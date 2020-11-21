Indian Air Force Recruitment Rally 2020-21 to held from 10 December for Group X & Y Trades, Apply @airmenselection.cdac.in

Indian Air Force Recruitment Rally 2020-21: Indian Army has invited applications for recruitment to the various posts of Airmen in Group X and Group Y. All such candidates holding the requisite qualification in the related field can register themselves through the online mode at airmenselection.cdac.in.

The Indian Air Force Recruitment Rally 2020-21 is scheduled to be held from 10 December 2020 at New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bhopal and Puducherry. All interested candidates are advised to register themselves first at the official website. The link of Online Pre-Registration for the rally will start at 1100 hrs on 27 November 2020 and will close at 1700 hrs on 28 November 2020.

In this article, we have added all important details such as eligibility criteria, age limit, selection criteria, exam pattern and other details that a candidate needs to apply online. Candidates are advised to go through this article before applying online.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 27 November 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 28 November 2020

Rally Date: 10 to 19 December 2020

Air Force Recruitment Rally 2020-21 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

For Group X Trade - Candidates who have Passed intermediate/10+2/equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics and English with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.OR Three-year Diploma course in Engineering (Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics/Automobile/Computer Science/Instrumentation Technology/Information Technology) from a Government recognized Polytechnic Institute with minimum 50% marks in overall aggregate and 50% marks in English in a diploma or in intermediate/matriculation if English is not a subject in diploma.

For Group Y Trade{Except Auto Tech, IAF (P), IAF(S) & Musician Trades) - Candidate should have passed Intermediate/10+2 or Equivalent Examination in any stream/subjects approved by Central/State Education Boards with minimum 50% marks in aggregate as well as in English in Class XII or equivalent examination OR Passed two years vocational course from Education Boards listed as COBSE member with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in the vocational course or in Intermediate/Matriculation if English is not a subject in Vocational Course.

For Group ‘Y’ (Non-Technical) Medical Assistant Trade. Candidate should have passed Intermediate/10+2/Class XII or Equivalent Examination with Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English approved by Central/State Education Boards with minimum 50% marks in aggregate as well as in English in Class XII or equivalent examination.

Air Force Recruitment Rally 2020-21 Age Limit - Born Between 17 January 2000 and 30 December 2003.

Download Air Force Recruitment Rally 2020-21 Official Notification PDF

Air Force Recruitment Rally 2020-21 Online Application Link

Official Website

Air Force Recruitment 2020-21 Rally Selection Procedure

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in PFT, Written Test and Medical Exam. Those who will qualify in the Physical Fitness Test will be called for the further recruitment process.

How to apply for Air Force Recruitment 2020-21 Rally

Interested candidates can apply online for Air Force Recruitment 2020-21 Rally from 27 November 2020 to 28 November 2020. After submitting the applications, the candidates are advised to take a printout of the application for future reference.