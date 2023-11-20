Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu 2024: Eligibility Criteria, Physical Standards, Selection Process, Salary, and Other Details For Agniveervayu

Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu: In agnipath scheme, Indian Air Force (IAF) selects the candidates as agniveervauy for four years period. In this article, we will discuss about the eligibility criteria like age limit, education qualification, physical standards, selection process, salary, and other details of an agniveervayu in IAF.

Indian Air Force Agniveer: The Indian Air Force selects Agniveer Vauy through the Agnipath scheme. The selected Agniveer Vayu will serve in the Indian Air Force for four years. The in-hand salary of Agniveer Vayu will be Rs 21,000 during the first year of service, which will increase yearly. Apart from the salary they will get Rs. 10,04,000 "Seva Nidhi" package at the time of exit after four years.

After successfully completing four years of service 25% of agniveers will be enrolled as regular carders in the Indian Air Force based on organizational requirements. Here is some basic information about the Indian Air Force Agniveer given in the table below.

Indian Air Force Agniveer Overview Name of Scheme Agnipath Conducted by Indian Air Force Recruitment Level Pan India Tenure 4 Years Stream Non-Combatant Hospitality

Housekeeping Selection Process Computer Based Test

Physical Fitness Test (PFT)

Physical Measurement

Adaptability Test

Medical Test

Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu: Eligibility Criteria

All unmarried male Indian/Nepali citizens who wish to fill out the online Agniveer Registration form should ensure that they fulfill the below-mentioned criteria.

What is the Air Force Angiveer Age Limits: 17.5 to 21 years

All the candidates aged between 17.5 years to 21 years are eligible to apply for the Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu. Only for the recruiting year 2022-23, Indian Air Force gave a relaxation of 2 years in the upper age limit. So instead of 21 years, the upper age limit would be 23 years.

Qualifications required to become Air Force Agniveer

The education qualification of the agniveer depends on the stream for which they are applying. Refer to the table given below for detailed information about stream-wise educational qualifications:

Stream Education Qualification Science Subjects Candidates should have passed Intermediate/10+2/ Equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics and English with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English. OR Passed Three years Diploma Course in Engineering (Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics/ Automobile/ Computer Science/Instrumentation Technology/ Information Technology) with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in diploma course (or in Intermediate/Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Diploma Course). OR Passed Two years Vocational Course with non-vocational subject viz. Physics and Maths with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in vocational course (or in Intermediate/Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Vocational Course). Other Than Science Subjects Passed Intermediate / 10+2 / Equivalent Examination in any subject with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English. OR Passed two years vocational course with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in vocational course or in Intermediate/Matriculation if English is not a subject in Vocational Course.

Indian Air Force Agniveer Physical Standards

The Candidates must be physically fit to join the Indian Air Force. Here we list down some physical standards that a candidate needs to meet.

Height: Minimum acceptable height is 152.5 cms.

Chest: Minimum range of expansion is 5 cm

Weight: Proportionate to height and age.

Indian Air Force Agniveer Medical Standards

General Medical Standards for Agniveer Vayu are given below for your reference.

Corneal Surgery: Corneal Surgery (PRK/LASIK) is not acceptable. Visual requirements as applicable as per Indian Air Force standards.

Hearing: Candidate should have normal hearing i.e. able to hear forced whisper from a distance of 6 meters with each ear separately.

Dental: Should have healthy gums, good set of teeth and minimum 14 dental points.

General Health: Candidate should be of normal anatomy without loss of any appendages. He should be free from any active or latent, acute or chronic, medical or surgical disability or infection and skin ailments. Candidate shall be physically and mentally FIT to perform duty in any part of the world, in any climate and terrain.

Details of Medical standards will be available on CASB Web portal agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

Selection Process of Air Force Agniveer

The Indian Air Force Agniveer selection process consists of two phases. Phase 1 will be an online written test and Phase 2 will be a recruitment rally. The details of both stages are given below:

Phase 1: Online Test

In Phase 1, an online test will be conducted nationwide. For this, the Indian Air Force issues the admit card and each candidate needs to report to the exam center mentioned in the admit card.

The test will have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and questions will be bilingual (English & Hindi) except for English paper. The details of the online test are as follows:

Science Subjects: The total duration of the online test shall be 60 minutes and shall comprise English, Physics, and Mathematics as per the 10+2 CBSE syllabus.

Other Than Science Subjects: The total duration of the online test shall be 45 minutes and shall comprise English as per the 10+2 CBSE syllabus and Reasoning & General Awareness (RAGA).

Science Subjects & Other Than Science Subjects : The total duration of the online test shall be 85 minutes and shall comprise English, Physics, and Mathematics as per the 10+2 CBSE syllabus and Reasoning & General Awareness (RAGA).

There will be one mark for every correct answer and 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Phase 2: PFT/PMT

Proportionate to the vacancies available candidates would be shortlisted for the phase 2. The shortlisted candidates can download the phase 2 admit card on the Indian Air Force web portal. They have to report on the stipulated date and time for phase II at the designated ASC venue with the following document /certificate in original along with two attested photocopies:-

Admit Card

Eight Copies of Photograph

Education Certificates

Domicile Certificate

Colour print out of duly filled application form downloaded on completion of online registration

Original Phase-I admit card used during Phase-I test bearing Air Force seal and invigilator’s signature

PAN Card & AADHAR Card

Physical Fitness Test

The candidates should be physically fit to join the Indian Air Force. To ensure this they conduct a physical fitness test which consists of the following parameters.

1.6 Km running in 06 minutes 30 seconds.

10 Sit-ups in one minute

10 Push-ups in one minute

20 Squats in one minute

Adaptability Test

All candidates who pass the Physical Fitness Test (PFT) shall have to undertake the Adaptability Test (objective type written test) which is to assess the suitability of a candidate for employment in the IAF which involves deployment in varied geographic terrain, weather, and operational conditions.

Physical Measurement Test

The candidates who clear the PFT will go for Physical Measurement Test (PMT). Physical measurement will be carried out as per the Physical standards mentioned above. The PMT will be conducted at the ASC.

Medical Examination

Medical examination of candidates who qualify in PFT and PMT will be conducted by the Air Force Medical Team at the ASC venue as per Air Force Medical standards and policy in vogue on the subject issue.

Unfit candidates will be referred to the Appeal Medical Boardl for specialist review. The candidates have to report to the assigned AMB within 5 days from referral and review the medical exam to be completed by the AMB within 07 days as per policy.

What is the Salary of an Air Force Agniveer?

Agniveer selected under the Agnipath Scheme will be paid the following pay, allowances and terminal benefits:

Salary, Allowances, and Allied Benefits

The salary of an Air Force agniveer is Rs. 30,000/- per month with a fixed yearly increment. In addition, Risk and Hardship allowances (as applicable in the Indian Air Force), Dress and Travel allowances will be paid. The details of monthly remuneration and Agniveer Corpus fund breakup are indicated below:-

Year of Service Monthly Package In-Hand (70%) Contribution to Agniveers Corpus Fund (30%) 1st 30,000 21,000 9,000 2nd 33,000 23,100 9,900 3rd 36,500 25,550 10,950 4th 40,000 28,000 12,000

Leaves

The following leave will be granted for Agniveers during their service period.

Annual Leave: 30 days per year

Sick Leave: Based on medical advice.

Medical and CSD Facilities

All the Agniveers will be entitled to medical facilities at service hospitals during their service period. Apart from that they can also avail of the CSD facility

Terminal Benefits – Seva Nidhi Package

After four years of service, 25% agniveers will be enrolled as a regular cadre in Indian Air Force. The remaining 75% will be eligible to receive ‘Seva Nidhi’ package, which will comprise their contribution to the Agniveer Corpus Fund and the same contribution from the Government of India and interest on the accumulated amount.

Year of Service Monthly Package Contribution to Agniveers Corpus Fund by Agniveer (30%) Contribution to Agniveers Corpus Fund by GOI (30%) 1st 30,000 9,000 9,000 2nd 33,000 9,900 9,900 3rd 36,500 10,950 10,950 4th 40,000 12,000 12,000 Total Contribution to Agniveers Corpus Fund after Four years 5,02,000 5,02,000

So, the agniveer will get around Rs. 10,04,000 (excluding interest) as Seva Nidhi package after successfully completing of four years of service.

Insurance, Death, and Disability Compensation

Agniveer will be provided non-contributory life insurance cover of Rs 48,00,000 for the duration of their engagement period as Agniveer in the Indian Air Force. Agniveer will not be governed by provisions contained in the Pension Regulations/Rules for the Indian Air Force.

Agniveer Skill Certificate

At the end of the service period, a detailed Skill-set certificate will be provided to the Agniveers, highlighting the skills and level of competency acquired by them during their engagement period.