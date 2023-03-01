Indian Air Force Agniveer Syllabus 2023: Check Subject-wise Topics & Latest Exam Pattern

JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

India Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF released for the recruitment of Agniveer Vayu Intake 02/2023. Check detailed subject-wise syllabus and exam pattern for English, Mathematics, Physics, and Reasoning & General Awareness.

Indian Air Force Agniveer Syllabus

Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Syllabus 2023: Indian Air Force has released the official notification for the Agniveer Vayu Intake 02/2023 under Agnipath Scheme. The online application form for IAF Agniveer 2023 is scheduled to open from 17th March 2023 onwards for unmarried Indian male and female candidates who meet the eligibility criteria for joining the IAF as an Agniveer Vayu for 4 years. The online Written Test for Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu 2023 is scheduled to be held from 20th May 2023 onwards. In this article, we shall look at the detailed syllabus subject-wise and the latest exam pattern for Agniveer Vayu.

Indian Air Force Agniveer 2023 Calendar

Events

Dates 

Online Registration Start Date

17th March 2023

Online Registration End Date

31st March 2023

Written Examination 

20th May 2023 Onwards

Indian Air Force Agniveer Exam Pattern 2023

The Phase-1 of the IAF Agniveer Vayu selection process includes an online Written Test that will be objective type and questions will be bilingual (English & Hindi) except for English paper. The details of the test are as follows:

Name of the Group

Subjects

No. of Questions

Total Marks

Exam Duration

Airmen Science

English

20

70

60 minutes

Mathematics

25

Physics

25

Airmen Other than Science

Reasoning & General Awareness

30

50

45 minutes

English

20

Airmen Science & Other than Science

Mathematics

25

100

85 minutes

English

20

Reasoning & General Awareness

30

Physics

25

Marking Scheme for Agniveer Vayu 2023

(i) For every correct answer, 1 mark shall be awarded.

(ii) For every wrong answer, 0.25 marks shall be deducted.

(iii) For questions left blank, 0 mark shall be deducted.

Marks scored by the candidates in STAR Phase-1 Testing will be “Normalised” by using the formula as published by the IAF to take into account variation in difficulty levels of the question papers across different sessions. Candidates must also note that the cut-off for shortlisting candidates for Phase-2 testing and preparation of the Final Merit List for selection will be based on ‘Normalized Marks’ and not on the ‘Actual Marks’ scored by the candidate.

Also, candidates must qualify in each paper individually in the Group Airmen Science & Other than Science subjects with normalized marks.

Indian Air Force Agniveer Syllabus 2023

The online Written Test in the Phase-1 of the Agniveer Vayu selection process comprises syllabus from English, Physics, Mathematics, and Reasoning & General Awareness. The questions shall be as per the 10+2 CBSE syllabus.

Agniveer Vayu Subjects

Topics

English

Passage

Grammar

Vocabulary

Narration (Direct and Indirect)

Voice (Active and Passive)

Jumbled Sentences

Mathematics

Sets, Relations and Functions

Trigonometric Functions

Inverse Trigonometric Functions

Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations

Linear Inequalities

Permutations and Combinations

Binomial Theorem

Sequences and Series

Straight Lines and Family of Lines

Circles and Family of Circles

Conic Sections

3-Dimensional Geometry

Matrices and Determinants

Limit and Continuity

Differentiation

Application of Derivatives

Indefinite Integrals

Definite Integrals

Application of Integrals

Differential Equations

Vectors

Probability

Statistics

Physics

Physical World and Measurement

Kinematics

Laws of Motion

Work, Energy and Power

Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body

Gravitation

Properties of Bulk Matter

Thermodynamics

Behaviour of Perfect Gases and Kinetic Theory of Gases

Oscillations and Waves

Electrostatics

Current Electricity

Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism

Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Current

Electro Magnetic Waves

Optics

Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation

Atoms and Nuclei

Electronic Devices

Reasoning & General Awareness (RAGA)

Reasoning (Verbal & Non-Verbal)

Mathematics

GK & Current Affairs

Numerical Series

Distance and Direction Sense Test

Mathematical Operations

Number, Ranking & Time Sequence Test

Assign Artificial Values to Mathematical Digit

Inserting Correct Mathematical Sign

Human Relation

Coding & Decoding

Odd Man Out

Mutual Relation Problems

Tallest, Youngest Relations

Dictionary Woods

Analogy

Non-Verbal Reasoning

Number Coding

Number Puzzle

Ratio & Proportion

Average

LCM & HCF

Profit & Loss

Time, Distance and Speed

Percentage

Simplifications of Numbers

Fractions

Area of Triangle, Square and Rectangle

Surface Area and Volume of Cuboids, Cylinder, Cone and Sphere

Probability

Simple Trigonometry

General Science

Civics

Geography

Current Events

History

Basic Computer Operations

For Agniveer Vayu Intake 02/2023, Click Here.

Take Free Online Indian Air Force 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
