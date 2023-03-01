Indian Air Force Agniveer Syllabus 2023: Check Subject-wise Topics & Latest Exam Pattern

Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Syllabus 2023: Indian Air Force has released the official notification for the Agniveer Vayu Intake 02/2023 under Agnipath Scheme. The online application form for IAF Agniveer 2023 is scheduled to open from 17th March 2023 onwards for unmarried Indian male and female candidates who meet the eligibility criteria for joining the IAF as an Agniveer Vayu for 4 years. The online Written Test for Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu 2023 is scheduled to be held from 20th May 2023 onwards. In this article, we shall look at the detailed syllabus subject-wise and the latest exam pattern for Agniveer Vayu.
Indian Air Force Agniveer 2023 Calendar
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Online Registration Start Date
|
17th March 2023
|
Online Registration End Date
|
31st March 2023
|
Written Examination
|
20th May 2023 Onwards
Indian Air Force Agniveer Exam Pattern 2023
The Phase-1 of the IAF Agniveer Vayu selection process includes an online Written Test that will be objective type and questions will be bilingual (English & Hindi) except for English paper. The details of the test are as follows:
|
Name of the Group
|
Subjects
|
No. of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Exam Duration
|
Airmen Science
|
English
|
20
|
70
|
60 minutes
|
Mathematics
|
25
|
Physics
|
25
|
Airmen Other than Science
|
Reasoning & General Awareness
|
30
|
50
|
45 minutes
|
English
|
20
|
Airmen Science & Other than Science
|
Mathematics
|
25
|
100
|
85 minutes
|
English
|
20
|
Reasoning & General Awareness
|
30
|
Physics
|
25
Marking Scheme for Agniveer Vayu 2023
(i) For every correct answer, 1 mark shall be awarded.
(ii) For every wrong answer, 0.25 marks shall be deducted.
(iii) For questions left blank, 0 mark shall be deducted.
Marks scored by the candidates in STAR Phase-1 Testing will be “Normalised” by using the formula as published by the IAF to take into account variation in difficulty levels of the question papers across different sessions. Candidates must also note that the cut-off for shortlisting candidates for Phase-2 testing and preparation of the Final Merit List for selection will be based on ‘Normalized Marks’ and not on the ‘Actual Marks’ scored by the candidate.
Also, candidates must qualify in each paper individually in the Group Airmen Science & Other than Science subjects with normalized marks.
Indian Air Force Agniveer Syllabus 2023
The online Written Test in the Phase-1 of the Agniveer Vayu selection process comprises syllabus from English, Physics, Mathematics, and Reasoning & General Awareness. The questions shall be as per the 10+2 CBSE syllabus.
|
Agniveer Vayu Subjects
|
Topics
|
English
|
Passage
Grammar
Vocabulary
Narration (Direct and Indirect)
Voice (Active and Passive)
Jumbled Sentences
|
Mathematics
|
Sets, Relations and Functions
Trigonometric Functions
Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations
Linear Inequalities
Permutations and Combinations
Binomial Theorem
Sequences and Series
Straight Lines and Family of Lines
Circles and Family of Circles
Conic Sections
3-Dimensional Geometry
Matrices and Determinants
Limit and Continuity
Differentiation
Application of Derivatives
Indefinite Integrals
Definite Integrals
Application of Integrals
Differential Equations
Vectors
Probability
Statistics
|
Physics
|
Physical World and Measurement
Kinematics
Laws of Motion
Work, Energy and Power
Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body
Gravitation
Properties of Bulk Matter
Thermodynamics
Behaviour of Perfect Gases and Kinetic Theory of Gases
Oscillations and Waves
Electrostatics
Current Electricity
Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism
Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Current
Electro Magnetic Waves
Optics
Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation
Atoms and Nuclei
Electronic Devices
|
Reasoning & General Awareness (RAGA)
|
Reasoning (Verbal & Non-Verbal)
|
Mathematics
|
GK & Current Affairs
|
Numerical Series
Distance and Direction Sense Test
Mathematical Operations
Number, Ranking & Time Sequence Test
Assign Artificial Values to Mathematical Digit
Inserting Correct Mathematical Sign
Human Relation
Coding & Decoding
Odd Man Out
Mutual Relation Problems
Tallest, Youngest Relations
Dictionary Woods
Analogy
Non-Verbal Reasoning
Number Coding
Number Puzzle
|
Ratio & Proportion
Average
LCM & HCF
Profit & Loss
Time, Distance and Speed
Percentage
Simplifications of Numbers
Fractions
Area of Triangle, Square and Rectangle
Surface Area and Volume of Cuboids, Cylinder, Cone and Sphere
Probability
Simple Trigonometry
|
General Science
Civics
Geography
Current Events
History
Basic Computer Operations
