Indian Airforce Agniveer Exam Analysis 2022: Check Good Attempts, Difficulty Level

Indian Air Force Agnipath Written Exam started from 24th July 2022 onwards for eligible male candidates in the Agniveer Vayu Intake 01/2022 batch under the Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2022.

IAF had received more than 7.5 lakh applications for Agniveer Vayu post under the Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2022. The IAF had released the notification for the recruitment of eligible male candidates in the Agniveer Vayu Intake 01/2022 batch on 20th June 2022. Online applications were invited from Unmarried Male Indian citizens from 24th June to 5th July 2022.

What is Agnipath Scheme?

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 14th June 2022 approved the transformative Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of youth in the Indian Armed Forces who after induction will be referred to as Agniveers. The Agnipath Scheme is a major defence policy reform in the Human Resource Policy of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Indian Air Force Agnipath 2022 Calendar

Events Dates Notification Release Date 20th June 2022 Online Registration Start Date 24th June 2022 Online Registration End Date 5th July 2022 Written Examination 24th July 2022 Onwards Provisional Select List (PSL) 1st December 2022 onwards Enrolment List 11th December 2022

Indian Air Force Agnipath Exam Analysis 2022 (Day 1 & 2): Overall Good Attempts and Difficulty Level

Subject-wise Difficulty Level

Section Difficulty Level Reasoning & General Awareness Easy-Moderate English Easy Mathematics Easy-Moderate Physics Easy-Moderate Total Easy to Moderate

Group-wise Good Attempts

Section No. of Questions Good Attempts Airmen Science 95 51 – 54 Airmen Other than Science 50 36 – 41 Airmen Science & Other than Science 100 66 – 71

Indian Air Force Agnipath Exam Analysis 2022 (Day 1 & 2): Section-wise Questions Asked

Reasoning & General Awareness

Topics No. of Questions Verbal Reasoning 9 Non Verbal Reasoning 5 Arithmetic 4 Advance Mathematics 4 Indian Polity 1 History 3 Geography 2 Current Affairs 1 Miscellaneous 1

Questions asked:

First Indian Satellite? Rajya Sabha Seat of UP? Who won the Men Wimbeldon 2022? Agriculture Minister of Maharashtra? State Animal of Rajasthan? President of France? Who formed the INA? Who was the Guru of Mahatma Gandhi? Four : 48 :: Six : ? 122 : 11 :: 170 : ? Who won the Summer Olympic in 2024? Paris Who is the CM of Gujarat? Bhupendra Patel What is known as Desert of Bharat? Thar Desert From where Satyamev Jayate is taken from? Mundak Upanishad Nobel Prize in Literature in the year 2021? Abdul Razzak Full form of PDF? Portable Document Format

English

Topics No. of Questions Reading Comprehension 4 Antonyms 1 Synonyms 1 Correct Spelt 1 Error Detection 1 Jumbled Sentence 1 Active & Passive 1 Idioms & Phrases 1 Narration 1 Fill in the Blanks 7 Tenses 1

Questions asked:

Synonym of Laconinc? Antonym of Adamant? Synonym of Lethargic? A man who kills his wife? One who talks too much? Synonym of Seeks? Synonym of Judiciary?

Mathematics

Topics No. of Questions Set , Relations and Functions 2 Trignometric Functions 1 Vectors 1 Three Dimensional Geometry 1 Straight Lines 2 Sequences & Series 2 Relation & Functions 1 Probability 1 Permutation & Combination 2 Matrices 1 Limits & Derivatives 1 Trignometric Equation 3 Differential Equation 1 Definite Integral 2 Complex Number & Quadric Equation 3 Circles 1

Physics

Topics No. of Questions Physical World and Measurement 1 Kinematics & Law of Motion 2 Work , Energy & Power 1 Gravitation 3 Thermodynamics 2 Properties of Bulk Matter 1 Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body 1 Kinetic Theory of Gases 1 Oscillation and Waves 1 Electrostatics 1 Current Electricity 2 Magnetic Effect of Current and Magnetism 3 Electromagnetic Wave 1 Optics 3 Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation 1 Atoms & Nuclei 1

Questions asked:

Rocket Principle? Luminous Intensity Unit? Working of Rocket? Escape Velocity? Formation of Rainbow? Dimension Unit of G? Bulk Models or Young Models? V-t Graph for zero acceleration?

Indian Air Force Agnipath Admit Card 2022

Please refer your registered online application for Agniveer Vayu 01/2022. Admit Card will be available for downloading through Candidate login only 24 to 48 hrs prior to date of exam. However, in order to ease your travel to the city of exam, details of allocated 'Exam Date and name of Exam City' is available in your login on web portal.

Exam Date and Exam City Details