, “The Selection is based on the merit of the candidates with reference to the post applied. The selection is subject to verification of original certificates and acceptance by the respective Recruiting Authority only”.

Candidates applied for the Assam Circle Gramin Dak Sevak Post can check their result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for Assam Circle Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) Result 2020





How to Download: Assam Circle Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) Result 2020