Indian Air Force Agniveer Syllabus 2023: Check Subject-wise Topics & Latest Exam Pattern

India Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF released for the recruitment of Agniveer Vayu Intake 02/2023. Check detailed subject-wise syllabus and exam pattern for English, Mathematics, Physics, and Reasoning & General Awareness.

Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Syllabus 2023: Indian Air Force has released the official notification for the Agniveer Vayu Intake 02/2023 under Agnipath Scheme. The online application form for IAF Agniveer 2023 is scheduled to open from 17th March 2023 onwards for unmarried Indian male and female candidates who meet the eligibility criteria for joining the IAF as an Agniveer Vayu for 4 years. The online Written Test for Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu 2023 is scheduled to be held from 20th May 2023 onwards. In this article, we shall look at the detailed syllabus subject-wise and the latest exam pattern for Agniveer Vayu.

Indian Air Force Agniveer 2023 Calendar

Events Dates Online Registration Start Date 17th March 2023 Online Registration End Date 31st March 2023 Written Examination 20th May 2023 Onwards

Indian Air Force Agniveer Exam Pattern 2023

The Phase-1 of the IAF Agniveer Vayu selection process includes an online Written Test that will be objective type and questions will be bilingual (English & Hindi) except for English paper. The details of the test are as follows:

Name of the Group Subjects No. of Questions Total Marks Exam Duration Airmen Science English 20 70 60 minutes Mathematics 25 Physics 25 Airmen Other than Science Reasoning & General Awareness 30 50 45 minutes English 20 Airmen Science & Other than Science Mathematics 25 100 85 minutes English 20 Reasoning & General Awareness 30 Physics 25

Marking Scheme for Agniveer Vayu 2023

(i) For every correct answer, 1 mark shall be awarded.

(ii) For every wrong answer, 0.25 marks shall be deducted.

(iii) For questions left blank, 0 mark shall be deducted.

Marks scored by the candidates in STAR Phase-1 Testing will be “Normalised” by using the formula as published by the IAF to take into account variation in difficulty levels of the question papers across different sessions. Candidates must also note that the cut-off for shortlisting candidates for Phase-2 testing and preparation of the Final Merit List for selection will be based on ‘Normalized Marks’ and not on the ‘Actual Marks’ scored by the candidate.

Also, candidates must qualify in each paper individually in the Group Airmen Science & Other than Science subjects with normalized marks.

Indian Air Force Agniveer Syllabus 2023

The online Written Test in the Phase-1 of the Agniveer Vayu selection process comprises syllabus from English, Physics, Mathematics, and Reasoning & General Awareness. The questions shall be as per the 10+2 CBSE syllabus.

Agniveer Vayu Subjects Topics English Passage Grammar Vocabulary Narration (Direct and Indirect) Voice (Active and Passive) Jumbled Sentences Mathematics Sets, Relations and Functions Trigonometric Functions Inverse Trigonometric Functions Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations Linear Inequalities Permutations and Combinations Binomial Theorem Sequences and Series Straight Lines and Family of Lines Circles and Family of Circles Conic Sections 3-Dimensional Geometry Matrices and Determinants Limit and Continuity Differentiation Application of Derivatives Indefinite Integrals Definite Integrals Application of Integrals Differential Equations Vectors Probability Statistics Physics Physical World and Measurement Kinematics Laws of Motion Work, Energy and Power Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body Gravitation Properties of Bulk Matter Thermodynamics Behaviour of Perfect Gases and Kinetic Theory of Gases Oscillations and Waves Electrostatics Current Electricity Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Current Electro Magnetic Waves Optics Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation Atoms and Nuclei Electronic Devices Reasoning & General Awareness (RAGA) Reasoning (Verbal & Non-Verbal) Mathematics GK & Current Affairs Numerical Series Distance and Direction Sense Test Mathematical Operations Number, Ranking & Time Sequence Test Assign Artificial Values to Mathematical Digit Inserting Correct Mathematical Sign Human Relation Coding & Decoding Odd Man Out Mutual Relation Problems Tallest, Youngest Relations Dictionary Woods Analogy Non-Verbal Reasoning Number Coding Number Puzzle Ratio & Proportion Average LCM & HCF Profit & Loss Time, Distance and Speed Percentage Simplifications of Numbers Fractions Area of Triangle, Square and Rectangle Surface Area and Volume of Cuboids, Cylinder, Cone and Sphere Probability Simple Trigonometry General Science Civics Geography Current Events History Basic Computer Operations

